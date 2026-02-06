Legendary Blue Jays Broadcaster Buck Martinez Announces Retirement

Sportsnet’s Buck Martinez has announced his retirement, ending an iconic broadcasting career that spanned more than four decades:

It’s hard to believe I came to Toronto in a trade in May of 1981, thinking that would be the end of a very good career. Little did I know that I still would be associated with the Blue Jays through the 2025 season.

What a glorious season it was. It was a joy and an honour to be involved in each and every game through Game 7 of the World Series. Only one other outcome could have topped the fantastic year.

After the World Series, my wife Arlene and I had plenty of time to think about the past and look forward to our future. After many heartfelt conversations, we both decided it was time for me to step out of the booth and enjoy the years ahead.

It has been a fantastic journey with Sportsnet, the Blue Jays and the wonderful Blue Jays fans all over the world. Thank you all for embracing me and welcoming my family and me in a way that has made us feel like we are part of yours. I will dearly miss my working partners, the leadership at Rogers, and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, all of whom made it so much fun to be at the ballpark talking about the game I’ve loved for my whole life. As to the fans specifically, I will miss the “selfies,” the handshakes and the welcoming smiles. I will never forget any of those, nor the unwavering support and generosity, which has meant more than words can say. I look forward to continuing to root for the Blue Jays along with you, and you’ll always be in my heart. My sincere appreciation to all of you.

I had hoped to be part of the 50th year of the Toronto Blue Jays but it’s time to pass the torch. Enjoy 2026 and beyond, I will see you down the road.

With the utmost gratitude and respect,

Buck Martinez

“Buck Martinez is a legend in baseball,” said Greg Sansone, President, Sportsnet. “His voice is synonymous with summer, and his passion for the sport and dedication to his craft are unrivaled. It has been the highest honour for all of us who have had the pleasure to work with him.”

After retiring from Major League Baseball in 1986 following a 17-year career playing for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Toronto Blue Jays, Martinez began his television broadcast career as a colour analyst for Blue Jays games in 1987. Over two separate stints from 1987 to 2025, Martinez was on the call for more than 4,000 Blue Jays games.

“Buck has been one of the most prominent figures in the history of the Toronto Blue Jays, dedicating decades to the game he loves and to this organization as a player, manager, and broadcaster,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. “Buck has connected generations of fans with his passion, insight, and unparalleled storytelling. His legacy extends far beyond the microphone, and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadian baseball fans.”

This past fall, Martinez worked the Sportsnet booth alongside Dan Shulman for every game of the Blue Jays postseason, including Game 7 of the World Series – Rogers most-watched broadcast ever and the most-watched English-language broadcast on record in Canada outside of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

“From the first day I worked with Buck way back in 1995 right through Game 7 of the World Series, I couldn’t have asked for a better broadcast partner. No one worked harder, no one cared more,” said Shulman. “He’s one of the most significant figures in Blue Jays history, and someone who has meant the world to everyone he worked with at Sportsnet, both as a colleague, and even more importantly, as a great friend.”

Martinez’s broadcasting career began in 1982 when he covered the American League Championship Series, the World Series and the All-Star Game for the Telemedia Radio Network, while still an active player for the Blue Jays. He was awarded a Sports Emmy Award in 1995 for his work on ESPN’s coverage of Cal Ripken’s 2,131st consecutive game, and he won another Emmy for Best Sports Analyst while covering the Baltimore Orioles from 2003 to 2009.

Over the course of his broadcast career, Martinez has also delivered major league commentary for XM Radio, TBS, The Baseball Network, TSN, and MLB International, working numerous All-Star and Postseason Games, five World Series, and four World Baseball Classics.

In 2023, Martinez was awarded the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s Jack Graney Award as a member of the media who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada.