CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for February 22 – March 7, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks sees the premiere of 5 new series and the return of American Dad. On the reality & game show front, 2 new series premiere: CBS cooking competition America’s Culinary Cup & ABC game show The Greatest Average American, while Survivor & The Voice return with an all-new season. Also, the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards air February 28.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series and the return of Bridgerton, Paradise & Ted. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new mystery series The Family Next Door, 2 new series from Amazon Prime Video: historical drama The Gray House; & mystery series Young Sherlock, Netflix’s new dark comedy Vladimir and Australian comedy-drama Sunny Nights (airing on CTV Drama Channel). Also, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Gangs of London, Hidden Assets, Hijack, Industry, School Spirits, The Copenhagen Test, The Z-Suite & Tehran conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: Predator Hunters (A&E), Filthy Fortunes (Discovery Canada), History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe (History Canada) and George Clarke’s Flipping Fast (Home Network). Also, Duck Dynasty & Storage Wars (A&E), Tournament of Champions (Food Network Canada), FEDS & Lost Women of Alaska (Investigation Discovery Canada), Ice Road Rescue (National Geographic Canada), House of Villains (Slice), Borderforce USA: The Bridges (USA Network Canada) and Tribunal Justice (Amazon Prime Video) return with an all-new season while Crime in Progress (A&E), Great British Menu (Flavour Network) and Beast Games (Amazon Prime Video) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentary The Tiktok Killer, a 2-part docuseries that follows a family’s quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 22

American Dad – SEASON 20 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 9pm ET)



FILTHY FORTUNES – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9:30pm ET)

In a modern-day treasure hunt, the “King of Hoards,” Matt Paxton, travels the country searching for rare, big-ticket items hidden in cluttered, filthy homes.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10:05pm ET)

MONDAY FEBRUARY 23

Paradise – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)



THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

The enigmatic Isabelle moves into a small seaside cul-de-sac where her obsessive drive to solve a mystery casts suspicion on four neighboring families.

Hidden Assets – SEASON 3 FINALE (Acorn TV)

The Neighborhood – Season 8 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 8pm ET)



THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS – SERIES PREMIERE (NBC @ 8pm ET)

A disgraced former football star recruits a documentary filmmaker to help restore his reputation.

DMV – Season 1 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

FBI – Season 8 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 9pm ET)

The Voice – SEASON 29 PREMIERE (CTV2 and NBC @ 9pm ET)



SUNNY NIGHTS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

Martin and Vicki Marvin are an American brother-sister duo who relocate to Sydney hoping to establish a spray tan business. They find themselves entangled with all the wrong people, trying to stay alive, out of jail, and in the black.

The Z-Suite – SEASON 1 FINALE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

Borderforce USA: The Bridges – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



CIA – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

In a spinoff of FBI, an FBI agent and a CIA agent work together on a clandestine taskforce to prevent domestic terrorism in New York.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 24

The Copenhagen Test – SEASON 1 FINALE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 25

Beast Games – SEASON 2 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



SCRUBS – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET and CTV @ 10pm ET)

Old friends JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time, learning that medicine has changed. The interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.

Survivor – SEASON 50 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Lost Women of Alaska – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy – SEASON 1 FINALE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)



THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC @ 9:02pm ET)

Contestants tackle goofy challenges and trivia to see who best matches how everyday Americans think and live, with the winner taking home the average American salary of $67,920.

Ice Road Rescue – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 10pm ET)



HISTORY’S GREATEST PICKS WITH MIKE WOLFE – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

Wolfe dives into the stories behind treasures and artifacts from History.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 26



THE GRAY HOUSE – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *8-Part Limited Series*

The untold true story of four amazingly brave women who served as key espionage agents and turned the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the North. They risked life and liberty to help win the war and preserve Democracy.

Bridgerton – SEASON 4, PART 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Season 2 Winter Premiere (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Ghosts – Season 4 Winter Premiere (Global @ 7:30pm ET and CBS @ 830pm ET)

Matlock – Season 2 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Elsbeth – Season 3 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 2 7

Tehran – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV Canada)

Sheriff Country – Season 1 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Fire Country – Season 4 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Boston Blue – Season 1 Winter Premiere (CTV and CBS @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 28



57th Annual NAACP Image Awards – 2hr Special (CBS @ 8pm ET)

The 57th annual event celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts.

Storage Wars – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY MARCH 1



MARSHALS – SERIES PREMIERE (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Kayce Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Tournament of Champions – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Tracker – Season 3 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 9pm ET)

Industry – SEASON 4 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9:50pm ET)

Watson – Season 2 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY MARCH 2

Tribunal Justice – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



GEORGE CLARKE’S FLIPPING FAST – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

George Clarke and sibling property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas guide six teams as they follow their property developing dreams, with £100,000 to buy, renovate and sell their way to a property fortune.

House Of Villains – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MARCH 3

NCIS – Season 23 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 8pm ET)

NCIS: Origins – Season 2 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 9pm ET)

Great British Menu – SEASON 20 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

NCIS: Sydney – Season 3 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 10pm ET)



RJ DECKER – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

Ex-con RJ Decker starts over as a private investigator in the crime-filled world of South Florida, solving strange cases with help from his journalist ex, her cop wife, and an enigmatic woman from his past who may help or destroy him.

THURSDAY MARCH 4



YOUNG SHERLOCK – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

In the 1870s, young Sherlock Holmes unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy as he investigates his first case.

Hijack – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV)

School Spirits – SEASON 3 FINALE (Paramount+ Canada)



AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

An invitation-only cast of the nation’s most decorated chefs embark on a one-of-a-kind competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation and leadership.

THURSDAY MARCH 5

Gangs of London – SEASON 3 FINALE (AMC+)



VLADIMIR – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *8-Limited Series*

When an English professor becomes obsessed with a handsome new colleague, her already complicated marriage and career are thrown into total chaos.

Ted – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)



PREDATOR HUNTERS – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Following 30-year veteran investigator Detective Tony Godwin and his team within the North Texas-based Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force as they uncover online exploitation and bring perpetrators to justice before they harm any children.

Crime in Progress – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY MARCH 6



THE TIKTOK KILLER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *2-Part Docuseries*

This documentary follows a family’s quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.

SATURDAY MARCH 7

Duck Dynasty: The Revival – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)