Netflix Top 10: Week of February 9 – “Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip” Takes the Scenic Route to No. 1

Top 10 for Week of Feb. 9-15

With the pedal to the metal, viewers rode along on Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip, putting the latest entry in the Madea franchise at No. 1 on the English film list with 12.5 million views, making it the biggest opening for a comedy film this year. Perry wrote, directed, produced and stars in the new comedy, in which Madea’s crass and cantankerous brother Joe (Perry) takes his grandson B.J. (Jermaine Harris) on a cross-country trek to visit a prospective college, giving him much-needed lessons in Black history along the way.

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) isn’t hitting the road – he starts Season 4 away from his Lincoln convertible and in prison on a murder charge, giving the defense attorney his most personal case to date as he works to prove his own innocence. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 took No. 1 on the English TV list with 9.6 million views. Despite Mickey’s situation, the series continues to showcase the city of Los Angeles, highlighting landmarks and famed restaurants and utilizing a local cast and crew when filming.

The fourth season of Bridgerton continued to make viewers swoon: The forbidden love between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) took the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 9.4 million views. Audiences also revisited previous seasons of the hit romance series, putting Season 1 in the No. 10 spot with 1.9 million views and Season 3 at No. 9 with 2.2 million views. Part 2 of the new season premieres next week on Thursday, Feb. 26, and fans can see what’s in store in the Part 2 trailer, as well as get a sneak peek at Episode 5 with this exclusive preview.

At No. 1 on the non-English TV list with 10.4 million views is the German thriller Unfamiliar. The spy series stars Felix Kramer and Susanne Wolff as Simon and Meret, spouses and former spies running a safe house in Berlin. They have to go on the run with their daughter when a threat from their past exposes them, causing assassins, ex-lovers, Russian agents, and Germany’s foreign intelligence agency to search for them.

Thrills also attracted viewers to the Brazilian action film State of Fear, which landed at No. 1 on the non-English film list with 8 million views. This follow-up to the popular Brazilian crime series Brotherhood stars Naruna Costa as lawyer Cristina Ferreira, whose niece Elisa (Camilla Damião) is kidnapped by cops looking to ransom the daughter of the Brotherhood gang’s founder. Instead, the Brotherhood orders a wave of violent attacks on police stations across São Paulo, creating chaos as Cristina races to find her niece.

True crime documentary The Investigation of Lucy Letby grabbed No. 2 on the English film list with 6.6 million views. Diving into the 2018 case of the neonatal nurse charged with the murder of seven infant patients, the film drew in audiences as filmmakers share never-before-seen footage and new interviews with one of Letby’s closest friends, as well as one of the victims’ parents.

Katt Williams: The Last Report nabbed the No. 4 spot on the English TV list, collecting 7.1 million views. The comedian’s latest special puts his unfiltered, provocative style of stand-up front and center as he reflects on how he’s not made for farm life and what all evil men have in common. The first six episodes of Love Is Blind: Ohio earned the No. 5 spot with 4.6 million views. In the tenth season of the dating experiment, singletons from the Buckeye State begin their own love stories in the “pods,” meeting each other in person only after getting engaged. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays, with Episodes 7-9 landing on Feb. 18.

The Polish limited series Lead Children launched in the No. 2 spot on the non-English TV list with 4.2 million views. Inspired by true events from the 1970s, the drama follows Jolanta Wadowska-Król (Joanna Kulig), a young doctor trying to save children living near the Szopienice Steelworks, who are suffering from lead poisoning caused by heavy metal contamination. The Mexican drama A Father’s Miracle debuted in the No. 2 spot of the non-English film list, garnering 7.3 million views. Omar Chaparro stars in the movie as a devoted father who’s wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, leaving his daughter to fend for herself as he fights to prove his innocence.

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Joe’s College Road Trip

2 The Investigation of Lucy Letby

3 How to Train Your Dragon

4 KPop Demon Hunters

5 Overboard (2018)

6 The Rip

7 Noah

8 Twisters

9 Homefront

10 Norbit

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

2 Bridgerton: Season 4

3 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series

4 Katt Williams: The Last Report

5 Love Is Blind: Ohio

6 HIS & HERS: Limited Series

7 Raw: February 9, 2026

8 The Creature Cases: Chapter 7

9 Bridgerton: Season 3

10 Bridgerton: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Joe’s College Road Trip

2 The Investigation of Lucy Letby

3 Gasoline Alley

4 Eagle Eye

5 The Rip

6 The Time Machine

7 KPop Demon Hunters

8 State of Fear

9 Queen of Chess

10 Rob Peace

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Love Is Blind: Ohio

2 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

3 Bridgerton: Season 4

4 Unfamiliar: Season 1

5 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series

6 Forensic Factor: A New Era: Season 2

7 Katt Williams: The Last Report

8 Raw: February 9, 2026

9 WWE Smackdown: 2026 – February 13, 2026

10 HIS & HERS: Limited Series