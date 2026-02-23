Olympian Tom Daley Trades the Pool for Purls in Knitting Competition Series Game of Wool, Debuting March 18 During Makeful’s Free Preview

This Free Preview, Makeful is bursting at the seams to bring the beloved British knitting competition show, Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter (8×60′), to Canadian audiences nationwide. Hosted by five-time Olympic diver and knitting enthusiast, Tom Daley, the show puts 10 knitters to the test as they compete to be crowned Britain’s best knitter. Joining Daley are renowned judges Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell, knitwear designers who have worked with iconic fashion houses including Chanel and Vivienne Westwood. The Canadian broadcast premiere of Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter airs Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Makeful during the channel’s nine-week nationwide Free Preview event running from today until April 26.

Tom Daley said: “I’m excited for Canadians to be transported to our cosy Scottish barn and hopefully fall in love with wool the way I have. Hosting this competition has been such a joy; crocheting and knitting are a genuine passion of mine, and it’s been an incredible experience to share that. With those long Canadian winters, there’s no better excuse to bundle up, get cosy, and knit along with the show!”

Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter spotlights 10 knitters who hold different levels of experience and skill working with wool as they complete both an individual task and a team challenge each week. The series is set in a cozy barn yarn in the Scottish countryside, which is woven with a rich history in wool and knitting, this competition show will have viewers yearning for yarn. It may even inspire viewers to have their own game of wool.

The series makes its debut as the ‘grandmacore’ movement revitalizes wholesome hobbies across Canada, where the knitting and crochet market is seeing a 6% annual growth rate.* This growth is powered by Millennial and Gen Z ‘knit-fluencers’ who have turned to the craft as both a way to destress and a statement on sustainable, slow fashion.*