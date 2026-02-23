From Luxury Renovations To Real-Life Resets, Corus’ Original Series Life is Messy Premieres Alongside A New Season Of Renovation Resort This Spring on Home Network

Corus unveils a star-studded ensemble lineup this spring with two highly anticipated original series led by longstanding powerhouse talent. Legendary duos Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler return with Season 3 of Renovation Resort (8×60 – MEM), and Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain are back with the all-new series Life is Messy (8×60 – Scott Brothers Entertainment). Both series offer inspiring stories, practical ideas, and memorable renovations that Canadians from all walks of life can appreciate. Rounding out the programming lineup are new and returning international acquisition series, including Rachael Ray’s Rebuild, and George Clarke’s Flipping Fast. All series will be available to stream on STACKTV.

Home Network kicks off the return of its high-stakes renovation competition series just in time for cottage season. McGillivray and Baeumler are back with Season 3 of Renovation Resort—and this time, they’re headed to the lake! Premiering Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, four teams of talented builder-designers from across North America go head-to-head in the premier real estate renovation battle, transforming a long-neglected lakeside resort into the ultimate vacation destination. Over eight weeks, these duos battle to create breathtaking, one-of-a-kind vacation homes in the Kawarthas. The competing teams include:

Tatianna and Thomas, Vancouver, B.C.

Marcy and Melissa, Niagara, Ont.

Chalon and Liz, Texas, U.S.A.

Taylor and Mehrdad, Vancouver, B.C.

Each team must push their creativity and skills to the limit, navigating unexpected twists and bigger, bolder challenges than ever before. With a lineup of special guest judges who will critique every daring design choice, the last team standing will take home a game-changing $100,000 prize and the coveted title of Renovation Resort champions. Viewers can catch up on previous seasons of Renovation Resort on STACKTV.

Helping families regain control from clutter and disorganization, design expert Wilson and builder Brain are ready to step in with the series premiere of Life Is Messy on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Home Network. When homes get buried under excessive mess and spaces shrink from too much stuff, life can feel overwhelming. The unstoppable pair utilize small budgets to create big ideas and greater spaces, guiding families through the physical and emotional evolution that comes with letting go.

Each week, audiences will watch Wilson and Brain save families from their chaos, including homes taken over by active toddlers, tired parents playing musical bedrooms with dogs and children, and a single mother feeling boxed-in back in her childhood home. These hijacked spaces will be reimagined with smart designs and clever storage solutions, turning dysfunction into comfort, and helping families reclaim their space so they can breathe again.

This spring, Home Network also brings viewers an exciting lineup of new and returning series. Starting things off is George Clarke’s Flipping Fast, premiering Monday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Following is the launch of culinary icon and TV personality Rachael Ray’s new show, Rachael Ray’s Rebuild, premiering on Thursday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Additional Spring programming includes new episodes of:

Million Dollar Dream Home , Mondays at 10p.m. ET/PT

, Mondays at 10p.m. ET/PT Sun, Sea and Selling Houses , Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT The Block , Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT Help! We Bought a Village , Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

, Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT The Bidding Room, Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Viewers can stream Home Network programming, including past seasons of Renovation Resort and Making It Home with Kortney & Kenny anytime on STACKTV.