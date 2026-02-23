TSN’s OVERDRIVE Celebrates 10 Years as Hayes, Noodles, and The O-Dog Share Their Top 10 Most Memorable Moments

TSN’s beloved weekday sports talk show, OVERDRIVE Presented by FanDuel, celebrates its 10th anniversary today, marking a decade of being an afternoon staple on Canada’s Sports Leader.

As Canada’s #1 sports talk show, OVERDRIVE has provided fans with a decade’s worth of entertaining insights into life in the sports world, including interviews with players, coaches, reporters, and industry insiders, along with a healthy dose of hilarious banter from hosts Bryan Hayes, Jamie “Noodles” McLennan, and Jeff “The O-Dog” O’Neill.

“Hitting the 10-year mark means the world to us and we don’t take it lightly. We’re so lucky to be able to turn the mics on every day and shoot from the hip,” said Hayes. “The longevity of OVERDRIVE is built on the way we try to attack every topic with energy and enthusiasm. We have great chemistry, and we’ve grown a lot over 10 years, but the core principle of the show hasn’t changed a bit: have fun. We’re still having a blast.”

“The memories all blend together because we’ve blinked and it’s been 10 years,” said McLennan. “The show works because it’s three friends talking openly and honestly about everything: sports, pop culture, our own experiences, and silly things that happen in daily life. With the respect the three of us have for each other, and with our great fans along for the ride, it still feels like we’re going strong.”

Jeff O’Neill could not be reached for comment.

To celebrate, Hayes, Noodles, and The O-Dog collected their Top 10 favourite moments from the show’s first 10 years:

Team Eye Test Defeats Team Corsi

January 2018: Team Corsi gets their chance at redemption after losing to Team EyeTest in #TriviaNight.

OVERDRIVE Says I Do in Las Vegas

February 2019: This memorable contest featured a lucky couple being married by the OVERDRIVE crew in Sin City.

Salad Rebuild Draft Lottery

June 2019: Frequent guest Jason Strudwick is in the crosshairs as the winner of this OVERDRIVE lottery.

Hayes Named Captain of OVERDRIVE

October 2019: Hayes is anointed with the official OVERDRIVE captaincy by longtime NHL star Wendel Clark.

The Constipator

November 2019: O-Dog discusses his superhero alter-ego.

O-Dog vs. Al’s Brother

May 2021: O-Dog and Al’s Brother face off in a 200-metre dash.

Hayes Smokey Eyes Courtside

March 2023: Hayes and Noodles recap their courtside appearance at the Raptors game.

Luke Willson Defects from Team Luke Bryan

September 2023: TSN’s Luke Willson leaves Hayes and Team Luke Bryan to join forces with The O-Dog.

Mike Crapper

May 2024: Hayes and Noodles react to O-Dog’s story about a golf buddy.

Binnington Calls Hayes a Fraud

February 2025: Goaltender Jordan Binnington has a true mic-drop moment on the way out with the guys.

In 2025, TSN announced the expansion of OVERDRIVE with presenting sponsor FanDuel, providing the show’s audience with sports debates, unfiltered discussions, and expanded content, across all TSN platforms. The show has delivered special on-site broadcasts from the 112th GREY CUP and SUPER BOWL LX, and last month, the OVERDRIVE team unveiled the show’s new tagline: “You’re Gonna Wanna Hear This!”

“As OVERDRIVE marks its 10th anniversary, the show has become an integral part of TSN’s industry-leading offering to sports fans across all platforms,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice President and General Manager, Bell Media Sports. “The OVERDRIVE team has built a dynamic show that engages with fans seeking both entertaining discussions and authoritative insight into the world of sports. We can’t wait to see what kind of adventures the crew gets up to in the years to come.”

OVERDRIVE is live weekdays from 4 – 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN Radio 1050 in Toronto, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and the TSN YouTube channel, as well as iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app, where the popular OVERDRIVE podcast is also available.