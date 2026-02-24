Hollywood Suite’s Free Preview Returns This March

Hollywood Suite is thrilled to bring back the FREE PREVIEW! From March 1-31, viewers across Canada will have unlimited access to all four Hollywood Suite channels, plus a huge on-demand collection. This includes the exclusive broadcast premiere of the BBC original series The Guest, a celebration of International Women’s Day featuring films made by—and starring—iconic female talent, and awards season classics like Parasite (2019).

The hit British miniseries The Guest (2025), produced by Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, follows a cleaner who becomes captivated by her wealthy employer’s charismatic influence. As their friendship grows, secrets emerge, and a psychological game unfolds where nothing is what it seems. The thriller miniseries is written by Matthew Berry (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and directed by Ashley Way (Ripper Street). It stars Eve Myles (Touchwood, Keeping Faith), Gabrielle Creevy (Three Women, In My Skin), and Clive Russell (Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur). It premieres on Hollywood Suite Friday, March 27, at 9 pm ET.

The Guest has been praised in the UK, with The Times’ Carol Midgley highlighting the writing and pace, hinting at “a darkness beneath the glossy surface” in a 4-star review. Elle Magazine also described the series as “highly addictive”.

“We’re excited to be bringing captivating British TV to Canadians with another exclusive new series,” said Sharon Stevens, Vice-President of Programming for Hollywood Suite. “Paired with women who have been trailblazers both in front of and behind the camera, plus award-winning favourites, this free preview is a must-see.”

While International Women’s Day is March 8, Hollywood Suite celebrates all month long with the Women in Film collection. From Dorothy Arzner (First Comes Courage) and Ida Lupino (The Trouble with Angels) to Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Kelly Reichardt (First Cow), this collection features over 40 films from prolific directors across the decades, as well as performances from iconic leading women such as Viola Davis (The Woman King), Sandra Bullock (The Heat) and Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia!).

To gear up for awards season, Hollywood Suite’s Best Picture collection includes seventeen Best Picture winners such as Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Shakespeare in Love (1998), and Nomadland (2020). On top of that, the larger Awards Season collection includes Oscar winners across various categories, from Back to the Future (1985) for Best Effects/Sound Effects Editing and Pulp Fiction (1994) for Best Original Screenplay, to Blackkklansman (2018) for Best Adapted Screenplay and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) for Best Supporting Actor.

The Guest is produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

