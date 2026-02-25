Netflix Top 10: Week of Feb. 16 – “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” Sashays to No. 1 in Top 10

Hitting the runway this week at No. 1 on the Top 10 English TV list with 14.2 million views is the much buzzed-about docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. The three-part series offers exclusive interviews with former contestants, winners, and judges – including series creator and host Tyra Banks – in an unflinching look at the 2000s reality TV phenomenon about aspiring models living and competing together, highlighting its many controversial moments.

Viewers were also rooting for Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip, putting the movie at No. 1 on the English film list with 10.4 million views. Perry writes, produces, and directs the film, while also starring as Joe, his recurring character as Madea’s outspoken brother, who takes his grandson B.J. (Jermaine Harris) on an adventurous road trip to visit a prospective college while imparting his hard-earned wisdom and historical knowledge.

Seasoned night owl and undercover operative Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is back in Season 3 of The Night Agent, which took No. 2 on the English TV list with 8.4 million views. The fan-favorite series – Season 1 remains on Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 – is already receiving critical acclaim as the new season puts Peter in Istanbul, tracking down a treasury agent who’s stolen sensitive government intel while dodging assassins and pulling off the intense action stunts we’ve come to expect.

At No. 1 on the non-English film list is A Father’s Miracle with 7.3 million views. The Mexican drama, directed by Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos, is about a devoted father, Hector (Omar Chaparro), who is wrongfully imprisoned, leaving his young daughter, Alma (Mariana Calderon), to fend for herself as he attempts to prove his innocence.

For mystery thriller intrigue, audiences turned to the Korean series The Art of Sarah, pushing it to No. 1 on the non-English TV list with 10 million views. In it, an executive at a luxury brand, Sarah Kim (Shin Hae-sun), is poised to be a formidable leader in both business and society when her body is discovered in a sewer. Detective Park Mu-Gyeong (Lee Jun-hyuk) investigates Sarah’s increasingly puzzling background, finding she may not be the person everyone thought she was.

In anticipation of this week’s release of Season 4, Part 2 on Feb. 26, Bridgerton fans kept the series in the Top 10, with Season 4, Part 1 landing at No. 3 on the English TV list with 6.3 million views. Soon viewers will know exactly how Sophie (Yerin Ha) feels about Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) indecent proposal in Episode 4, and whether the star-crossed lovers are condemned to yearn in secret, abiding by the rules of society – or if love is worth risking everything they know. For some real-life risky love stories, audiences tuned in for Week 2 of Love Is Blind: Ohio, putting the series at No. 5 on the list with 4.8 million views. In the most recent episodes, the couples take their relationships to the next level when vacation ends: moving in together, meeting family, and having the necessary difficult conversations before they make their way down the aisle. New episodes release on Wednesdays, with the season finale streaming on March 4.

Being Gordon Ramsay debuted at No. 10 on the English TV list, serving up 2.7 million views. The six-part docuseries follows the culinary mogul as he juggles family life and the simultaneous launch of his biggest venture to date: five restaurants in one of London’s tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate.

KPop Demon Hunters stayed “Golden” in the No. 3 spot on the English film list, collecting 6 million views. The hit movie also swept the Annie Awards, which recognize excellence in animation in cinema and television, winning all 10 categories in which it was nominated. Elsewhere on the list, the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck crime thriller The Rip stole the No. 7 spot, nabbing 3.6 million views.

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Joe’s College Road Trip

2 Prometheus

3 KPop Demon Hunters

4 The Addams Family

5 The Addams Family 2

6 Fall

7 The Rip

8 The Expendables 4

9 Wrath of the Titans

10 Rumble

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model: Season 1

2 The Night Agent: Season 3

3 Bridgerton: Season 4

4 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

5 Love Is Blind: Ohio

6 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series

7 The Hunting Party: Season 1

8 HIS & HERS: Limited Series

9 Raw: February 16, 2026

10 Being Gordon Ramsay: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Sonic the Hedgehog 3

2 Abigail

3 Oridinary Angels

4 Promethus

5 Joe’s College Road Trip

6 Deadlock

7 The Garfield Movie

8 Rumble

3 KPop Demon Hunters

10 The Rip

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model: Season 1

2 Love Is Blind: Ohio

3 The Night Agent: Season 3

4 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

5 Bridgerton: Season 4

6 Forensic Factor: A New Era: Season 2

7 Being Gordon Ramsay: Season 1

8 Raw: February 16, 2026

9 The Middle: Season 1

10 The Good Doctor: Season 1