February 26 – March 4: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

FEBRUARY 26 – Crave Original ONE NIGHT OUT WITH ALAN CUMMING *Comedy Special*

Filmed live in front of an audience during the Just For Laughs Montréal festival on July 26, 2025, ONE NIGHT OUT WITH ALAN CUMMING sees the TRAITORS US star joined by 2SLGBTQIA+ comedy talent from around the world. Guests including Mae Martin, Sabrina Jalees, Jay Jurden, Tranna Wintour, Joe Dombrowski, Irene Tu, Dan Duvall, and Sami Landri.

FEBRUARY 27 – HBO Original CHRIS FLEMING: LIVE AT THE PALACE *Comedy Special*

From the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, comedian Chris Fleming bursts onto the screen with a fun and lighthearted blend of skillful storytelling and wild physicality in his first HBO stand-up special. A high-energy performer who seamlessly pivots from one everyday topic to another – from Trader Joe’s to Oreos, NPR, and dog breeds – Fleming bounds across the stage as he shares his unique takes on masculinity, conga lines, and more. A lively mix of relatable humour, dancing, and even a song, CHRIS FLEMING: LIVE AT THE PALACE offers an utterly refreshing, laugh-out loud hour of comedy. The special streams on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

MARCH 1 – HBO Original DTF ST. LOUIS *Limited Series Premiere*

The HBO Original limited series DTF ST. LOUIS, from creator Steven Conrad (PATRIOT), debuts Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Starring Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti, the series follows a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. DTF ST. LOUIS follows a weekly release schedule with subsequent episodes dropping Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

HBO and HBO Max

February 27 – CHRIS FLEMING LIVE AT THE PALACE (Special Premiere)

March 1 – INDUSTRY, Season 4 Episode 8 (Season Finale)

March 1 – DTF ST. LOUIS, Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)

Movies

February 26 – I DON’T UNDERSTAND YOU

February 26 – PAUL BLART: MALL COP

February 27 – THE SHAPE OF WATER

February 27 – BARBARIAN

February 27 – MARIA

February 27 – TAR

February 27 – THE AMATEUR

February 27 – INSIDE

February 27 – DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD (2024)

March 1 – MOON THE PANDA

March 1 – A THOUSAND AND ONE

STARZ

February 26 – ERASERHEAD

February 26 – CHRISTIANE F.

February 27 – BARBARIAN

February 27 – GREY GARDENS

February 27 – GOOSE! *Canadian Title*

February 27 – THE SWEET HEREAFTER

February 27 – THE SHAPE OF WATER

February 27 – INSIDE (2023)

March 1 – LEMONADE *Canadian Title*

March 1 – A THOUSAND AND ONE

Additional Highlights

February 26 – THE TRAITORS (USA) Season 4 Episodes 11-12 (Season Finale)

February 26 – Crave Original ONE NIGHT OUT WITH ALAN CUMMING (Comedy Special Premiere)

February 26 – THE GRAY HOUSE, Season 1

February 26 – WHEN MISSING TURNS TO MURDER, Season 1-3

March 1 – SAM & CAT

March 3 – AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, Season 1

Next Day on Crave

February 26 – SCRUBS (2026), Season 1, Episode 1-2 (Series Premiere) *following CTV

February 27 – GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Season 2 Episode 11 (Midseason Premiere) *following CTV

February 28 – BOSTON BLUE, Season 1 Episode 10 (Midseason Premiere) *following CTV

March 1 – LOVE, TED BUNDY *following Oxygen True Crime

March 3 – TRACKER, Season 3 Episode 10 (Midseason Premiere) *following CTV

March 3 – ROAST BATTLE CANADA, Season 5 Episode 8 (Season Finale) *following CTV

March 4 – RJ DECKER, Season 1 Episode 1 (Series Premiere) *following CTV