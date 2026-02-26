After 40 Incredible Years, Marilyn Denis Announces She’s Stepping Away from the CHUM 104.5 Morning Show

As Marilyn Denis marks her 40th year waking up listeners on Toronto’s CHUM 104.5, the broadcasting legend announced live this morning her decision to step away from her hosting role at the station. Denis is set to conclude her historic career with CHUM 104.5 this summer.

Leading up to her final morning show broadcast, CHUM 104.5 is set to celebrate Denis’s career and legacy with some surprises that are sure to delight fans and provide can’t miss moments. Additional details will be announced, including the date of the final show.

“It’s no secret that I love radio. Working in the iconic CHUM universe for 40 years has been an absolute privilege,” said Marilyn Denis. “As I make the decision to step away from the station I love, I look back with pride and gratitude, knowing I had the honour of saying, ‘I worked at CHUM’. And now, the real adventure is ahead – and I’m looking forward to all of it.”

“There are many words that can describe Marilyn and the lasting impact she’s had, not only on the radio industry but specifically at CHUM 104.5, but the main one is iconic,” said Dave Daigle, VP, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios. “Marilyn’s historic career has spanned radio and television, and she has connected with listeners and viewers across the country through her candid approach, sense of humour, and ability to lead unforgettable conversations and interviews. While we will all miss having Marilyn wake us up every morning, we are incredibly proud to have been her home for the last 40 years. Marilyn’s legacy will live on through everyone who has had the privilege of working with her, and all those she’s inspired.”

A groundbreaking figure in Canadian broadcasting, Denis announced the conclusion of her popular Canadian Screen Award-winning series THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW in 2023, following 13 seasons on CTV and a 34-year career of daily daytime television.

The Edmonton-born Denis became the first female DJ at KRPL in Moscow, Idaho, before moving to Calgary where she held various radio and television positions including programmer, music director, and traffic reporter. It wasn’t until she auditioned to become Roger Ashby’s co-host at CHUM 104.5, that Denis found her niche. She has always balanced her dynamic radio career with her candid television presence, beginning her career in television by reporting on sports, weather, and entertainment at CTV Calgary, and working as a freelance reporter for TSN. Denis also shared hosting duties on Bravo!’s Gemini Award-winning concert series LIVE AT THE REHEARSAL HALL and was host of the popular daily show CITYLINE for nearly 20 years.

A three-time Gemini Award winner, Denis received The Rosalie Award in 2006, honouring Canadian women who have paved the way for others in radio broadcasting. Denis is also the recipient of the Allan Waters Broadcast Lifetime Achievement Award; is listed as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by WXN; was selected as the University of Idaho’s 2017 Commencement Speaker and Honorary Degree recipient; awarded the 2023 Crystal Award for Creative Excellence by Women in Film and Television; and in 2024 received the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Denis was appointed to the Order of Ontario in 2024.