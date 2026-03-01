Crave Highlights for March 2026

March 1 – HBO Original Series DTF ST. LOUIS *Limited Series Premiere*
- The HBO Original limited series DTF ST. LOUIS, from creator Steven Conrad (PATRIOT), examines a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. The seven-episode series stars Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. DTF ST. LOUIS debuts on Sunday, Mar. 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Sundays.
March 8 – HBO Original Series ROOSTER *Series Premiere*
- The HBO Original comedy series ROOSTER, from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence (TED LASSO) and Matt Tarse (SRCUBS), is a comedy set on a college campus centring on an author’s (Steve Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). The series also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. New episodes stream weekly, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
March 13 – THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE *Movie Premiere*
- While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers –and brothers – Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario must team up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to save Luigi from the evil Bowser (Jack Black).
March 15 – OSCARS RED CARPET SHOW + THE OSCARS *LIVE EVENT*
- The 98TH OSCARS® air live Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on CTV and streaming on Crave.
MARCH 20 – Crave Original Series THE TRADES *Season 3 Premiere*
- THE TRADES centres around Todd “Goldenarm” Stool (Robb Wells, TRAILER PARK BOYS), a pipefitter from a working-class background. After successfully unionizing Conch to overturn Jenn Conch’s (Jennifer Irwin, SUPERSTORE) scheme to save money in Season 2, Todd’s officially the General Foreman. This season, he walks the thin line between friend and boss. Meanwhile, Audrey (Anastasia Phillips, MOONSHINE) is secretly hooking up with Backwoods (Daniel Petronijevic, LETTERKENNY). It’s actually not so-secretly: everyone knows, except Todd! Chelsea (Jennifer Spence, YOU ME HER), beloved site manager, faces an uncomfortable truth–as long as Jenn Conch is in the picture, her biggest job is “nepo babysitter”–not exactly a career woman’s dream. Yes, Jenn Conch has returned to Imperial Valley and is all about fitting in, with non-traditional policies and unhinged antics. The crew balances the pressures of work with enough chaos, pranks and name-calling to offend for fun. Guest stars this season include Alex Lifeson, Mary Walsh, and Jon Lovitz. The first two episodes of THE TRADES drop on Friday, March 20, followed by two new episodes on subsequent Fridays.
March 22 – HBO Original Series THE COMEBACK *Season 3 Premiere*
- A decade after Season 2, the HBO Original comedy series THE COMEBACK, from Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, returns for a third and final season. Previously announced cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. The eight episode season debuts on Sunday, March 22 with new episodes streaming weekly.
March 27 – ANACONDA (2025) *Movie Premiere*
- The entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic’ film Anaconda, features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation.