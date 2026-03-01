Crave Highlights for March 2026

TV Series News

NETWORK

Animal Control (FOX) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Sullivan's Crossing (CTV) Season 4 Premieres March 22, 2026.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (Citytv) Season 3 Premieres March 5, 2026.

The Price is Right Tonight Canada (Citytv) Premieres March 10, 2026.

Good Cop/Bad Cop (The CW / USA Network Canada) have been cancelled after 1 season.

Happy's Place & St. Denis Medical (NBC / CTV) have been renewed for a Third season.

Elsbeth, Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney & Survivor (CBS / Global) have been renewed for another season.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Tracker & The Amazing Race (CBS / CTV) have been renewed for another season.

RJ Decker (ABC / CTV) Premieres March 3, 2026.

SPECIALTY

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.

The Comeback (HBO / HBO Canada) 3rd and Final Season Premieres March 22, 2026.

Industry (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Robin Hood (MGM+ / Super Channel Fuse) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Assassin (AMC+ / CTV Drama Channel) has been renewed for a Second season.

Euphoria (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres April 12, 2026.

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel / W Network) 4th and Final Season Premieres Spring 2026.

Outlander (Starz / W Network) 8th and Final Season Premieres March 6, 2026.

STREAMING

The Trades (Crave) Season 3 Premieres March 20, 2026.

House of David (Amazon Prime Video) Second Season Premieres March 27, 2026.

Gangs of Galicia (Netflix) Second Season Premieres April 3, 2026.

Terminator Zero (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) Third and Final Season Premieres May 13, 2026.

Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 15, 2026.

Dark Winds (AMC+) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) Season 4 Premieres April 19, 2026.

Finding Her Edge (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

A Man on the Inside (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.

Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Apple TV) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres March 24, 2026.

Shrinking (Apple TV) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Shoresy (Crave) has been renewed for a Sixth Season.

Virgin River (Netflix) Season 7 Premieres March 12, 2026.

Beef (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres April 16, 2026.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.

Beauty in Black (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final Season; Season 2, Part 2 Premieres March 19, 2026.

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres April 3, 2026.

Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres March 20, 2026.