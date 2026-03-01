Streaming March 2026 on CBC Gem

CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s Paralympic network, will deliver comprehensive coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from March 6–15, with more than 120 original hours of broadcast coverage and an additional 800 hours of live streaming coverage available across multiple platforms including CBC Gem.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

Behind Every Man Season 2 (8×30, Drama, Comedy, Drive Studios, Denmark)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

Michael and Naja decide to open a brand new restaurant together. But their shared dream is put to the test when Naja begins an affair with their investor, Cecilie, who turns out to have ambitions of her own. As Naja struggles to balance love and career, Michael’s mistrust of those around him deepens, and cracks begin to show in their partnership. Can Michael and Naja overcome betrayal, power games, and their own demons before everything falls apart?

Deli Boys (10×30, Comedy, Hulu, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. The series was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series (Asif Ali) and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (Poorna Jagannathan) at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Frauds (6×60, Comedy/Drama, Monumental Television, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 20

Frauds stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker as confidence tricksters whose toxic but darkly funny friendship is rekindled in order to pull off the art heist of the century.

Prisoner 951 (5×60, Drama, Dancing Ledge Productions , UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 27

In 2016, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is torn from her 22-month-old daughter, arrested, falsely accused of espionage, and imprisoned in Iran. Thousands of miles away, in London, her husband Richard refuses to stay silent and does everything in his power to bring her home. When it is revealed that Nazanin is a pawn in a decades-old political dispute, Richard wages a campaign to free her, battling tyranny abroad and seeming indifference at home.

LIFESTYLE

The Great British Baking Show Season 16 (10×60, Lifestyle, Love Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Sunday, March 1

Twelve amateur bakers compete against each other to win the title of Greatest British Baker. Each round sees an aspiring baker eliminated, until finally the winner gets selected from the remaining contestants.

The Dog House Season 4 (9×60, Factual, Lifestyle, Five Mile Films , UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

There are nearly nine million dogs in Britain – but finding the right homes for them isn’t always easy. Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, hit series The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.

DOCUMENTARIES

The Meghan Effect: How She Transformed the Royals (90min, Documentary, ITN Productions, UK )

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Sunday, March 1

What happens when a Hollywood actress enters the world’s most traditional monarchy? This compelling documentary charts Meghan Markle’s meteoric rise, from trailblazing royal debut to her and Prince Harry’s dramatic departure. Credited with modernising and diversifying the monarchy’s appeal, Meghan also faced a wave of hostility, press attacks, and institutional pushback. As her confidence clashed with royal convention, the fallout shook the Firm and the world.

Doctor, Doctor (25min, CBC Short Doc, directed by Jonathan Qu & Kevin Li)

Begins streaming Thursday, March 5

Delays in cancer diagnosis are killing Canadians. Surgeon-scientist Dr. Kazuhiro Yasafuku is fighting this crisis head-on with a groundbreaking device that can cut wait times from weeks to minutes.

The Nature of Things: Decisions, Decisions: The Science of Choice

Begins streaming Thursday, March 5

Host Anthony Morgan takes cameras into a blazing house fire, onto the street to conduct a series of street experiments, and inside his brain to reveal the latest discoveries in the field of decision science and how they can transform our lives. Every day we make countless decisions; potentially thousands each hour. But it turns out we humans don’t always make good decisions. The result is an explosion of research into the science of choice that affects us all.

Bird Names (20min, CBC Short Doc, directed by Aliya Jasmine)

Begins streaming Thursday, March 12

The names of nearly 150 North American birds have not aged well, ruffling feathers in the ornithological world and revealing deep roots in colonial legacies. A group of birders explore this movement and examine, what really is in a name?

Girl Climber (82min, Documentary, directed by Jon Glassberg, USA)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

Follow elite mountaineer Emily Harrington as she sets out to conquer Yosemite’s El Capitan in under 24 hours – one of the most demanding and dangerous ascents in the world. A five-time US National Champion and one of climbing’s most accomplished athletes, Emily has summited Everest and the planet’s highest peaks. But this challenge is about more than the mountain – it’s about proving that greatness knows no gender. In a sport long dominated by men, she faces the ultimate test: the wall, the clock, and her own limits.

The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue (95min, Documentary, directed by Barry Avrich, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Amir Tibon, an author, was at home with his family in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, less than one kilometer away from the Gaza border. His father, retired general Noam Tibon, was 85 kilometres away in Tel Aviv. As Amir and his wife and children heard Hamas attackers get closer and closer to their home, he was able to reach his father. This film recounts how Noam set out to cross the distance between them, trying to rescue his family who were trapped in their home and surrounded by gunfire. Winner of TIFF 2025’s People’s Choice Award (Documentary).

No Other Land (92min, Documentary, directed by Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal, Palestine/Norway)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

This film made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval. 2025 Academy Award-winner for Best Documentary Feature.

The Last of the Lookouts (20min, CBC Short Doc, directed by Ryan Wilkes)

Begins streaming Wednesday, March 25

One of British Columbia’s last remaining fire lookouts, 72-year-old Bart Vanderlinde scans horizons and distills life lessons during what may be his final fire season in the watchtower.

The Nature of Things: Athens: Birth of Democracy

Begins streaming Thursday, March 26

In the shadow of the Acropolis, a revolutionary idea was born that would change the course of human history. Host Anthony Morgan investigates where democracy began, how it functioned, and what it can teach democracies today.

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADIAN FILM COLLECTION

The Burning Season (89min, Drama, directed by Sean Garrity) *CBC Films*

Begins streaming Friday, Feb. 27

Alena and her husband spend a summer up at Luna Lake Resort. JB runs the place. He and Alena begin a dangerous and passionate secret affair. Summers only. That’s the rule. Until they break it. A sexy and tragic love story – told backwards.

Stellar (English + Ojibway versions) (87min, Drama, directed by Darlene Naponse) *CBC Films*

Begins streaming Friday, Feb. 27

Two people meet in a bar and their touch sets off a cosmic event. As a meteorite catastrophically changes the planet outside, the two lovers heal their trauma which may save the world from destruction. The film blends magical realism with romance, exploring themes of love, trauma, and resilience.

Backspot (150min, Drama, directed by D.W. Waterson) *CBC Films*

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

Riley (Devery Jacobs) is the formidable backspot on her mid-level cheerleading squad until professional coach Eileen McNamara (Evan Rachel Wood) gives her an opportunity to join the Thunderhawks, a high-performance All-Star team. Young, ambitious, and fiercely in love with her girlfriend Amanda (Kudakwashe Rutendo), Riley would be on top of the world if only she could get her crippling anxiety under control. Desperate to be heard and appreciated, two qualities her home life severely lacks, Riley will do anything to ingratiate herself to her new coach. Overwhelmed, obsessive and with a competition looming, this young, queer athlete must decipher her own voice from the women around her, and form a healthier relationship to the sport that she loves.

Chien Blanc (96min, Drama, directed by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette) *CBC Films*

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

Romain Gary, a humanist and animal lover, and his wife, star Jean Seberg, a civil rights activist, welcome an abandoned dog into their home.

Seagrass (115min, Drama, directed by Meredith Hama-Brown)

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

Desperate to find a deeper connection in her marriage after the recent death of her mother, Judith brings her family to a self-development retreat on a remote island. But when they befriend another interracial couple who seem to have the perfect marriage, Judith begins to recognize how irreparably fractured her relationship is. Meanwhile, their two daughters are plunged into a destabilizing world under the constant stress of their parents’ crumbling relationship. In the end, the family must collectively face their most unnerving insecurities before they become permanently broken.

Queen Tut (91min, Drama, directed by Reem Morsi) *CBC Films*

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

Following the death of his mother, Nabil relocates from Egypt to Toronto to live with his estranged father. He meets Malibu, a trans elder, who introduces Nabil to the world of drag.

Wild Goat Surf (104min, Drama, directed by Caitlyn Sponheimer)

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

Set in a rundown Penticton, Okanagan Valley, RV park during the summer of 2003, Goat, a surfing-obsessed 13-year-old skater girl, navigates the unbridled, unstructured summer days of youth, dreaming about becoming a surfer like her deceased father. While her mother works long hours trying to make ends meet, Goat is left to her own devices, coping with grief through rambunctious actions that soon go too far.

Brotherhood (96min, Period Drama, directed by Richard Bell, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, March 20

In 1926, a band of teenage boys arrives at Long Point Camp for the adventure of their lives. When their canoe capsizes in a freak summer storm, their holiday descends into a soul-shuddering fight for survival.

The Young Arsonists (97min, Drama, directed by Sheila Pye)

Begins streaming Friday, March 27

Ontario, 1987. With her brother Seamus dead and her beloved family farm seized, 14-year-old Nicole’s world is bleak. When her willful best friend Veronica decides to turn Nicole’s abandoned farmhouse into their headquarters for the summer, they are joined by friends Amber and Sara. Together, they create a secret escape from their troubled home lives, the isolation of the rural landscape, and stifling patriarchal constraints

The Queen of My Dreams (96min, Comedy/Drama, directed by Fawzia Mirza) *CBC Films*

Begins streaming Friday, April 3

In 1999, 22-year-old Azra Malik, a queer Pakistani Muslim living in Toronto, is estranged from her conservative mother, Mariam. When her father Hassan suddenly dies while visiting family in Karachi, Azra rushes to Pakistan for the burial. Immersed in the city’s vivid sounds and smells, she is impacted by memories not only of her own past but also of her mother’s.

FEATURE FILMS

The Favourite (119min, Period Drama/Comedy, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, March 13

In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman, winning an Oscar for this role) occupies the throne, and her closest friend, Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), governs the country while tending to Anne’s health. When new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, Sarah takes Abigail under her wing as she cunningly schemes to return to her aristocratic roots, setting off an outrageous rivalry to become the Queen’s favourite.

Perfect Days (124min, Drama, directed by Wim Wenders, Japan, Germany)

Begins streaming Friday, March 20

Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine, he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past. A deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us.

KIDS

Dino Dana Season 2 (26×11, Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

Dana and her dinosaurs are back and bigger than ever! And this season, they’ll be joined by prehistoric mammals too! From exploring how cave people lived alongside Mammoths and Saber Tooth Cats to figuring out how some dinosaurs survived extinction, Dino Dana Season 2 is a dino- and mammoth-sized adventure!

Odd Squad Season 3 (66×11, 8×2:30, Sinking Ship Entertainment/Fred Rogers Productions)

Begins streaming Friday, March 6

Odd Squad is a live-action comedy about kid agents who are equipped with the world’s most advanced and unpredictable gadgetry. Whenever something strange or unusual happens, it’s Odd Squad’s job to put things right by using math to solve odd problems. If something odd happens like your dog is doubled or your spouse is shrunk, not to worry. Simply call your friendly local Odd Squad precinct and those kids will fix you right up.

THE BEST OF CBC

