BritBox – March 2026 Listings

BritBox’s March lineup includes the comedic crime procedural Ludwig, starring BAFTA-winner David Mitchell, Steven Moffat’s Douglas is Cancelled, starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet, and Lost Boys and Fairies, starring Siôn Daniel Young and Fra Free.



MARCH 1: Misbehaviour (2020) | New to BritBox | 1 x 120’ | All at Once

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear, Black Bird). Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage.



MARCH 4: Lost Boys and Fairies Season 1 | North America Premiere | 3 x 60’ | All at Once

Lost Boys and Fairies is a glittering, moving, and groundbreaking drama, set in Cardiff, exploring the universal theme of parents and children through the perspective of gay adoption.

Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young, Slow Horses) is a performance artist extraordinaire at the spectacular queer club space Neverland. Together with his partner, Andy (Fra Free, Les Misérables), he longs to take their relationship to the next level by adopting a child.

We follow Gabe on a coming of middle-age journey as he faces his own childhood trauma so he can help Jake deal with his own. Fusing queer culture with powerful family drama, Lost Boys and Fairies is bold and heart-wrenching, filled to the brim with humor, redemption, and love.



MARCH 6: Douglas is Cancelled Season 1 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere | 4 x 60’ | 2x Weekly

Journalist Douglas Bellowes’ (Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey) life implodes after a tweet about him allegedly making a sexist joke goes viral – in this provocative comedy-drama from acclaimed writer Steven Moffat (Sherlock).

Douglas and Madeline (Karen Gillan, Doctor Who) are co-hosts on a popular current affairs show. Madeline is young and sharp, and Douglas middle-aged and highly respected. But a single tweet, claiming Douglas told a sexist joke at a recent wedding, tears Douglas’s life apart.

With the help of editor Toby (Ben Miles, The Crown), wife Sheila (Alex Kingston, Doctor Who), and agent Bentley (Simon Russell Beale, Vanity Fair), Douglas tries to save his career. Is he truly guilty – or a victim of cancel culture?

And exactly how is co-host Madeline caught up in it all? An outstanding cast, including Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, stars in this timely series about gender politics and trial by social media.



MARCH 8: Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet Season 1) | BritBox Original, North America Premiere | 5 x 45’ | All at Once

Touching, insightful, humorous, and fascinating, this series sees national treasure Sir David Suchet (Poirot) travel around the world, following in the footsteps of the Queen of Mystery, Dame Agatha Christie. Before becoming the world’s best-selling author, Agatha Christie embarked upon a world tour in 1922 at age 31.

Her ten-month itinerary of the then-British Empire took her across South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, along with a holiday to Hawaii. Perceptions of Agatha Christie’s character tend to be dominated by the persona she adopted in public life when she was seen as a shy individual who disliked fame.

But this was a defensive wall erected by Agatha. Now, 100 years on, this journey is an opportunity for Sir David, and all fans of the author, to discover a lesser-known Agatha – the woman she really was. Through recreating her surprising and fascinating journey, he’ll also have a unique chance to explore the history and complex legacy of the British Empire.



MARCH 14-28: I Literally Just Told You Seasons 1-2 | North America Premiere | 5 x 60’ & 5 x 60’ | All at Once

Jimmy Carr (The Fix) presents a brand-new gameshow with a unique twist. To win the money the contestants have to answer questions that have been written live as the show is being filmed.

These questions test the contestant’s memory and are written by a team. The questions can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a celebrity cameo to an off-the-cuff joke or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves.

The four players will be competing for a cash prize of up to £25,000. To win the money they must use their general knowledge skills to bank cash before using their powers of recall to beat their opponents in the memory rounds.



MARCH 20: Ludwig Season 1 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere | 6 x 60’ | 2x on release, weekly following

When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s (David Mitchell, Peep Show) identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts. John has never married, never had a family, and never really ventured further than his own front door.

Without a computer, mobile phone, or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’. However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing – when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher.