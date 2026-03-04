Netflix Top 10: Week of February 23 – “Bridgerton” Season 4 Lives Happily Ever After at No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Cheering on Mayfair’s next power couple, viewers watched last week as Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) got their fairytale ending, pushing Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 to the No. 1 spot on the English TV list with 28 million views. In the second half of the season, the star-crossed lovers acknowledge their growing affection, weighing the serious decision to abandon society in order to be together while facing the wrath of Sophie’s stepmother, Araminta (Katie Leung), who threatens to ruin her former maid forever.

One week after the launch of Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, the audiobook for Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman saw a 361% global increase in streams on Spotify. The cultural influence of the series continues with viral music trends: the day after Part 2’s release, Episode 5’s “Lose Control” (Teddy Swims) by Vitamin String Quartet enjoyed a sweeping 2,290% increase in US Spotify streams. Plus, social media has turned Hyacinth’s dance to the cover of Charlie XCX’s “360” in Episode 5 into a viral moment.

Coming in at No. 2 on the English TV list is Season 3 of The Night Agent with 9.9 million views. Fans enjoying the new season – and new fans just now joining the action – drove up viewership of Seasons 1 and 2 as well, putting them at No. 5 (2.9 million views) and No. 8 (2.7 million views), respectively. Season 3 sees Night Action agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) on a new mission in Turkey, tracking down a financial analyst accused of murdering his boss – leading Peter to uncover a money trail that points to a US-based network funding terrorists and leaking intelligence.

Bridgerton fans and dinosaur enthusiasts alike united in making the Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson-led film Jurassic World Rebirth No. 1 on the English film list with 5.6 million views. The action-packed film follows Johansson as Zora Bennett, an ex-covert operative hired by a pharmaceutical company – along with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) – to harvest the DNA of dinosaurs on the off-limits equatorial island where a colossal mutated dinosaur roams. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the four-part documentary series The Dinosaurs, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment and narrated by Morgan Freeman, premiering on March 6.

Just as Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, and EJAE were performing “Golden” at the 2026 BRIT Awards, KPop Demon Hunters also took the No. 2 spot on the English film list last week with 5 million views.

Bringing the heat for a second week is Spanish mystery thriller Firebreak, which moved up to the No. 1 spot on the non-English film list with 13.2 million views. The film follows a frantic mother, Mara (Belén Cuesta), determined to search for her missing 8-year-old daughter, Lide (Candela Martínez), who disappears on a family trip to their cabin in the woods just as a raging wildfire breaks out. For further intrigue, viewers turned to the Korean series The Art of Sarah, keeping the mystery series in the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 4.3 million views. Detective Park Mu-Gyeong (Lee Jun-hyuk) has his work cut out for him as he investigates the puzzling murder of an up-and-coming luxury brand executive, Sarah Kim (Shin Hae-sun), whose many secrets reveal a woman very different from the one the public knew.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model strutted to the No. 3 spot on the English TV list, collecting 3.8 million views. The docuseries zooms in on the popular and controversial reality competition – created and hosted by Tyra Banks – that followed aspiring models as they lived together, competed in challenges, and faced weekly elimination.

Also on the list in the reality TV-related realm: Love Is Blind: Ohio, which took the No. 4 spot with 3.1 million views. In Week 3 of the season, the couples prepare for their wedding ceremonies with fittings and bachelor and bachelorette parties, while also contemplating what they’ll say at the altar. Find out who says “I do” on March 4, followed by Love is Blind: The Reunion, which streams on March 11 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, or screen it early at the ultimate reunion virtual watch party. RSVP here.

The Indian drama Accused launched in the No. 2 spot on the non-English film list, earning 7.5 million views. Konkona Sensharma stars in the psychological thriller as Dr. Geetika Sen, a celebrated surgeon whose world begins to unravel when allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace.

The anime series BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai grabbed the No. 2 spot on the non-English TV list with 3.4 million views. The latest adaptation of Keisuke Itagaki’s popular manga franchise Baki (after BAKI and Baki Hanma) sees Baki and his fellow Underground Arena fighters facing the resurrection of Japan’s greatest swordsman, Musashi Miyamoto.

Season 8 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive debuted in the No. 9 spot on the English TV list with 2.7 million views. The docuseries goes behind the scenes of the high-octane European racing association, with the latest episodes following how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

________________________________________

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Jurassic World Rebirth

2 KPop Demon Hunters

3 The Addams Family

4 Hierarchy

5 The Addams Family 2

6 The World Will Tremble

7 Trap House

8 Joe’s College Road Trip

9 The Expendables 4

10 The Rip

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Bridgerton: Season 4

2 The Night Agent: Season 3

3 Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model: Season 1

4 Love Is Blind: Ohio

5 The Night Agent: Season 1

6 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

7 Raw: February 23, 2026

8 The Night Agent: Season 2

9 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8

10 Being Gordon Ramsay: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 The Garfield Movie

2 Ordinary Angels

3 The Killer

4 Sonic the Hedgehog 3

5 Firebreak

6 Accused

7 Abigail

8 KPop Demon Hunters

9 The Fall Guy

10 The Rip

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Bridgerton: Season 4

2 The Night Agent: Season 3

3 Love Is Blind: Ohio

4 The Good Doctor: Season 1

5 WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

6 Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model: Season 1

7 Shrill: Season 1

8 Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

9 Raw: February 23, 2026

10 Famous Last Words: Eric Dane