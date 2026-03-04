Canadian Screen Awards to honour Mike Myers, Hazel Mae, maxine bailey, and Mile End Kicks with Special Awards

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) is proud to unveil a selection of 2026 Special Award recipients, presented by the Canadian Screen Awards. This year’s honourees — maxine bailey, Hazel Mae, Mike Myers, and Mile End Kicks — will be celebrated for their enduring impact and momentous achievements during Canadian Screen Week 2026, which takes place in Toronto from Wednesday, May 27 to Sunday, May 31.

“We are thrilled to honour these exceptional recipients whose creativity, vision, and dedication continue to shape the landscape of Canadian film and television at home and on the global stage,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “Their remarkable achievements not only inspire the next generation of storytellers but also remind the world of the extraordinary talent and innovation that Canada contributes to the screen arts. We can’t wait to celebrate them during Canadian Screen Week 2026!”

The 2026 Special Award recipients are:

The Changemaker Award honours a Canadian media professional who is actively engaged in advancing equity and inclusion by confronting racism and discrimination, amplifying underrepresented perspectives, and working toward systemic change within the industry. This year’s award is presented to maxine bailey, a dynamic member of Toronto’s arts community who currently serves as Executive Director of the Canadian Film Centre (CFC). Previously, bailey served as the Vice-President of Advancement at TIFF where she founded Share Her Journey, a fundraising commitment to achieving gender parity both on and off screen.

The Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism, presented to a Canadian broadcast journalist for their exceptional body of work in broadcast journalism, is awarded to Hazel Mae. A member of the Sportsnet’s on-air talent team since 2001, Mae has brought extensive television experience and knowledge to the network’s MLB coverage. Currently a member of the Toronto Blue Jays TV broadcast crew as on-field reporter, Mae brings the sights, sounds, and entertaining player interviews alive for viewers.

The Academy Icon Award, presented to a Canadian individual or institution for their exceptional, ongoing contribution to the media industry at home or abroad, is bestowed upon Mike Myers. Myers is one of the most multi­faceted performers of his generation. As an actor, writer, and producer he has brought an astonishing array of memorable characters to life in film and television, including Wayne Campbell, Austin Powers, Dr. Evil, and Shrek. Among his many accolades, Myers has received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The Sustainable Production Award, presented by CBC, recognizes a Canadian production that has demonstrated leadership, innovation, excellent performance, and commitment to integrating sustainable production practices. This year, the award is presented to Chandler Levack’s Mile End Kicks. For this film, sustainable practice wasn’t just operational, it was embedded in the creative and community impact of the project. Led by Eco Set Manager Mérédith Gonzalez-Bayard, Mile End Kicks modelled what meaningful environmental leadership looks like with on-screen depictions of greener behaviours, local sourcing, and strong engagement with neighbourhood businesses. They achieved measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by choosing nearby locations, eliminating idling, facilitating carpooling and active transit, and even offsetting airfare.

All of this year’s Special Award recipients will be recognized at the award presentations taking place from May 28 to May 31 during Canadian Screen Week 2026. The full listing of award categories distributed by presentation will be released on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 alongside the nominees for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards.