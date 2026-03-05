March 5 – 11: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

March 8 – HBO Original Series ROOSTER *Premiere*

The HBO Original comedy series ROOSTER, from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence (TED LASSO) and Matt Tarse (SRCUBS), is a comedy set on a college campus centring on an author’s (Steve Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). The series also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. New episodes stream weekly, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

March 10 – HBO Original Documentary FUKUSHIMA: A NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE *Premiere*

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake – the strongest ever recorded in Japan – unleashed a tsunami that devastated the country’s northeast coast. Entire towns were erased and 20,000 lives were lost, but an even greater threat loomed at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where the giant wave disabled the cooling systems of three reactors. As radiation levels soared and hydrogen explosions tore through the facility, Japan’s leaders faced the unimaginable prospect of evacuating Tokyo – the world’s largest city with 35 million people. Directed by James Jones and co-directed by Megumi Inman, the documentary premieres on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of March 5 – 11.

HBO and HBO Max

Movies

March 5 – SNOWPIERCER

March 6 – WILD WILD WEST

March 6 – INCH’ALLAH *Canadian Title*

March 6 – ANACONDA (1997)

March 6 – GOOD BOY

March 6 – HELL OF A SUMMER

March 6 – ELEANOR THE GREAT

March 6 – KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

March 6 – MEAN GIRLS (2024)

March 6 – LITTLE WOMEN (1994)

March 6 – GAI(E) TU NE SERAS POINT

March 6 – NOMADLAND

March 7 – DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO

March 7 – JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

March 7 – SUZUME

March 7 – SPY X FAMILY CODE: WHITE

March 7 – BLUE LOCK: EPISODE NAGI

March 7 – KONOSUBA: GOD’S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! – LEGEND OF CRIMSON

March 7 – THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS MOVIE

March 7 – THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME THE MOVIE: SCARLET BOND

March 7 – DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY

March 7 – ONE PIECE FILM: RED

March 7 – GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN’S CROWN

March 7 – IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD

March 7 – JOSEE, THE TIGER AND THE FISH

March 7 – PSYCHO-PASS: PROVIDENCE

March 9 – THE HURT LOCKER

March 9 – Crave Original CLAIRTONE

March 10 – FUKUSHIMA: A NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE (Documentary Premiere)

March 11 – AMERICAN GANGSTER

STARZ

March 6 – FAIRYLAND

March 6 – PRAISE THIS

March 6 – THROUGH BLACK SPRUCE *Canadian Title*

March 11 – AMERICAN GANGSTER

Additional Highlights

March 5 – French Crave Original CASSE-GUEULE, Season 1 Episode 7-8 (Season Finale)

March 10 – CONVOI DU NORD, Season 1 Episode 10 (Season Finale)

Next Day on Crave

March 5 – DATELINE: SECRETS UNCOVERED Season 16 Episode 16, (Season Finale) *following Oxygen True Crime

March 9 – SNAPPED, Season 36B Episode 1 (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime