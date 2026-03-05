March 5 – 11: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

March 8 – HBO Original Series ROOSTER *Premiere*
- The HBO Original comedy series ROOSTER, from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence (TED LASSO) and Matt Tarse (SRCUBS), is a comedy set on a college campus centring on an author’s (Steve Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). The series also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. New episodes stream weekly, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
March 10 – HBO Original Documentary FUKUSHIMA: A NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE *Premiere*
- In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake – the strongest ever recorded in Japan – unleashed a tsunami that devastated the country’s northeast coast. Entire towns were erased and 20,000 lives were lost, but an even greater threat loomed at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where the giant wave disabled the cooling systems of three reactors. As radiation levels soared and hydrogen explosions tore through the facility, Japan’s leaders faced the unimaginable prospect of evacuating Tokyo – the world’s largest city with 35 million people. Directed by James Jones and co-directed by Megumi Inman, the documentary premieres on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of March 5 – 11.
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and HBO Max
Movies
March 5 – SNOWPIERCER
March 6 – WILD WILD WEST
March 6 – INCH’ALLAH *Canadian Title*
March 6 – ANACONDA (1997)
March 6 – GOOD BOY
March 6 – HELL OF A SUMMER
March 6 – ELEANOR THE GREAT
March 6 – KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
March 6 – MEAN GIRLS (2024)
March 6 – LITTLE WOMEN (1994)
March 6 – GAI(E) TU NE SERAS POINT
March 6 – NOMADLAND
March 7 – DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
March 7 – JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
March 7 – SUZUME
March 7 – SPY X FAMILY CODE: WHITE
March 7 – BLUE LOCK: EPISODE NAGI
March 7 – KONOSUBA: GOD’S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! – LEGEND OF CRIMSON
March 7 – THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS MOVIE
March 7 – THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME THE MOVIE: SCARLET BOND
March 7 – DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY
March 7 – ONE PIECE FILM: RED
March 7 – GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN’S CROWN
March 7 – IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD
March 7 – JOSEE, THE TIGER AND THE FISH
March 7 – PSYCHO-PASS: PROVIDENCE
March 9 – THE HURT LOCKER
March 9 – Crave Original CLAIRTONE
March 11 – AMERICAN GANGSTER
STARZ
March 6 – FAIRYLAND
March 6 – PRAISE THIS
March 6 – THROUGH BLACK SPRUCE *Canadian Title*
Additional Highlights
March 5 – French Crave Original CASSE-GUEULE, Season 1 Episode 7-8 (Season Finale)
March 10 – CONVOI DU NORD, Season 1 Episode 10 (Season Finale)
Next Day on Crave
March 5 – DATELINE: SECRETS UNCOVERED Season 16 Episode 16, (Season Finale) *following Oxygen True Crime
March 9 – SNAPPED, Season 36B Episode 1 (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime