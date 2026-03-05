GameTV and Paramount+ in Canada Announce Premiere Date For Hate The Player: The Ben Johnson Story

GameTV and Paramount+ in Canada today announced the premiere of HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY, an audacious six-part mockumentary reimagining of the “dirtiest race in history” that is equal parts absurdist comedy and cultural critique. The first two episodes of the series will premiere March 26, 2026 on GameTV and will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Canada March 27, 2026, with two new episodes released weekly.

The series is created by BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated writer Anthony Q. Farrell (The Office, Shelved, Run the Burbs), who also serves as showrunner and Executive Producer.

Directed by R.T. Thorne (The Porter) and Cory Bowles (Trailer Park Boys), the series is set against the backdrop of the 1988 Summer Games and the doping scandal that dominated global headlines. HATE THE PLAYER gleefully blurs the line between fact, fiction, and fever dream as Johnson self-funds a documentary to “set the record straight,” pulling viewers into a world of ethically questionable coaching, performance-enhancing coverups, and misguided redemption.

Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4, Invasion) stars as Ben Johnson, with Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (Greenland, The Babysitter) as Johnson’s American competitor Carl Lewis. The ensemble cast includes Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall, Superstore), Ennis Esmer (Blindspot, Children Ruin Everything), Malaika Hennie Hamadi (Bria Mack Gets A Life) and Kristian Bruun (The Recruit, Orphan Black).

Rounding out the supporting cast is a standout ensemble of Canadian comedic talent including Ryan Belleville (Workin’ Moms), Darryl Hinds (Second City), Lisa Horner (Kim’s Convenience), Emma Hunter (Mr. D, Letterkenny), Suresh John (Mr. D, Last Frontier), Jonathan Langdon (Trap), Gita Miller (Workin’ Moms), Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience), Dewshane Williams (Hello Tomorrow), Leslie Adlam (Bria Mack Gets A Life) and Arnold Pinnock (Plan B).

The miniseries also features several playful cameos, including appearances by WWE star Chelsea Green, Canadian NASCAR driver Amber Balcaen and Canadian figure skating champion Elvis Stojko.