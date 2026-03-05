TSN and RDS are Canada’s Exclusive Home of the 2026 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ Season, Beginning March 7

TSN and RDS are Canada’s exclusive home of the 2026 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ season, providing multi-platform coverage of every race on the calendar, including practice and qualifying sessions, as well as companion feeds available on TSN+. TSN’s complete Formula 1® broadcast schedule is available here, with exclusive French-language coverage of the F1 season available on RDS.

Comprehensive Live Coverage on TSN and TSN+

The season begins with the AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX Practice on Thursday, March 5 at 11:45 p.m. ET, followed by Qualifying on Friday, March 6 at 11:55 p.m. ET. Race day revs up with pre-race coverage beginning Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, featuring Sky Sports’ extensive pre- and post-race content, including analysis led by the voices of F1, David Croft and Martin Brundle.

The networks’ complete live coverage of Formula 1® is highlighted by the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX on Sunday, May 24, live on TSN, CTV, and streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel, with comprehensive cross-platform analysis on-site at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal.

TSN+ is home to live streaming of companion feeds for every F1 race, with Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car driver feeds, including Canadian Lance Stroll.

FORMULA 2, FORMULA 3, and ACADEMY Series on TSN+

Every race of the 2026 F1 ACADEMY series, the all-women driver category which aims to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition, is available for live streaming on TSN+. The F1 ACADEMY season features seven races across six countries on three continents, beginning Saturday, March 14, live from Shanghai, China.

Additionally, TSN+ features qualifying and race-day coverage throughout the FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP™ and FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP™ seasons.

News and Analysis Across TSN Platforms

TSN’s auto racing reporter and former professional racing driver Tim Hauraney delivers Formula 1® news and analysis on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca throughout the season. Fans can also follow F1® content on DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE and TSN’s official YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok accounts.

TSN and RDS have delivered F1® coverage in Canada since 1992 and 1994, respectively.