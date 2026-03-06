ETALK Shines the Spotlight on the 98th OSCARS®, March 15 on CTV and Crave

ETALK, Canada’s leading entertainment news program, has unparalleled access to the 98th OSCARS®, bringing audiences dynamic, real-time coverage. The 98th OSCARS® is live Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CTV and streams on Crave through the live CTV channel.

Anchor Tyrone Edwards and Senior Correspondent Lainey Lui lead ETALK’s red carpet coverage in ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Crave and YouTube. Featuring candid one-on-one interviews nominees, presenters and Hollywood’s biggest names as well as comprehensive fashion analysis, ETALK delivers it all. This year, model, writer, and TV personality Lauren Chan, joins Lui to deliver sharp commentary on the night’s most captivating looks, standout entrances, and viral moments in the making. Throughout the night, ETALK provides real-time coverage of the most talked-about arrivals, extended red carpet interviews, and all the behind-the-scenes moments across ETALK’s social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Immediately following the awards ceremony, ETALK AFTER THE OSCARS® returns to CTV and streams live on Crave. Hosted by Edwards and Lui, the post-show special breaks down the biggest OSCARS moments – from the winners to all the surprises – in the 30-minute live show. Filmed on the rooftop of the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt overlooking the L.A. skyline, Chan also joins the panel to talk about the night’s fashion, including the styles, statements, and trends from the OSCARS red carpet.

This year, integrated partnerships enhance the viewer experience. ETALK AFTER THE OSCARS® features a prominent integration with Schwarzkopf® Keratin Color, including interactive viewer moments and a special segment hosted by ETALK reporter Sonia Mangat. On Thursday, ahead of OSCARS weekend, ETALK goes behind the scenes with Edwards and Lui on a shopping trip at Simons. The final looks will be revealed on Monday during a special post-OSCARS edition of ETALK, sponsored and styled by Simons.

ETALK is the destination for all-things OSCARS. Kicking off Friday, March 13, ETALK anchors the show from the red carpet, capturing the final preparations for Hollywood’s biggest night. On Monday, ETALK returns with its comprehensive OSCARS recap show, offering a deeper look into the evening’s most viral moments and highlights from the Academy’s Governors Ball, the exclusive official post-OSCARS celebration, the Vanity Fair Party, and more. The 30-minute episode airs Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and streams on Crave.

Follow @etalkctv across social media for the latest OSCARS news and behind-the-scenes dispatches from the ETALK team all weekend long. The 98th OSCARS, hosted by Conan O’Brien, airs live from coast-to-coast-to-coast Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CTV and Crave.