Dan Petronijevic Puts His Trades Skills to Work in the New Crave Original Docuseries, BLUE COLLAR

Part workplace comedy, part trial by fire, Crave’s new original docuseries BLUE COLLAR celebrates the resilience, loyalty, humour, and hard work, found in everyday, working-class life. The series follows Dan Petronijevic (THE TRADES) as he swaps punchlines for pressure by stepping into some of Canada’s toughest, dirtiest, and most physically demanding jobs. All 10 episodes of BLUE COLLAR are available for streaming on Friday, March 27.

Each episode of BLUE COLLAR focuses on a single profession, and features Petronijevic as he arrives as a rookie with no script, no stunt doubles, and no way to fake it. Throughout, he works alongside seasoned professionals who set the pace and have zero patience for dead weight.

From firehoses to fishing nets, and welding torches to carnival rides, the professions Petronijevic faces head on in BLUE COLLAR include: waste management and recycling; commercial fishing; sanitation; pest control; auto recycling; firefighting; tree planting; farming; and amusement park services.

Host Dan Petronijevic is a Canadian actor whose versatile career spans film, television, and voice work. He has appeared in feature films including the American Pie franchise and is known for roles in 19-2, CARDINAL, and LETTERKENNY. He currently plays Backwoods, a refinery worker, in Crave’s cult comedy, THE TRADES.

BLUE COLLAR is produced by Blink49 Studios, Kontent House Productions and Little Bear Big Wolf Pictures in association with Bell Media’s Crave. Toby Dormer, Allison Brough, Vince Buda, Ryan J. Lindsay, and Daniel Fortin are executive producers. Dan Petronijevic is executive producer and host. Portia Corman is series producer and writer.