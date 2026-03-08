CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for March 8 – 21, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the premiere of new Canadian game show The Price is Right Tonight and Celebrity Jeopardy! returns with an all-new season. Also, the The Oscars air March 15.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series and the return of Deadloch, Fatal Seduction, Furies, Invincible, Jury Duty, Outlander & Virgin River. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new crime drama Scarpetta; Apple TV’s new psychological thriller Imperfect Women; HBO’s new comedy Rooster; Netflix’s new Spanish crime drama That Night and Paramount+’s new family drama The Madison. Also, Beauty in Black, Cross, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, The ‘Burbs & When Calls the Heart conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: The Ultimate Baking Championship (Food Network Canada), That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer (Home Network), Amsterdam Central 24/7 & Inside Melbourne Airport (National Geographic Canada) and Age of Attraction (Netflix). Also, Customer Wars, Live PD: Greatest Shifts & Road Wars (A&E), Top Chef (Bravo Canada), Cooking with the Stars (Flavour Network), Chopped (Food Network Canada), Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny & The Proof is Out There (History Canada), Help! We Bought a Village (Home Network), To Catch a Smuggler (National Geographic Canada), A Plan to Kill (Oxygen Canada), Mama June: From Not to Hot (Slice), LOL: Last One Standing UK (Amazon Prime Video) and Love is Blind: Sweden (Netflix) return with an all-new season while Alaska State Troopers, Desert Law, Live PD: Greatest Shifts & Ozark Law (A&E), MasterChef Australia (CTV Life Channel), Neighbors (HBO) and Canada Shore (Paramount+) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Cirque Life, a 5-part docuseries that takes an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew of Cirque du Soleil’s smash hit, LUZIA and Dynasty: The Murdochs, a 4-part docuseries that follows the Murdoch family’s behind-the-scenes succession battle as Rupert’s adult children compete for control of his media empire.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MARCH 8



ROOSTER – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

A comedy set on a college campus centering on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter.

MONDAY MARCH 9

Outlander – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET) *Final Season*

Top Chef – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)



THE ULTIMATE BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Jesse Palmer hosts a high-stakes celebration of baking artistry; sixteen of America’s most elite pastry chefs must innovate and execute at the highest level as they compete to win $50,000 and the title of Ultimate Baking Champion.

A Plan to Kill – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)

TUESDAY MARCH 10



THE PRICE IS RIGHT TONIGHT CANADA – SERIES PREMIERE (Citytv @ 8pm ET)

Howie Mandel hosts the world’s most famous game show, where players get to “come on down” for a night of legendary games and prizes.

Cooking with the Stars – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 8pm ET)

Road Wars – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

The Proof is Out There – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



AMSTERDAM CENTRAL 24/7 – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Behind the historic facade of this iconic monument, 900 dedicated men and women do their utmost every day to keep everything running smoothly.

Customer Wars – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MARCH 11



SCARPETTA – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta returns to her former position as Virginia’s Chief Medical Examiner, where she investigates a haunting murder with eerie reminders from her first big case decades prior. In 1998, Scarpetta works alongside Detective Pete Marino and FBI Agent Benton Wesley as they investigate a series of brutal stranglings.



AGE OF ATTRACTION – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates; is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?

Alaska State Troopers – SEASON 9 FINALE (A&E @ 8pm ET)

Desert Law – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MARCH 12

Love is Blind” Sweden – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Virgin River – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 8pm ET)

FRIDAY MARCH 13



DYNASTY: THE MURDOCHS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Docuseries*

A look at one the world’s most powerful families at a crossroads, as its scion, Rupert Murdoch, makes one last play to ensure his legacy at all costs.

Fatal Seduction – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)



THAT NIGHT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Spain*

When a young, naïve single mother gets embroiled in a murder during an island getaway, her sisters rush to help. But they only make things worse.

Celebrity Jeopardy! – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

MasterChef Australia – SEASON 16 FINALE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Help! We Bought a Village – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 8pm ET)

SATURDAY MARCH 14



THE MADISON – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

In a spinoff of Yellowstone, a New York family’s life unravels after a tragedy, as they process grief while vacationing in rural Montana, exploring human connection amidst profound sorrow.

SUNDAY MARCH 15



The Oscars – 3.5hr Special (CTV and ABC @ 6pm ET)

Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th honors for achievements in film broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

When Calls the Heart – SEASON 11 FINALE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

MONDAY MARCH 16

To Catch a Smuggler – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 8pm ET)

Live PD: Greatest Shifts – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Live PD: Greatest Shifts – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY MARCH 17

Chopped – SEASON 64 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18

Cross – SEASON 2 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



IMPERFECT WOMEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV) *6-Part Limited Series*

After a murder shatters the lives of three best friends, their decades-long bond is tested when an investigation reveals betrayals and shocking truths.

Furies – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



INSIDE MELBOURNE AIRPORT – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

A journey behind the scenes of Melbourne Airport to observe the team of dedicated professionals who work around the clock to ensure the airport runs safely and efficiently.

Ozark Law – SEASON 2 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MARCH 19

LOL: Last One Standing UK – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Beauty in Black – SEASON 2 FINALE (Netflix)

Canada Shore – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)



CIRQUE LIFE – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET) *5-Part Docuseries*

Cirque Life pulls back the curtain on Cirque du Soleil and reveals an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at one of their most celebrated shows.

The ‘Burbs – SEASON 1 FINALE (W Network @ 9pm ET)



THAT THRIFTING SHOW WITH LARA SPENCER – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Two design teams race to transform identical rooms using vintage and thrift finds; Lara Spencer guides them as they create stylish spaces on tight time and budget constraints.

FRIDAY MARCH 20

Deadloch – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Jury Duty – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Snapped: Killer Couples – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)

Neighbors – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Mama June: From Not to Hot – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

In Ice Cold Blood – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY MARCH 21

The Madison – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)