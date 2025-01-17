The Ultimate Entertainment and Sports Bundles: Bell Media Offers New Bundles Featuring Crave, TSN, and RDS

Bell Media today announced new bundle subscription options for its best-in-class streaming service, Crave, with Canada’s sports leaders, TSN and RDS. The Ultimate Entertainment and Sports Bundle includes Crave and TSN for English-language programming and Crave and RDS for French-language programming. The new bundle options available from Bell Media provide savings for viewers when they combine services together compared to individual subscriptions. The new offerings include access to Crave, featuring exclusives from HBO, the latest blockbusters, hit series, and Crave Originals, plus the deepest roster of sports and championship moments from TSN and RDS.

“Combining Crave, TSN, and RDS as new bundle options provides unbeatable value and makes it even easier for viewers to access their favourite hit series, blockbuster movies, and championship sports,” said Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. “Providing Canadians with options when they access our content continues to drive our subscription offerings, and bringing together Crave’s unmatched entertainment programming with the massive schedule of live sporting events on TSN and RDS delivers even more variety through one bundle.”

Crave is the leading Canadian-owned and operated bilingual streaming service, boasting endless entertainment, including: HBO and Max Originals like THE LAST OF US and THE WHITE LOTUS; the DC universe; the Wizarding World of Harry Potter; blockbuster movies; iconic library series such as FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY; big-buzz series like THE TRAITORS, LOVE ISLAND, and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE; an ever-growing, award-winning slate of Crave Originals including SHORESY, CANADA’S DRAG RACE, IN MEMORIAM, LATE BLOOMER, SO LONG MARIANNE; more than 11,000 hours of French content; and more.

TSN and RDS provide viewers with access to more championship sporting events than any other broadcaster in the country; news, analysis, and insights from a trusted team of experts; and a deep roster of live sports programming, including: NFL, CFL, NBA, regional broadcast rights to a package of Winnipeg Jets (TSN), Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN), Ottawa Senators (TSN and RDS), and Montreal Canadiens (TSN and RDS) games, PWHL, IIHF Women’s Worlds, Men’s Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025, UEFA EURO 2028, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1®, NCAA March Madness, CHL, NLL, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more.

The new monthly bundle options available for subscribers through Bell Media include Crave Basic + Sports (either TSN or RDS) for $21.99, and Crave Premium + Sports (either TSN or RDS) for $28.99, with additional information, bundles, and subscription options available on the Crave, TSN, and RDS websites.

Bundle subscribers can enjoy programming on a variety of platforms, including the Crave, TSN, and RDS apps; Crave.ca, TSN.ca, and RDS.ca; digital media players including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, and select Samsung Smart TVs.