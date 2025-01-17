NASCAR announces long-term media rights deals in Canada, headlined by renewal of long-time partnership with Bell Media

NASCAR announced today multiple media rights deals that bolster its presence in Canada, the sport’s largest international market, highlighted by the expansion of its decades-long partnership with Bell Media.

For the first time, Bell Media will be Canada’s home for all three NASCAR national series as it adds NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series programming to its long-standing NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series rights.

Races, as well as associated practice and qualifying sessions will be broadcast across Bell Media’s linear and digital platforms, including CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+. Bell Media also secures additional rights to NASCAR Canada Series and ARCA Menards Series events.

REV TV comes on board as the host broadcaster of the NASCAR Canada Series – it will be the exclusive English-language home of all live and/or first-airings, producing all races as well as highlights and other supplemental content around the series. REV TV will also have rights to the full suite of NASCAR international series races, as well as the ARCA Menards Series.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-running partnership with Bell Media and look forward to bringing REV TV on board,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR Managing Director, Media Strategy. “Both are top-class partners that will help us best serve our passionate Canadian fan base across all of our racing series and continue to grow the sport in this important market.”

“Our long-standing, successful partnership with NASCAR underscores Bell Media’s dedication to bringing world-class motorsports to Canadian fans – and this season we’re debuting a new place to watch NASCAR with USA Network,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “With the addition of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series bringing even more dynamic content to our platforms, we’ll continue to showcase the energy and intensity of NASCAR to our passionate fans all season long.”

“As Canada’s home for motorsports and motoring, we are thrilled to have Canada’s premier motorsports series, the NASCAR Canada Series, as a part of our diverse programming lineup,” said Mike Garrow, CEO of REV TV. “We are eager to present Canadian fans their homegrown heroes in new and exciting ways, alongside NASCAR’s other global series from Mexico, Brazil and Europe. REV TV will also be the home of the ARCA Menards Series where stock car stars of tomorrow will shine today,” he added.

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, and the DAYTONA 500, Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Canada Series begins its season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Bowmanville, ON), Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. ET.