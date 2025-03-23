CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for March 23 – April 5, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the return of Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Call the Midwife, The Cleaning Lady and The Conners. Also, The Irrational concludes its current season. On the reality and game show front, The Bachelor & Deal or No Deal Island conclude their current season. In addition, the 2025 Juno Awards air March 30.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series, the return of Bosch: Legacy, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory & SurrealEstate. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new supernatural horror The Bondsman, AMC+’s new limited series drama The Last Anniversary, Apple TV+’s new comedy The Studio, Hallmark+’s drama The Chicken Sisters (airing on W Network), 2 new series from Netflix: sports crime drama Caught and medical drama Pulse, Paramount+’s new crime drama MobLand, Peacock’s new comedy Laid (airing on W Network) and Sky UK’s new comedy-drama Small Town, Big Story (airing on W Network). Also, Fallen, Father Brown, House of David, Mythic Quest, Reacher & When Calls the Heart conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 5 new series premiere: Queen of the Castle (CTV Life Channel), Empty Nest Refresh & Grand Designs: The Streets (Home Network), David Blaine: Do Not Attempt (National Geographic) and Small Town Setup (W Network). Also, American Pickers & Swamp Mysteries (History) return with an all-new season, while George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations (Home Network) concludes its current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 3 new docuseries: Dead in the Water, 3-part docuseries that looks at the case of a British couple who disappeared while backpacking in Central America; 40 years later, their family pursues its own investigation; Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, 3-part docuseries that examines the hunt for the Long Island serial killer through the perspective of his victims, their loved ones and the police and Hollywood Demons, a 6-part docuseries that reveals dark realities behind fame’s glittering facade from cursed dynasties like the Von Erichs to fallen icons like Stephen Collins.



Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MARCH 23

CBC Winnipeg Comedy Festival – SEASON 23 FINALE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

When Calls the Heart – SEASON 12 FINALE (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY MARCH 24

The Bachelor – SEASON 29 FINALE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)



LAID – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

Ruby Yao, a 33-year-old single woman who is searching for love, finds herself at the center of a mystery. After one of her ex-boyfriends passes away, others begin suffering the same fate — mysteriously dying in the order she slept with them. As the body count rises, she is forced to confront her romantic past to figure out what is happening and how to stop the murder spree.



HOLLYWOOD DEMONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET) *6-Part Docuseries*

“HOLLYWOOD DEMONS” pulls back the curtain of fame to expose the hidden struggles, sacrifices and scandals of life in the spotlight. From the seemingly cursed dynasties to iconic figures and series plagued by peril and misfortune, this new series unveils the shadowy underbelly of Hollywood.

TUESDAY MARCH 25



DEAD IN THE WATER – SERIES PREMIERE (BritBox) *3-Part Docuseries*

The case of a British couple who disappeared while backpacking in Central America. 40 years later, their family pursues own investigation.

Dark Side of the Ring – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Crave)

Family Legacy – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

The Cleaning Lady – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Deal or No Deal Island – SEASON 2 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

Zombie House Flipping – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Bad Romance – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (ABC @ 10pm ET)

The Irrational – SEASON 2 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MARCH 26

Mythic Quest – SEASON 4 FINALE (Apple TV+)



THE STUDIO – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

A legacy Hollywood movie studio juggles corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant.



CAUGHT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

In Bariloche, reporter Ema Garay’s online exposes unveil tax dodgers. Her probe into a 16-year-old’s disappearance points to Leo Mercer, upending both their lives.

The Conners – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and ABC @ 8pm ET) *Final Season*



QUEEN OF THE CASTLE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Canadian socialite Ann Kaplan Mulholland and her husband Dr. Stephen Mulholland turn their medieval castle into a luxurious destination.

THURSDAY MARCH 27

Bosch: Legacy – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *Final Season*

Reacher – SEASON 3 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Father Brown – SEASON 12 FINALE (BritBox)

Fallen – SEASON 1 FINALE (Sundance Now)

Bollywed – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)



EMPTY NEST REFRESH – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Host Liza Koshy and design expert Orlando Soria team up with young adults who are moving out of their parents’ homes and want to transform their childhood bedrooms into spaces tailored to their parents’ evolving lifestyles.



SMALL TOWN, BIG STORY – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

A Hollywood production rolls into a small Irish town and throws the spotlight on a secret that’s been kept hidden since the eve of the Millennium.

Sight Unseen – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)



GRAND DESIGNS: THE STREETS – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Kevin follows 10 households in Bicester, Oxfordshire, as they embark on a five year mission to build their own homes and create a new street in Britain’s biggest self-build project.

SUNDAY MARCH 30



THE LAST ANNIVERSARY – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+) *6-Part Limited Series*

Sophie Honeywell inherits a house on Scribbly Gum Island, a place with many secrets and made famous by the disappearance of a couple decades ago.



MOBLAND – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Two rival London crime families battle for worldwide dominance while a devoted fixer safeguards one family’s interests across the globe.



2025 Juno Awards – 2hr Special (CBC @ 8pm ET)

It’s Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, live from Vancouver; hosted by Michael Bublé, a night packed with performances, including the last-ever performance by Hall of Fame inductees Sum 41.

Call the Midwife – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

The Simpsons – Season 36 Spring Premiere (CHCH and FOX @ 8pm ET)



THE CHICKEN SISTERS – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Sisters Amanda and Mae are reunited when reality show “Kitchen Clash” comes to their town, and the competition between their two feuding restaurants heats up.



SMALL TOWN SETUP – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

Features parents seeking matches for their successful but single city-dwelling child; the community aids in finding three potential dates, hoping the child will fall in love, move back home and live happily ever after.

MONDAY MARCH 31



GONE GIRLS: THE LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

This tense true-crime series examines the hunt for the Long Island serial killer through the perspective of his victims, their loved ones and the police.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations – SEASON 3 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 2

Dark Side of the Ring – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)



DAVID BLAINE DO NOT ATTEMPT – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Magician David Blaine travels globally, connecting with masters and performers who share unique skills and secrets. His journey spans Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, the Arctic, South Africa and Japan.

American Pickers – SEASON 26 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 3



THE BONDSMAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Resurrected bounty hunter Hub Halloran gets an unexpected second chance at life, love, and his nearly-forgotten musical career.

House of David – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)



PULSE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital.

Swamp Mysteries – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

SurrealEstate – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)