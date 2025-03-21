Comedian Lisa Gilroy to take the stage as host of The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards live on CBC Gem

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announces that Canadian Actress and Creator Lisa Gilroy will host The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, live from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto and streaming in its entirety on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the free CBC Gem streaming service.

“We are beyond excited to have Lisa Gilroy host The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards on CBC Gem — her infectious energy, quick wit, and undeniable charisma make her the perfect choice to lead our celebration of Canadian screen excellence,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “With the show streaming live on CBC Gem and Lisa at the helm, The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards will be truly unforgettable.”

Live from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto, The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards is Canada’s biggest night in entertainment, with legendary icons and rising stars coming together to honour the very best in our homegrown film and television — all streaming on CBC Gem. Featuring unforgettable moments, heartfelt tributes to beloved entertainers, and a showcase of this year’s most celebrated content, The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards will be a uniquely Canadian evening celebrating the stories and talent that unite us all.

“I’m over the moon to be hosting such an iconic Canadian event — I feel so lucky,” said Actress and Creator Lisa Gilroy. “Canada is home to some of the most talented people in the world and I can’t wait to celebrate them!”

Lisa Gilroy is a Canadian Screen Award nominated actor and creator living in LA. Most recently, she played Detective Green in the main ensemble of Taika Waititi’s critically acclaimed series for Hulu, Interior Chinatown. Recent TV appearances include Mindy Kaling’s Running Point (Netflix); a recurring role in Twisted Metal (Peacock); The Studio (Apple TV+) for director Seth Rogen; and Shrinking (Apple TV+). She is known for Amazon’s Jury Duty, her viral social media videos (notably her parody plea to rude fans) and her appearances on the popular comedy platform Dropout. Gilroy is an alumna of The Second City’s Touring Company in Toronto, The Groundling’s Sunday Company in LA and was featured in the 2022 Just For Laughs New Faces showcase in Montreal. Currently, Gilroy has a First Look deal with Sony Pictures Television, performs with the ASSSSCAT cast at The Upright Citizen’s Brigade and with Dinosaur Improv at the iconic Largo Theatre in Los Angeles.

The nominees for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards will be announced on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET on Academy.ca/nominees.

The full schedule for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards can be found at CanadianScreenAwards.ca. For more information, please visit Academy.ca.