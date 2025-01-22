Hollywood Suite Celebrates Black Excellence on Screen This February

Hollywood Suite is proud to celebrate Black History Month this February with a curated lineup of films from Black creators, storytellers and stars, including the exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere of Canadian horror film Guess Who (2024) on February 12 at 9pm ET. Viewers can also catch films by essential directors Sidney Poitier, John Singleton, Spike Lee, Cheryl Dunye and many more on Hollywood Suite On Demand beginning February 1.

Starring Canadians Keeya King (Yellowjackets) and Corteon Moore (From), the Montreal-shot Guess Who (2024) sees a newly engaged couple’s visit to future in-laws turn deadly when a masked killer shows up to wreak havoc. During the holiday tradition of “mummering” — an event in which friends, family and neighbors go door to door in bizarre costumes and masks — the festivities turn into a guessing game of ‘who’s who’ and a battle of survival.

“Viewers are in for a spine-chilling ride with Guess Who! This suspenseful slasher is packed with twists and turns, but at its core, it’s a powerful story about a young woman discovering her inner strength,” said Keeya King, star of Guess Who. “I had the privilege of portraying Kaitlyn Martindale, collaborating closely with our visionary director Amelia Moses and exceptionally talented cast and crew, to bring this compelling film to life. More than just an edge-of-your-seat thriller—it’s a poignant reminder of the resilience and courage we all carry within us. I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it on Hollywood Suite!”

Viewers can also discover a collection of over 40 films from the 1960s to today. Catch classic titles like Sidney Poitier’s western Buck and the Preacher (1972) in which he stars alongside Harry Belafonte; Gordon Parks’ quintessential Shaft (1971) and his biopic of legendary folk singer Huddie Ledbetter in Leadbelly (1976); Gilbert Moses’ cult classic blaxploitation film Willie Dynamite (1973); and Greased Lightning (1977) starring Richard Pryor as Wendell Scott, the the first Black driver to win an upper-tier NASCAR race.

Contemporary voices are highlighted all month long with John Singleton’s Academy Award-nominated coming-of-age drama Boyz N The Hood (1991); Morgan Freeman’s directorial debut Bopha! (1993); Waiting to Exhale (1995) starring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett; Cheryl Dunye’s vibrant representation of Black lesbian identity in The Watermelon Woman (1996); Justin Simien’s acclaimed satire Dear White People (2014); and a collection of films from visionary director Spike Lee with the Hollywood Suite premiere of School Daze (1988), Do The Right Thing (1989), Clockers (1995), Inside Man (2006), and Blackkklansman (2018).

The full programming lineup in celebration of Black History Month can be found below

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Watermelon Man (1970)

Shaft (1971)

Buck and the Preacher (1972)

Willie Dynamite (1973)

Leadbelly (1976)

Greased Lightning (1977)

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

School Daze (1988)

Glory (1989)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Mississippi Masala (1991)

Bebe’s Kids (1992)

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1993)

Bopha! (1993)

Clockers (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

The Wood (1999)

The Best Man (1999)

White Chicks (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Precious: Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire (2009)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2011)

The Equalizer (2014)

Get On Up (2014)

About Last Night (2014)

Dear White People (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Dope (2015)

Keanu (2016)

Girl’s Trip (2017)

Marshall (2017)

Detroit (2017)

Get Out (2017)

Blackkklansman (2018)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Guess Who (2024)