Canada Showed Up Strong on All Platforms For The 2025 Juno Awards Live From Vancouver on CBC, Including Record-Breaking Streaming Audiences

Canadians showed up strong for the 54th Annual JUNO Awards on CBC, with audiences growing on all platforms across television, radio and digital and the highest-ever streaming audience for the annual awards broadcast. Hosted by 15-time JUNO Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Michael Bublé, The 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast was produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with CBC and The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS).

CBC audience highlights for the 54th JUNO Awards live from Vancouver, BC on Sunday, March 30 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET:

The awards were streamed more than 762,000 times in Canada and around the world on CBC’s digital and streaming platforms including CBC Gem and YouTube, an increase of nearly 400 percent over the 2024 JUNO Awards.

times in Canada and around the world on CBC’s digital and streaming platforms including CBC Gem and YouTube, an increase of nearly over the 2024 JUNO Awards. The most-watched moment of the night was Michael Bublé’s opening performance and monologue expressing his love for Canada, with 838,000 viewers watching on television at 5:06 pm PT/8:06 pm ET.

watching on television at 5:06 pm PT/8:06 pm ET. Over 2.5 million viewers tuned in to CBC TV for the awards broadcast with an average overnight audience of 691,000 , an increase of three percent compared to 2024.

viewers tuned in to CBC TV for the awards broadcast with an average overnight audience of , an increase of three percent compared to 2024. 478,000 listened on CBC Radio, with an average audience of 95,000 , up six percent compared to 2024.

listened on CBC Radio, with an average audience of , up six percent compared to 2024. Audiences spent over 1.6 million hours with the JUNO Awards across all platforms, an increase of six percent compared to 2024.

Featuring iconic musicians and emerging stars, The 2025 JUNO Awards featured an all-Canadian lineup of performances from Aqyila, bbno$, Chani Nattan, Elisapie, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B, Jonita Gandhi, Josh Ross, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michael Bublé, Nemahsis, Peach Pit, Roxane Bruneau, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Sum 41 and Tia Wood, with appearances by Allan Hawco, Anna Lambe, Anne Murray, The Beaches, Boi-1da, Jessie Reyez, Joel and Benji Madden, and Sarah McLachlan.

The Beaches, bbno$, Josh Ross and Nemahsis took home JUNO Awards on Sunday night, in addition to Sarah McLachlan presenting Anne Murray with the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by National Arts Centre/Centre National des Arts, Boi-1da receiving the International Achievement Award from presenter Jessie Reyez and Sum 41’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Presented by TD Bank Group, by Joel and Benji Madden.

Artists making their JUNO Awards debut performances this year included Aqyila, Jonita Ghandi, Nemahsis, Peach Pit, Roxane Bruneau, Tia Wood, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B & GMINXR.

Fans can rewatch every performance and memorable moment from the 54th Annual JUNO Awards broadcast on CBC Gem and on CBC Music’s YouTube page.

For a full list of JUNO Award winners from the weekend, visit www.junoawards.ca.

