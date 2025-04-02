Celebrate National Canadian Film Day With Homegrown Premieres Exclusively on Hollywood Suite

With National Canadian Film Day just around the corner on April 16, Hollywood Suite is celebrating with a full day of programming featuring the Canadian broadcast premieres of Ron Dias’ love letter to Scarborough in Morningside (2024), and Josephine Anderson’s B.C. based documentary feature Curl Power (2024). On April 6 at 9pm ET film fans can also tune into the Season 2 finale of the Hollywood Suite original series Cinema A to Z, with an episode exploring Acting Debuts. Paired with programming from talent from across the country, there’s no better time to be immersed in homegrown films than this month. Viewers can catch these titles and more on Hollywood Suite On Demand.

“National Canadian Film Day is a great excuse to kick back and appreciate the best of Canadian cinema without leaving the comfort of your couch,” said Suzanne Marshall, Hollywood Suite Senior Manager, Programming. “Hollywood Suite is proud to bring some of the amazing talent we have in Canada to the forefront this month.”

Director Josephine Anderson’s coming-of-age documentary film Curl Power follows five teenagers in Maple Ridge B.C., who pursue their dream of becoming national curling champions. Seeking their own paths amid the legacies of their world champion mothers, the intimate and imaginative film will premiere on Hollywood Suite on April 16 at 7:30pm ET.

Directed and co-written by Ron Dias, Morningside offers a deeply personal and authentic portrait of life in Scarborough. Starring Kiana Madeira (Netflix’s Fear Street), multi-platinum recording artist Fefe Dobson, and Lovell Adams-Gray (Power Book II: Ghost), the film explores themes of gentrification, resilience and community. Morningside premieres on Hollywood Suite on April 16 at 9pm ET.

The second season of Hollywood Suite’s fan favourite original series Cinema A to Z wraps with a deep dive into the various paths to becoming a great actor in Cinema A to Z: Acting Debuts. From Jane Fonda as June Ryder in Tall Story (1960); Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl (1968); Woody Harrelson as Krushinski in Wildcats (1986) and Patricia Arquette as Kristen Parker in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) – viewers can take a look back at 26 debut performances from their favourite stars.

For even more Canadian content on April 16, catch internationally acclaimed hits like Atom Egoyan’s Exotica (1994), the crossover western The Grey Fox (1982), or try something new like the delightful comedy I Like Movies (2022) or the moving documentary Batata (2022).

View the full list of National Canadian Film Day programming below:

Nobody Waved Goodbye (1965)

The Rainbow Boys (1973)

Les Ordres (1974)

Black Christmas (1974)

The Haunting of Julia (1977)

Murder By Decree (1979)

The Brood (1979)

The Grey Fox (1982)

Strange Brew (1983)

Incident at Restigouche (1984)

Crime Wave (1985)

The Peanut Butter Solution (1985)

Calling the Shots (1988)

Les Matins Infideles (1989)

American Boyfriends (1989)

The Company of Strangers (1990)

Calendar (1993)

Dance Me Outside (1994)

Exotica (1994)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Hard Core Logo (1996)

Existenz (1999)

Daydream Nation (2010)

The F Word (2013)

I Like Movies (2022)

Batata (2022)

The Burning Season (2023)

Don’t F**K With Ghosts (2024)

Morningside (2024)

Curl Power (2024)