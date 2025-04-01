Streaming April 2025 on CBC Gem

Canadians will go to the polls on April 28 for Canada’s 45th federal election and CBC News will help them understand what’s at stake, with daily coverage on CBC News Network, THE NATIONAL, ABOUT THAT and everywhere you find CBC News, and special programming for the leaders’ debates and election night streaming on CBC Gem and available across CBC platforms

The Earth Day Collection includes documentaries BLUE CARBON: NATURE’S HIDDEN POWER (Apr. 11), a look at one of nature’s simple solutions in the fight against climate change told through the eyes of Grammy-nominated DJ & marine biologist, Jayda Guy; WILDING (Apr. 16), based on the best-selling book about a young couple who bets on nature to save their 400-year-old estate; ON THIN ICE: PUTIN VS. GREENPEACE (Apr. 18), a powerful series about Russian oil drilling in the Arctic; and THE NATURE OF THINGS four-part series SHARED PLANET, highlighting untold stories of people and wildlife flourishing — together – all over the world, available now

Acclaimed international series include UNDER THE BRIDGE (Apr. 18), based on the true story of the murder of British Columbia teenager Reena Virk and starring Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone; New Zealand workplace comedy WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Seasons 1 & 2, Apr. 4 & Apr. 18), tackling local crimes and misdemeanors of a supernatural nature; Season 13 of beloved UK period drama CALL THE MIDWIFE (Apr. 4); Seasons 3 and 4 of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Apr. 4 & Apr. 25); and the sixth and final season of neo-Western crime drama JUSTIFIED (Apr. 11)

An ongoing concert series showcasing dynamic Canadian music from a historic Toronto venue, season two of CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL (Apr. 17) features performances from Bahamas, Chantal Kreviazuk, Field Guide, The Glorious Sons, Ocie Elliott, The Sadies and Serena Ryder

Celebrate National Canadian Film Day on April 16 with the Spotlight on Canadian Film collection, and Atom Egoyan’s erotic thriller CHLOE, starring Julianne Moore, Amanda Seyfried and Liam Neeson, begins streaming April 18

New documentaries coming to CBC Gem in April include LUCY: THE STOLEN LIVES OF ELEPHANTS (Apr. 11), examining the psychological and physiological impact on elephants living in zoos; HARKNESS (Apr. 14), about a mysterious tunesmith looking for a second chance at glory; and JOHN & JOE BISHOP: LIFE AFTER DEAF (Apr. 18) following comedian John Bishop and his son Joe on their journey into the Deaf community

New lifestyle series include the exclusive Canadian premiere of PUPPY SCHOOL FOR GUIDE DOGS (Apr. 2), following hero hounds helping their visually impaired guides live life to the fullest, and THE GREAT COOKBOOK CHALLENGE WITH JAMIE OLIVER (Apr. 9) as UK’s best undiscovered cooks compete against each other to have their own cookbook published

CBC Kids original tween series and Murdoch Mysteries spinoff MACY MURDOCH (March 31) returns for Season 2 with more time-travel mysteries

SHARED PLANET, a four-part documentary series from The Nature of Things, reveals inspiring, untold stories of people and wildlife flourishing — together – all over the world. Catch up on CITIES, OPEN SPACES, WATERS and FORESTS on CBC Gem.

BLUE CARBON: NATURE’S HIDDEN POWER (60min, Documentary, directed by Nicolas Brown)

Begins streaming Friday, April 11

Told through the eyes of Grammy-nominated DJ and marine biologist, Jayda Guy – known by her DJ name Jayda G – and accompanied by a score from the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and featuring Seu Jorge, Blue Carbon is an environmental feature documentary that spins music, science and an appreciation for world culture into a vibrant call to action to protect the planet. Blue carbon refers to coastal habitats – like mangroves, salt marshes and sea grass – that soak up copious amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while protecting coastal communities from rising seas and powerful storms. The film is a clear-eyed look at what’s at stake and offers tangible solutions – and hope – to boost nature’s ability to heal itself.

ON THIN ICE: PUTIN VS GREENPEACE (3×60, Documentary Series, directed by Chloe Campbell and Alice McMahon-Major)

Begins streaming Friday, April 18

In 2013, Greenpeace sailed to the Arctic to peacefully protest against Russian offshore drilling for oil, but the response from the Russian state was more than they bargained for. Threatened, illegally boarded, arrested and accused of piracy, the protesters face 15 years in Russia’s merciless prison system. Can an international media campaign help secure their release?

WILDING (75min, Documentary, directed by David Allen)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, April 16

Based on Isabella Tree’s best-selling book by the same title, WILDINGtells the story of a young couple that bets on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate. The young couple battles entrenched tradition, and dares to place the fate of their farm in the hands of nature. Ripping down the fences, they set the land back to the wild and entrust its recovery to a motley mix of animals both tame and wild. It is the beginning of a grand experiment that will become one of the most significant rewilding experiments in Europe.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL Seasons 1 (6×30) & 2 (7×30) (Comedy, Piki Films, New Zealand)

Season 1 begins streaming Friday, April 4

Season 2 begins streaming Friday, April 18

Wellington Paranormal brings Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s much-loved, unusual brand of mockumentary-style to the Paranormal Unit of Wellington’s well-meaning police force. The series follows hilariously hapless officers Mark Minogue and Karen O’Leary, along with their senior Sergeant Maaka, as they tackle local crimes and misdemeanours of a supernatural nature.

CALL THE MIDWIFE Season 13 (8×60, Drama, Neal Street Productions, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, April 4

It’s 1969 and more babies than ever are being born in hospital. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country. However, Poplar is coping better than most due to the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters. And a new midwife-training scheme sees Nonnatus House welcome a host of new midwives. The recruits face social problems arising from the docks, concerns among the Nigerian and Sylheti communities and health challenges from Cerebral Palsy, Tetanus and TB.

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Seasons 3 (8×60) and 4 (8×60) (Drama/Comedy, Amazon MGM Studios, USA)

Season 3 begins streaming Friday, April 4

Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Meanwhile, Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams; Abe embraces a new mission; and Rose learns she has talents of her own. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Jane Lynch, and Luke Kirby star.

Season 4 begins streaming Friday, April 25

It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft and the places it takes her creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Tony Shalhoub star.

JUSTIFIED Season 6 (13×60, Drama, Sony Pictures Television/FX Productions, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, April 11

In the final season of JUSTIFIED, the long brimming conflict between Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder will finally come to a head.

UNDER THE BRIDGE (8×60, Drama, Hulu, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, April 18

UNDER THE BRIDGE is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

CANADIAN FEATURE FILMS

CHLOE (96min, Thriller, directed by Atom Egoyan)

Begins streaming Friday, April 18

When Catherine, a successful doctor, begins to question her husband David’s fidelity, she sets out to resolve her suspicions with the help of an alluring young woman, Chloe. Soon caught in a web of sexual desire, Catherine finds herself on a journey that places her family in great danger. Starring Julianne Moore, Amanda Seyfried and Liam Neeson.

DOCUMENTARIES

LUCY: THE STOLEN LIVES OF ELEPHANTS (88min, directed by Fern Levitt) *a documentary Channel original*

Begins streaming Friday, April 11

LUCY: THE STOLEN LIVES OF ELEPHANTS is a feature-length documentary film that looks at the plight of elephants in captivity and investigates the lies that zoos tell an unknowing public under the guise of wildlife conservation. At the heart of the film is Lucy, Edmonton Valley Zoo’s lone and ailing 48-year-old elephant, and the humans fighting to have her health re-evaluated with the goal of transporting her to an elephant sanctuary.

HARKNESS (88min, directed by Maria Markina) *a documentary Channel original*

Begins streaming Monday, April 14

A musician’s quest for rock’n’roll glory takes him from the bars of Toronto to the clubs of London, but after eight years chasing a deal, he’s sick of the trend-crazy music business and turns to solitary songwriting. Now, twenty years later, the mysterious tunesmith emerges from his parents’ basement with DIY flair and a power-pop masterpiece he believes will change everything. Is the world still waiting for Harkness?

JOHN & JOE BISHOP: LIFE AFTER DEAF (60min, directed by Charlie Melville, Sebastian Cunliffe and Cathy Heffernan)

Begins streaming Friday, April 18

John’s eldest son, Joe, has an autoimmune condition causing progressive deafness. After a decade of trying to “fix” Joe’s hearing, the family come to the realisation that it is now time to reconsider and find out more about the Deaf community. John has set himself the target of delivering an entire signed stand-up comedy gig to a Deaf audience. That means mastering an entirely new language and an entirely new way of performing. Needless to say, he has a mountain to climb…

This moving documentary follows John and Joe’s journey into the Deaf community and unpacks the issues the family have faced.

After months of preparations John will deliver his new set to a Deaf audience – alongside established Deaf comedians. Whatever happens, this will be the most demanding and challenging performance that he has ever delivered – and he’s hoping that the audience will be laughing for all the right reasons.

LIFESTYLE, MUSIC & UNSCRIPTED

CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL (Season 2, 7 episodes)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Thursday, April 17

An ongoing Canadian music concert series recorded at Toronto’s historic Massey Hall venue, season two of CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL features performances from Bahamas, Chantal Kreviazuk, Field Guide, The Glorious Sons, Ocie Elliott, The Sadies and Serena Ryder.

PUPPY SCHOOL FOR GUIDE DOGS Season 1 (4×60, Unscripted, Darlow Smithson Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, April 2

All puppies are cute, but a select few are truly life changing. For visually impaired Brits, the canine graduates of Puppy School for Guide Dogs can help them live the fullest, brightest and most ambitious lives possible. So what does it take to turn a playful pup into a fully fledged hero hounds? In this joyful, moving and super cute series, we are going to find out. At PSFGD, we’ll meet dogs at every stage of their journey – from newborns to trainees and veterans – as well as the humans that both train them and rely on them. And along the way, we’ll also meet other types of assistance dogs, including a PTSD support dog who loves to surf and a diabetes detection dog living the Chelsea high life.

THE GREAT COOKBOOK CHALLENGE WITH JAMIE OLIVER Season 1 (7×60, Lifestyle, Jamie Oliver Productions/Plum Pictures, UK)

Begins streaming Wednesday, April 9

Hosted by Jamie Oliver, UK’s best undiscovered cooks compete against each other to win a life-changing prize—a book deal with a major UK publisher to have their very own cookbook published.

KIDS

MACY MURDOCH Season 2 (8×11, Tween, Shaftesbury)

Begins streaming Monday, March 31

Macy(Shailyn Pierre-Dixon) and friends discover that the time machine Detective William Murdoch destroyed has been mysteriously re-built. They travel to the past and are shocked to find Macy – DEAD in a 1910 morgue. Using the clues left behind, the trio vows to stop her death from ever happening. Can they? Featuring Murdoch Mysteries stars Yannick Bisson, Lachlan Murdoch and Michael Seater.

DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBOURHOOD Season 6 (34×11, 1×22, 1×46 movie)

Begins streaming Tuesday, April 1

In Season 6 of DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD, Daniel and his friends are back to explore big feelings and new experiences in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe! This season features exciting “firsts” for Daniel, including attending day camp, traveling for a very special adventure, and even attending a wedding!

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

