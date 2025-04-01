Crave Highlights for April 2025

APRIL 4 – THE APPRENTICE *Movie Premiere*
- Nominated for two Academy Awards®, THE APPRENTICE follows a young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as the hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, who comes under the spell of cutthroat lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protege: someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.
APRIL 4 – FLOW *Movie Premiere*
- Fresh off its win for Best Animated Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards, FLOW follows a motley but irresistible crew of animals who band together for an unforgettable adventure after a great flood destroys their home.
APRIL 8 – THE HANDMAID’S TALE *Season 6 Premiere*
- The sixth and final season of the Emmy®-winning series THE HANDMAID’S TALE debuts with the first three episodes available for streaming on Tuesday, April 8. In Season 6, June’s (Elizabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pulls her back into the fight to take down Gilead; Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance; Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought; and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. THE HANDMAID’S TALE follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Tuesdays on Crave.
APRIL 9 – THE DEATH COAST *Canadian Series*
- THE DEATH COAST is a gripping new docuseries following Cape Breton’s Captain Jeff MacKinnon, a third-generation shipwreck salvager, and his elite team of ex-FBI, military, and police divers who risk everything to uncover lost artifacts and hidden treasure beneath the rough waters of Nova Scotia’s infamous “Death Coast.” The series premieres on Tuesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave, beginning Wednesday, April 9.
APRIL 9 – Crave Original PEOPLE OF COMEDY: CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE NUBIAN SHOW *Documentary Premiere*
- Known for breaking boundaries and amplifying diverse voices, Kenny Robinson’s The Nubian Show has built a lasting legacy of resilience, representation, and revolution. Directed by Darrell Faria (THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES), and featuring appearances from Russell Peters, Hassan Phills, and Crystal Ferrier, the documentary traces The Nubian Show’s early beginnings at Toronto’s Yuk Yuk’s to it’s evolvement into a powerful and unfiltered platform that propelled numerous careers and captured the attention of comedy legends like Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.
APRIL 10 – Max Original Series HACKS *Season 4*
- The multiple Emmy and Golden Globe® Award-winning Max Original comedy series HACKS debuts its new season with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET. In Season 4, tensions rise as Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Binder) endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it. HACKS follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
APRIL 11 – Crave Original Series LATE BLOOMER *Season 2 Premiere*
- From Canadian creator and star Jasmeet Raina, who makes his directorial debut, LATE BLOOMER returns for an eight-episode second season on Friday, April 11. The half-hour comedy series follows millennial content creator Jasmeet Dutta (Raina), a turban-wearing millennial struggling to find his place in life while balancing Eastern roots with Western ideals. Like many his age, Jasmeet feels behind in life compared to his peers, and his shared housing situation and financial status aren’t helping. Jasmeet’s video blog— sharing his journey— leads him to connect with a growing audience, but his commitment to his career often makes it harder to maintain his bond to family, relationships and culture. LATE BLOOMER follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Fridays.
APRIL 13 – HBO’s THE LAST OF US *Season 2 Premiere*
- Season 2 of the smash-hit HBO series THE LAST OF US debuts Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. Returning cast alongside Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, with Catherine O’Hara guest starring.
APRIL 18 – TEN POUND POMS *Season 2*
- TEN POUND POMS follows a group of Brits leaving post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world. In Season 2: nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) tries to forge a future for herself after her journey to Australia in search of her son, Michael; the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) is determined to find stability and put down roots; and Annie rediscovers herself and uncovers exciting opportunities Down Under. With each determined to make Australia everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start, will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised? All six episodes from Season 2 drop on Friday, April 18.
APRIL 20 – HBO’s THE REHEARSAL *Season 2 Premiere*
- The critically acclaimed HBO Original comedy series THE REHEARSAL, from Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder, returns for its six-episode second season on Sunday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The series follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In Season 2, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all. THE REHEARSAL follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.
APRIL 22 – Crave Original Documentary RESIDENT ORCA *Premiere*
- RESIDENT ORCA tells the unfolding story of a captive whale’s fight for survival and freedom. After decades of failed attempts to bring her home, an unlikely partnership between Indigenous matriarchs, a billionaire philanthropist, killer whale experts, and the aquarium’s new owner take on the impossible task of freeing Lolita, captured 53 years ago as a baby, only to spend the rest of her life performing in the smallest killer whale tank in North America. When Lolita falls ill under troubling circumstances, her advocates are faced with a painful question: is it too late to save her?
April 25 – NINE BODIES IN A MEXICAN MORGUE *New Series*
- Created by New York Times bestseller and internationally acclaimed crime writer, Anthony Horowitz, this unique murder mystery unveils a bizarre riddle. A plane carrying eight passengers and a pilot crashes in the Mexican jungle. Nine bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue…but it turns out only one of them actually died in the crash. The survivors were murdered, each in a different way. But by whom? And why? As the story unfolds in flashbacks, audiences meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle…and each other. Starring Eric McCormack, David Ajalaas Zack Ellis, Lydia Wilson, Jan Le, Adam Long, Siobhán McSweeney, Peter Gadiot, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. The series debuts on Crave on Friday, April 25 following its premiere on USA Network on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent new episodes stream Fridays on Crave.