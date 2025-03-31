CBC News Announces Extensive “Canada Votes” Coverage Of Canada’s 45th Federal Election Across All Platforms

With the federal election campaign underway, CBC is committed to helping Canadians understand what’s at stake as they contemplate where to place their vote. Leading up to election day on Monday, April 28, CBC News is providing extensive and in-depth reporting and analysis of the issues that matter most, across all platforms, with an emphasis on live and local coverage that reflects voters’ questions and concerns. Several CBC News programs, including THE NATIONAL, AT ISSUE and THE CURRENT, are travelling to communities across the country to engage Canadians directly in these important conversations.
CBC News’ comprehensive coverage of Canada’s 45th federal election includes:
- CBC News flagship newscast THE NATIONAL with Chief Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault is travelling the country to engage with Canadians where they live and work, about the issues that matter to them – and what it means to be Canadian – at a time when the country is at a crossroads. Arsenault will be in Brampton, Ontario today and tomorrow, Tuesday, April 1; Medicine Hat, Alberta on Monday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 8; and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15. THE NATIONAL airs Sunday through Friday at 10 p.m. (10:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem, 9 p.m. ET on CBC News Network, and everywhere you stream CBC News.
- THE CURRENT’s election series “Crossroads: Coast to Coast with Canadian Voters” is underway. Host Matt Galloway is travelling across the country to connect with Canadians and dive into the issues that will determine how they vote, with visits planned to Red Deer, Alberta (Friday, April 4), the 905 area in southern Ontario (Thursday, April 10), Québec City (Wednesday, April 16) and Halifax (Wednesday, April 23). THE CURRENT airs weekdays at 8:30 a.m. (9 a.m. NT) on CBC Radio and CBC Listen.
- The CBC News AT ISSUE panel – moderated by Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton and featuring Andrew Coyne, Chantal Hébert and Althia Raj – will be recorded in front of a live audience in Halifax on Thursday, April 10 for broadcast that evening on THE NATIONAL and also for release as an extended podcast and across CBC News streaming platforms.
- CBC News will offer an expanded digital experience on the CBC News app and CBCNews.ca, with enhanced coverage of live and breaking news as it happens, providing Canadians with updates sooner, and a fact-checking team to research and report on candidates’ claims. CBC News’ popular digital election features are also back, helping Canadians make sense of the issues and where the candidates stand, including Vote Compass, comparing users’ views to those of the major parties; Poll Tracker, offering the latest numbers and analysis of the polls; Ask CBC, inviting Canadians to submit personal stories, opinions and questions via [email protected], to be shared and answered on CBC platforms; and the Canada Votes newsletter, offering the latest news throughout the campaign. CBCNews.ca will also offer new interactive features during the campaign, with the first, Draw It, illustrating trends in housing costs, wages, crime, greenhouse gas emissions, food and gas prices, and immigration in Canada. Canadians can access the information they need, when they need it, across CBC News digital platforms including CBCNews.ca, the CBC News app and the CBC News streaming channels, and via social media on CBC News’ YouTube Channel and TikTok.
- A free preview of CBC News Network will be available on television, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app from April 7 through May 5, providing more Canadians with full access to news programs offering crucial analysis and key interviews. These include POWER & POLITICS with David Cochrane, featuring an expanded Power Panel to guide Canadians through the quickly evolving drama of politics in election time; new daily primetime program from the West Coast HANOMANSING TONIGHT with veteran journalist Ian Hanomansing; and ROSEMARY BARTON LIVE, which has introduced a new panel of former MPs to give audiences an inside look into how the parties are thinking about this moment in Canadian politics.
- On the CBC News streaming channel and available on-demand on CBC Gem, ABOUT THAT WITH ANDREW CHANG will continue to dig deeper into voters’ questions about the hot topics of the day and provide analysis of candidates’ promises.
- In new weekly podcast HOUSE PARTY, veteran CBC political journalists Catherine Cullen, Jason Markusoff, and Daniel Thibeault invite listeners to join their election watch party as they tackle the biggest burning election question of the week. From the team behind THE HOUSE, new episodes are released each Wednesday, everywhere podcasts are available. HOUSE PARTY joins CBC News’ flagship daily podcast and Canada’s #1 news podcast FRONT BURNER with Jayme Poisson, as well as news podcasts POWER & POLITICS, THE HOUSE, AT ISSUE and WEST OF CENTRE, providing Canadians with on-demand analysis and context.
- CBC News will provide special coverage and analysis leading up to and following the French-language and English-language leaders’ debates on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17, respectively. Adrienne Arsenault will be hosting THE NATIONAL live from Montreal on those dates, with special on-location editions of POWER & POLITICS, MORNING LIVE, and THE HOUSE. CROSS COUNTRY CHECKUP will host a live national call-in after CBC Radio coverage of the English-language debate on Thursday, April 17, during which host Ian Hanomansing will be taking calls live from 10:30 pm ET to midnight to hear listeners’ reactions to the debate. Broadcast and streaming details for the debates will be announced separately.
- ELECTION DAY ON CBC NEWS starts early on Monday, April 28, with special editions of all CBC News programs that day. As the polls close across the country that evening, CBC News will ensure Canadians receive up-to-the-minute coverage with CANADA VOTES: 2025 ELECTION SPECIAL, hosted by Rosemary Barton, Adrienne Arsenault, Ian Hanomansing, David Cochrane and Catherine Cullen featuring the AT ISSUE panel and more reporters live across the country than ever before. The special will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and across CBC News streaming platforms. The CBC Radio special will be hosted by Susan Bonner and Piya Chattopadhyay. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Jayme Poisson will host a companion livestream show on CBC News’ YouTube and TikTok where she and special guests will answer viewer questions in real-time, checking in on how election night is unfolding on social media, talking politics and pop culture, and weighing in on the moments Canadians are talking about. CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app will feature a dynamic live story page including a detailed results dashboard to keep Canadians informed on the latest news, wherever they are.