Corus Entertainment Congratulates Its Production Partners on 45 Canadian Screen Award Nominations

Corus Entertainment proudly applauds its esteemed production partners on a total of 45 Canadian Screen Awards nominations, as recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. Celebrated across a suite of genres from scripted to factual and lifestyle to kids, this achievement underscores Corus’ dedication to fostering bold storytelling and innovative content that resonates with audiences nationwide.

“Corus is extremely proud of our valued creative teams and production partners on this well-earned recognition from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television,” said Rachel Nelson, Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. “As a leader of championing Canadian content, we are committed to supporting home-grown talent and collaborating with the country’s top creators and producers to bring exceptional storytelling to our audience Canada-wide. These nominations are a testament to Corus’ unwavering commitment to delivering premium entertainment, highlighting the strength, creativity, and impact of Canadian-made entertainment.”

“The Global News network is honoured to see the recognition of our team’s dedication and hard work in this year’s screen awards. These nominations reflect our strong devotion to delivering high-quality news content that informs and connects communities across Canada,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President, Global News and Corus Audio. “Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that every story we share is not only accurate but also impactful.”

See below for the full list of Corus’ 2025 Canadian Screen Awards nominations.

GLOBAL – 3 Nominations

Global receives three nominations for hit reality series Big Brother Canada including Best Direction, Reality/Competition, Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition, and Best Original Music, Factual, Lifestyle, Reality or Entertainment.

Big Brother Canada – 3 Nominations

Best Direction, Reality/Competition – Episode 1 (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions Ltd. – Dave Russell)

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition – Episode 18 (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions Ltd. – Peter Antonakos, Kailey Birk, Eliana Borsa, Megan Day, Jonathan Dowler, Michael Emberley, Wesley Finucan, Ellora Dela Fuente, Jessica Graore, Andrew Gurney, Alexandra Mastronardi, Al Manson, Jeff Perry, Lindsay Ragone, Keith Ross, Mike Scott, Jon White, Jordan Wood, Holly Benson, Emily Gilhooley, Nathara Imenes, Alex Marsolais-Whicher, Heather Skeoch, Adam Sousa)

Best Original Music, Factual, Lifestyle, Reality or Entertainment – Episode 28 (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions Ltd. – Orin Isaacs)

GLOBAL NEWS – 10 Nominations

Global News celebrates 10 nominations including Best Local Newscast, Best National Newscast, Best News or Information Program, Best Live News Special, Best News Anchor, National, Dawna Frieson, Best News Anchor, Local, Global BC’s Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui, Best National Reporter, Jeff Semple, Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News, Jeff McArthur, Carolyn MacKenzie, and Morgan Hoffman, and Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information, Carolyn Jarvis.

Best Local Newscast – Global BC News Hour

Best National Newscast – Global National

Best News or Information Program – The New Reality: The Business of Indigenous Kids in Care

Best News or Information Program – Surviving Edmonton

Best Live News Special – Decision Manitoba 2023

Best News Anchor, National – Dawna Frieson

Best News Anchor, Local – Global BC News Hour, Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui

Best National Reporter – Jeff Semple

Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News – Jeff McArthur, Carolyn MacKenzie, and Morgan Hoffman

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information – The New Reality: The Business of Indigenous Kids in Care, Carolyn Jarvis.

CORUS LIFESTYLE – 11 Nominations

Canada’s most prestigious culinary competition, Top Chef Canada, (formerly on Food Network Canada, now airing on Flavour Network) garners three nominations for Best Reality/Competition Program or Series, Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition, and Best Reality/Competition Program or Series.

Top Chef Canada – 3 Nominations

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series (Insight Productions Ltd. – John Brunton, Mark Lysakowski, Eric Abboud, Jessica Brunton, Daniel Klimitz, Deanne Marsh, Mark Holland, Anthony Matkovic)

Best Picture Editing, Reality Competition – The Feast of Toronto (Insight Productions Ltd. – Elianna Borsa, Dan Cable, Jenny Reed, Mike Scott, Andrew Gurney, Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott)

Best Achievement in Casting, Non-Fiction (Insight Productions Ltd. – Josh Tavares, Josh Gawreletz, Amy Rosen)

Corus Entertainment’s Lifestyle lineup also earns three nominations for a its inspiring renovation programming. Dynamic staging and renovation docu-series Styled is recognized for Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information. Luxurious home design series House of Ali gains a nomination for Best Picture Editing, Factual. Transformational renovation series Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers also earned a nomination for Best Host, Lifestyle (all formerly on HGTV Canada, now airing on Home Network).

Styled – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information – Paid Off, Styled Up (Great Pacific Media – Catherine Swing, Sebastian Cluer)

House of Ali – 1 Nomination

Best Picture Editing, Factual – A Jersey Shore Moment (Nikki Ray Media Agency – J Deschamps, Chris DeKoning, Chris Donaldson, Clare Elson, Clark Masters, Rob Ruzic)

Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers – 1 Nomination

Best Host, Lifestyle (Scott Brothers Entertainment)

LIFETIME – 5 Nominations

Lifetime is recognized with five nominations, including a nomination for premium scripted drama Buying Back My Daughter for Best TV Movie. Additionally, gripping true-crime Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story receives four nominations in the categories of Best Direction, TV Movie, Best Photography, Drama, Best Lead Performer, TV Movie and Best Sound, Fiction.

Buying Back My Daughter – 1 Nomination

Best TV Movie (Taken Road Productions Ltd. – Charles Cooper, Orly Adelson, Meagan Good, Allen Lewis, James Jope)

Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story – 4 Nominations

Best Direction, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions – Katie Boland)

Best Photography, Drama (Cineflix Productions – Rion Gonzales)

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions – Rion Gonzales)

Best Sound, Fiction (Cineflix Productions – Brian Eimer, Michael Bonini, Sergei Kupriianov, Josh Pichardo, Jordan Cutler)

W NETWORK – 7 Nominations

W Network’s renowned slate of premium heartwarming and feel-good movies, receives seven nominations across key categories for TV movies. Holiday title ‘Twas the Date Before Christmas receives three nominations including Best TV Movie, Best Lead Performer, TV Movie, and receives Best Writing, TV Movie alongside medieval mystery movie Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans. Light-hearted romcom Love on the Right Course garnered a nomination for Best Direction, TV Movie. Additionally, Mistletoe Murders – Poison in a Pear Tree – Part 1 receives two nominations for Best Writing, Drama Series and Best Original Music, Drama.

‘Twas the Date Before Christmas – 3 Nominations

Best TV Movie (Cineflix Productions – Jeff Vanderwal, Sherri Rufh, J.C. Mills)

Best Writing, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions – Ramona Barckert)

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions – Amy Groening)

Love on the Right Course – 1 Nomination

Best Direction, TV Movie (Leif Films Media – Stefan Scaini)

Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, TV Movie (Timeless Pictures – Julie Kim, Kariné Marwood)

Mistletoe Murders – Poison in a Pear Tree – Part 1 – 2 Nominations

Best Writing, Drama Series (Lionsgate Canada, Headspinner Productions – Ken Cuperus)

Best Original Music, Drama (Lionsgate Canada, Headspinner Productions – Rob Melamed, Ryan McLarnon)

CORUS KIDS – 14 Nominations

Corus holds its position as a leader in kids’ programming in Canada, earning 14 nominations across its popular kids’ networks, YTV and Treehouse. The Company continues to be the go-to destination for premium content that captivates and inspires young audiences.

With standout recognition in key categories, YTV’s beloved series Popularity Papers earned four nominations in categories Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Lead Performer, Children’s or Youth, Best Writing, Children’s or Youth, and Best Writing, Children’s or Youth. While binge-worthy series Geek Girl received nods for Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series and Best Picture Editing, Children’s or Youth. Also, musical drama The Next Step garnered a nomination for Best Original Music, Original Song. Treehouse outstanding series Rubble & Crew boasts the highest number of nominations in its category including Best Animated Program or Series, Best Direction, Animation, Best Sound, Animation, Best Original Music, Animation, and Best Voice Performance. While admired animation series Builder Brothers Dream Factory – Great Adventure Rally claimed two nominations for Best Original Music, Animation and Best Pre-School Program or Series.

YTV – 7 Nominations

Popularity Papers – 2 Nominations

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Matthew Wexler, Vivian Lin)

Best Lead Performer, Children’s or Youth (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – Mia Bella)

Popularity Papers – Let’s Sick Together – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – JP Larocque, Vivian Lin)

Popularity Papers – The Wonderful Wizard of Mapleview Part 2 – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth (Aircraft Pictures, Wexworks Media – Vivian Lin)

Geek Girl – 1 Nomination

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Aircraft Pictures, RubyRock Pictures – Zoë Rocha, Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen)

Geek Girl – Chapter 6 – 1 Nomination

Best Picture Editing, Children’s or Youth (Aircraft Pictures, RubyRock Pictures – Shelley Therrien)

The Next Step – Take the Leap – “Neverending Lights” – 1 Nomination

Best Original Music – Original Song (Boat Rocker – Matt O’Halloran)

TREEHOUSE – 7 Nominations

Rubble & Crew – 2 Nominations

Best Animated Program or Series (Spin Master – Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens, Bradley Zweig, Dan Mokriy, Sarah Serata, David Watson, Dave Beatty)

Best Voice Performance (Spin Master – Cory Doran)

Rubble & Crew – The Crew Builds a Ballpark – 3 Nominations

Best Sound, Animation (Spin Master – Richard Spence-Thomas, Tim Muirhead, Kyle Peters, Bethany Masters, Luke Dante, Patton Rodrigues)

Best Original Music, Animation (Spin Master – Graeme Cornies, Brian Pickett, James Chapple)

Best Direction, Animation (Spin Master – Joey So, Dianna Basso)

Builder Brothers Dream Factory – Great Adventure Rally – 2 Nominations

Best Original Music, Animation (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Scott Brothers – Ian LeFeuvre)

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Sinking Ship Entertainment, Scott Brothers – Matthew J.R. Bishop, Josie Crimi, Carla de Jong, J.J. Johnson, Scott Kraft, Megan Laughton, Amory Millard, Blair Powers, Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott)