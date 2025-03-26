True Story Behind The FBI Investigation To Find The Anthrax Killer Focus Of New Podcast Aftermath: Hunt For The Anthrax Killer — Launching April 2, 2025

Wolf Entertainment, USG Audio, Dig Studios, and CBC today announced Aftermath: Hunt for the Anthrax Killer, a new eight-part podcast launching on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, everywhere podcasts are available. Hosted by Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Jeremiah Crowell (The Anarchists, Generation Hustle) and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf, the series tells the shocking inside story of the high-stakes hunt for the Anthrax killer, one of the largest and most confounding FBI investigations in history, in the aftermath of the deadly bioterror attack that gripped America in the early 2000s.

Said Executive Producer Elliot Wolf: “At Wolf Entertainment, we’re fascinated by stories that speak to formative moments in culture. The anthrax attacks left a deep mark on the American psyche, hitting at a time when the nation was already in mourning. People remember the fear of opening their own mail but most don’t know who was responsible. Jeremiah masterfully articulates the high-stakes, gripping FBI investigation which is brought to life with amazing production work by our partners at Dig Studios, USG Audio, and Spoke Media.”

Subscribers to the CBC True Crime Premium Channel on Apple Podcasts will receive early, ad-free access to the full series starting on April 2. All others will get the first two episodes on April 2, with subsequent episodes released weekly through May 14. The video trailer is available here and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other podcast platforms.

Remarked Josh Bloch, Executive Producer, USG Audio: “Wolf Entertainment and CBC Podcasts were natural partners for us on this series. Wolf Entertainment has a reputation for exceptional storytelling and commitment to creating high-quality, thought-provoking content. In collaboration with CBC Podcasts, an industry leader known for their investigative journalism and unique ability to reach wide audiences, we have been able to tell this complex story with integrity and care.”

Added Arif Noorani, Director of CBC Podcasts: “We are thrilled to be working with USG Audio, our partners on last year’s hit podcast Broomgate: A Curling Scandal, and Wolf Entertainment, an iconic name in the true crime genre known for giving voice to victims, alongside host Jeremiah Crowell’s Dig Studios, to bring this nuanced and compelling true story to listeners around the world.”

In the wake of 9/11, anthrax-laced letters unleashed a new wave of terror across the nation. But who was behind the attacks—and why has America nearly forgotten this story?

As government buildings shut down and law enforcement scrambled to track the perpetrator, the FBI launched one of the largest and most complex investigations in its history. Untangling a web of scientific evidence and false leads, the case took unexpected turns with lasting consequences.

Aftermath: Hunt for the Anthrax Killer grants unprecedented access to declassified materials and firsthand accounts, revealing how the anthrax attacks reshaped America—and its hidden impact today.

Crowell is an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker and member of the Directors Guild of America. He has a long history with thought-provoking stories that use the stated subject as a lens to look at culture, sociology, and history. He directed Max’s hit series Generation Hustle about present day con artists and the cops who stopped them. Jeremiah is co-founder of Dig Studios and was showrunner on HBO’s series The Anarchists and on Netflix’s Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.

Aftermath: Hunt for the Anthrax Killer was created and written by Scott Tiffany (The Story of God with Morgan Freeman) and Jeremiah Crowell, and produced by Dig Studios and Spoke Media for Wolf Entertainment, USG Audio, and CBC. Executive Producers for the series are Dick Wolf, Elliot Wolf, Stephen Michael, Josh Bloch, Janielle Kastner, Scott Tiffany, and Crowell.