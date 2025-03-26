CBC/Radio-Canada Celebrates 267 Canadian Screen Award Nominations

CBC/Radio-Canada and its creative and production partners have received 267 nominations from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, reflecting the public broadcaster’s commitment to Canadian content, creators and communities. The awards will be presented Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1, 2025, culminating on June 1 with THE 2025 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS, hosted by Canadian actress and creator Lisa Gilroy live from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto and streaming in its entirety beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBC Gem. THE 2025 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS is Canada’s biggest night in entertainment, with legendary icons and rising stars coming together to honour the very best in homegrown film and television.
|“This year’s Canadian Screen Award nominations attest to the talent of our creators, journalists and production partners. Their work enlightens, entertains, and shows us who we are as Canadians. Congratulations to all the nominees!”
—Marie-Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada
Click here for the full list of CBC/Radio-Canada nominations.
Highlights of CBC/Radio-Canada’s Canadian Screen Award nominations include the following:
- CBC NEWS received 31 nominations in 18 categories including seven nominations for THE NATIONAL, the most nominations for any news program, and nods for THE FIFTH ESTATE (3), ABOUT THAT WITH ANDREW CHANG (3) and MARKETPLACE (1). CBC News Network received four nods, and CBC regional news programs received 10 nominations in six categories for excellence, for Manitoba (3), Ottawa (2), Vancouver (2), Montreal (1), NORTHBEAT (1), and the CBC North Cree unit’s MAAMUITAAU (1). CBC Indigenous also received two nominations, and the CBC News Investigative Unit was nominated for Best News or Information Segment for “Testing the Truth.”
- CBC’s original scripted programming earned 83 nominations, including Best Drama Series nominations for ALLEGIANCE and BONES OF CROWS; a Best Comedy Series nod for ONE MORE TIME; and a Best Sketch Comedy Series nomination for THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES.
- Comedy (33): RUN THE BURBS (12) including Best Lead Performer nominations for Andrew Phung and Rakhee Morzaria; ONE MORE TIME (9) including Best Lead Performer nominations for D.J. Demers and Daniel Beirne; THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (4) including Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble); SON OF A CRITCH (3) including Best Guest Performance for Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll; HALIFAX COMEDY FEST (2); MAE MARTIN: THE GALA (2); and WINNIPEG COMEDY FESTIVAL (1).
- Drama (33):CBC/Radio-Canada’s BONES OF CROWS (12) including a Best Lead Performer nomination for Grace Dove; MURDOCH MYSTERIES (10) including a Best Lead Performer nomination for Hélène Joy and Best Supporting Performer nods for Jonny Harris, Daniel Maslany and Clare McConnell; ALLEGIANCE (8) including Best Lead Performer for Supinder Wraich and Best Supporting Performer for Enrico Colantoni; PLAN B (2) including Best Lead Performer for Vinessa Antoine and Best Supporting Performer for Sarah Booth; and Best Lead Performer for Michelle Morgan of HEARTLAND.
- CBC KIDS has garnered 10 nominations, led by MITTENS & PANTS with three nominations including Best Voice Performance for Patty Sullivan and Samantha Weinstein. GANGNAM PROJECT was recognized with two nominations including Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series and DINO RANCH received two for Best Direction, Animation and Best Writing, Preschool. CBC KIDS CELEBRATES THE OLYMPIC GAMES was nominated for Best Pre-School Program or Series and GO TOGO for Best Writing, Preschool. LET’S GO, BANANAS! also received a nomination.
- CBC GEM original scripted series received seven nominations, led by GET UP, AISHA with three nominations including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction and Best Direction. NEAR OR FAR also garnered two nominations including Best Direction and Best Writing, Web Program or Series, and ZARQA was nominated for Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series, and Best Direction, both for creator and star Zarqa Nawaz.
- CBC’s original unscripted and arts programming has received 30 nominations including:
- Unscripted & Arts: Five nominations for THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW; four nominations for THE 2024 JUNO AWARDS including Best Live Entertainment Special and Best Host for Nelly Furtado; three nods for the 2023 SCOTIABANK GILLER AWARDS including Best Live Entertainment Special and Best Host for Rick Mercer; three nominations for STILL STANDING including Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Jonny Harris; and two nominations each for: CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE, DRAGONS’ DEN and THE GREAT CANADIAN POTTERY THROW DOWN, which were each nominated for Best Reality/Competition Program or Series; BOLLYWED; HERE & QUEER, including Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction; THE LEGACY AWARDS 2024 including Best Live Entertainment Special and Best Host for Adrian Holmes; and CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE AT MASSEY HALL. BEST IN MINIATURE also received one nomination.
- CBC and documentary Channel documentary titles received a total of 46 nominations including:
- Five nominations each for THE KNOWING, including Best History Documentary Program or Series, and docuseries SWAN SONG, and four nominations each for NOBODY WANTS TO TALK ABOUT JACOB APPELBAUM including Best Documentary Program; FOR THE CULTURE WITH AMANDA PARRIS including Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Amanda Parris; SEARCHING FOR SATOSHI: THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE OF THE BITCOIN CREATOR including Best History Documentary Program or Series; and YINTAH including Best Feature Length Documentary. THE NATURE OF THINGS received four nominations and PAID IN FULL: THE BATTLE FOR BLACK MUSIC received two, as did MY BROTHER, SOLEIMAN and CBC Short Doc SAVING THE ANIMALS OF UKRAINE. A MOTHER APART, ADRIANNE & THE CASTLE, AN UNFINISHED JOURNEY, ATOMIC REACTION, CBC Short Doc THE BIRDS IN MY BACKYARD, HARDER BETTER FASTER STRONGER, I SHALL NOT HATE, IT’S NOT FUNNY ANYMORE: VICE TO PROUD BOYS, Absolutely Canadian’s WOMEN OF THIS LAND, and CBC/Radio-Canada’s LEONARD COHEN: IF IT BE YOUR WILL each received one nomination.
- CBC SPORTS received 13 nominations, with 11 nominations for the PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES including Best Sports Program or Series, and two nominations for THE INAUGURAL PWHL DRAFT including Best Live Sports Event.
- CBC and Radio-Canada received 54 nominations for feature films supported by the national public broadcaster including CBC Films titles THE SHROUDS (9), also acquired by Radio-Canada; DEANER ‘89 (7); VILLAGE KEEPER (7); PAYING FOR IT (5); RUMOURS (4); BACKSPOT (2) and KIPKEMBOI (1). French-language films supported by Radio-Canada and recognized by the Academy include GAMMA RAYS | LES RAYONS GAMMA (4); THE THAWING OF ICE | LA FONTE DES GLACES (3); ATIKAMEKW SUNS | SOLEILS ATIKAMEKW (2); HUNTING DAZE | JOUR DE CHASSE (2); SHEPHERDS | BERGERS (2); 1995 (1); and L’OURAGAN F.Y.T (1). Acquisitions MATT and MARA received three nominations and MAYBE ELEPHANTS received one for Best Animated Short.