After 25 Years, Documentary Channel Is Signing Off for Good

After 25 years on Canadian television, Documentary Channel will broadcast for the final time on August 31, 2026. The CBC announced the channel’s closure last May but while the linear specialty channel is disappearing, CBC is not walking away from documentaries. Instead, the public broadcaster is shifting its documentary strategy toward streaming with a new CBC Docs FAST channel launching september 1 on CBC Gem and YouTube.

A Home for Documentary Cinema

Documentary Channel served as a dedicated home for long-form documentary filmmaking in Canada, showcasing Canadian independent productions alongside acclaimed international documentaries. Its programming covered a wide range of subjects, including history, science, politics, nature, culture, social issues and the arts, while partnerships with organizations such as the National Film Board and Sundance helped bring distinctive documentary films to Canadian audiences. The channel also played an important role in supporting Canada’s documentary-production community by providing filmmakers with another national platform for their work.

Timeline

Here’s a quick timeline of the channel:

On November 24, 2000, the CRTC approved the launch of The Canadian Documentary Channel . The service was initially owned by Corus Entertainment (53 per cent), CBC/Radio-Canada (29 per cent), the National Film Board (14 per cent) and four independent production companies (1 per cent each).

. The service was initially owned by Corus Entertainment (53 per cent), CBC/Radio-Canada (29 per cent), the National Film Board (14 per cent) and four independent production companies (1 per cent each). The channel launched September 7, 2001

From 2002 to 2005, the channel expanded its programming with a varied documentary library covering history, politics, science, social issues and more. It also became another outlet for Canadian independent producers.

In May 2006, Corus Entertainment announced that it intended to sell its interest in the channel, describing documentaries as a non-core asset as the company focused on other areas of its business. CBC agreed to acquire Corus’s stake, bringing its ownership to 82 per cent.

In March 2008, the channel rebranded as simply “documentary” and revamped its primetime schedule, emphasizing partnerships with the National Film Board and the American Sundance Channel.

On April 1st 2011, the channel launched in high definition!

In 2013, Neil Tabatznik acquired eOne Television’s interest in the channel.

In 2016, the channel rebranded once again, bringing Channel back into its name as Documentary Channel. This became the channel’s final major branding identity.

From 2020 onward, the changing television landscape increasingly challenged the traditional specialty-channel model. CBC was simultaneously expanding its documentary presence across CBC Gem, CBC News, The Passionate Eye and digital platforms, making documentary programming available beyond the linear Documentary Channel.

On May 7, 2026, CBC announced that Documentary Channel would close on August 31, 2026. At the same time, CBC announced an additional $7 million investment in documentary storytelling and plans for a new CBC Docs FAST channel.

Throughout the years, Channel Canada published numerous programming announcements and stories about Documentary Channel and its programming.

For example, in 2018 Channel Canada covered Memento Mori, a documentary giving viewers access to a Canadian organ-transplant hospital and exploring life-and-death decisions.

In 2018, the production partners of the channels won 18 awards at the Academy of Canadian Film & Television’s Canadian Screen Awards, honoring excellence in non-fiction television programming. The awards demonstrated the important role CBC and its documentary partners continued to play in Canadian non-fiction television.

And in 2019, Channel Canada was covering CBC’s documentary programming including Elizabeth, an eight-part documentary series about Queen Elizabeth II, alongside The Passionate Eye.

The End of an Era, Not the End of Documentaries

Documentary Channel began in 2001 as a solution to a distribution problem: Canadian documentary filmmakers needed a dedicated national television home. Over 25 years, it supported and showcased a large body of Canadian and international documentary cinema. But the distribution problem has fundamentally changed. CBC now has CBC Gem and a growing digital ecosystem around CBC News, The Passionate Eye and other documentary programming, allowing viewers to access documentaries beyond a linear specialty channel. CBC is therefore replacing a dedicated linear specialty channel with a free streaming documentary service while increasing its investment in documentary storytelling.