Tubi Accelerates Global Momentum with Milestone Multi-Territory Content Licensing Deals with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free streaming service which recently surpassed 110 million monthly active users, today announced content licensing deals across multiple territories with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and Sony Pictures Entertainment, bringing more than 450 library movies and TV episodes to viewers across Australia, Canada and the U.K. The agreements mark the latest milestone in Tubi’s international expansion as the streamer builds greater scale across markets and deepens relationships with major global content partners. Tubi is seeing strong international momentum with the UK already posting more than 50% year-over-year growth in total viewing time and monthly viewers, alongside sustained double digit growth in Canada and Australia.

“As Tubi continues to scale internationally, we’re deepening our partnerships with the world’s leading studios to deliver an experience that is both globally compelling and locally relevant,” said David Salmon, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, International, at Tubi. “These agreements with NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment give viewers across Australia, Canada and the U.K. even greater access to premium movies and television for free, while strengthening the breadth, choice and discovery that set Tubi apart.”

Below are select library titles to be made available over the next year in Australia, Canada and The U.K. from NBCUNIVERSAL GLOBAL TV DISTRIBUTION and SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT.

Movies coming to Tubi’s library from NBCUniversal include: Along Came Polly (UK), Blockers (AU), Casino (CA), Dawn of the Dead (AU), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (UK), Ex Machina (AU), Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (CA), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (UK) Glass (CA), Happy Gilmore (CA), How to Train Your Dragon (CA), Jane Eyre (AU), Johnny English (CA), Jurassic World (CA), Lady Bird (AU), Meet the Fockers (CA), The Mummy (CA), Shaun of the Dead (UK) The 40 -Year-Old Virgin (CA) and Van Helsing (CA).

Movies coming to Tubi’s library from Sony Pictures Entertainment include: A Knight’s Tale (AU), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (CA), Angels & Demons (UK), Baby Driver (UK), Black Hawk Down (AU), Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (CA), The Da Vinci Code (UK), Easy A (AU), Eat Pray Love (UK), The Fifth Element (CA), Ghostbusters (2016, CA), The Green Hornet (CA, UK), Hostel (UK), Hotel Transylvania (CA), Jack and Jill (UK), Jumanji (AU, CA), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (UK), The Other Guys (CA, UK), Passengers (CA), The Punisher (AU, UK), Resident Evil (2002, CA, UK), Sleepless in Seattle (CA), and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (UK)

Tubi boasts the world’s largest collection of on-demand content: more than 375,000 movies and TV episodes, including over 400 Tubi Originals and 25,000 creator episodes, serving as a destination for premium storytelling. Tubi has always been the place where viewers can get lost in their favorite content rabbit holes, and this year they dove even deeper into their favorite fandoms, including horror, sports, reality, food, and comedy. Over the last 12 months, viewers streamed over 13 billion hours on Tubi, including a record 3.4 billion hours in the fourth quarter.

Tubi’s Content Acquisition and Partnerships team, led by Sam Harowitz, oversees global content licensing deals for the platform. Alonso Carrillo brokered the multi-territory deals on behalf of Tubi with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free on-demand streaming service that entertains over 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world’s largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.