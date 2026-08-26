Meet the Brovaries: New Crave Original Comedy Series, SLO PITCH Swings into Action, September 25

Batter up! Crave announced today that its much-anticipated original comedy series SLO PITCH, premieres with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 25. Served up in outrageous mockumentary style, the series follows the Brovaries – a lovable, queer, beer league softball team, determined to defy the odds in pursuit of a championship season. Throughout 10 episodes, SLO PITCH delivers heartfelt friendships and unapologetic queer joy, through a unique Canadian lens. The series follows a weekly release schedule, with two episodes dropping each Friday.

Also announced today, the series has been acquired by Sky in the UK and Ireland, Sky New Zealand and HBO Max in Australia, through distribution agreements secured by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company.

Based on the acclaimed 2020 short-form series of the same name, SLO PITCH is created by J Stevens, Karen Knox, and Gwenlyn Cumyn, and is produced by Shaftesbury in association with Crave, Boss & Co, and PAGEBOY Productions. The series marks Bell Media’s first project with PAGEBOY Productions following the announcement of a co-development deal last year.

At the heart of SLO PITCH is Coach Joanne Pico (Jess Salgueiro), whose season takes an unexpected turn after being dumped by her long-time girlfriend—who promptly joins a rival team. Determined to prove everyone wrong, Joanne is more committed than ever to leading the Brovaries to the beer league championships. Along the way, the team navigates a season filled with rivalries, unexpected romances, sponsorship drama, outrageous fundraising efforts, and plenty of post-game beers, discovering that community and friendship matter just as much as winning.

Starring alongside Salgueiro is Karen Knox as Boris, Gwenlyn Cumyn as Ann, Chelsea Muirhead as Sasha, Emma Hunter as Barb, Lane Webber as Lee, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah as Zari, Amanda Cordner as Mel, and Emily Hampshire as Leanne.

Guest stars include actors Varun Saranga, Laura De Carteret, Donald MacLean Jr., Nadine Bhabha (who is also a writer on the series) and comedians Carolyn Taylor, Chris Locke and Chris Sandiford, plus a cameo from Japanese softball pitcher Ayami Sato, who made history as the first woman to play in a Canadian men’s professional baseball league.