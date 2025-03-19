CBC and CARAS Present Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, Live From Vancouver With The 2025 Juno Awards on March 30, and Special Music Programming Beginning Next Week

CBC and The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) are showcasing Canadian talent from coast-to-coast-to-coast with Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, live from Vancouver and available to audiences on all platforms with a special lineup of music programming leading up to The 2025 JUNO Awards. Michael Bublé hosts The 54th Annual JUNO Awards, broadcasting live in all time zones across the country on Sunday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. NT/5 p.m. PT on CBC, CBC Gem , CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen . The JUNO Awards will also be available to stream internationally for audiences to enjoy the best of Canada around the globe at cbcmusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music’s YouTube page.

New to The 2025 JUNOS Awards lineup, CBC and CARAS today announced Vancouver-born, multi-platinum artist bbno$ will also present an award at Rogers Arena stage, in addition to his performance on Sunday’s broadcast. Previously announced presenters include CBC actors Allan Hawco (SAINT-PIERRE) and Anna Lambe (NORTH OF NORTH), Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, coming to The JUNOS stage for Sum 41’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and their final live performance as a band, Presented by TD Bank Group, five-time JUNO Award winner Jessie Reyez set to present Boi-1da with the International Achievement Award, Anne Murray will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by National Arts Centre/Centre National des Arts and 2024 Performers and JUNO Award winners The Beaches presenting TikTok JUNO Fan Choice.

The all-Canadian lineup of performances for The 54th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast includes Aqyila, bbno$, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga and Jazzy B joined by GMINXR, Josh Ross, Nemahsis, Peach Pit, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Sum 41 and Tia Wood. Host Michael Bublé will be joined on stage for a can’t-miss, collaborative performance by Elisapie, Jonita Gandhi, Maestro Fresh Wes, and Roxane Bruneau.

At The JUNO Award Gala on Saturday, March 29 where over 40 JUNO Awards will be handed out, CBC and CARAS also today announced the lineup of talent for the highly-anticipated Saturday event, including performances by 2025 JUNO nominees Avenoir, Celeigh Cardinal, NOBRO, Sebastian Gaskin and Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class participant Haley Blais. The coveted JUNO statuettes for the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award will be presented to recipient Riley O’Connor and the Humanitarian Award will be presented to recipient Sarah Harmer by renowned environmental activist David Suzuki. Co-hosted by CBC Music Mornings host Damhnait Doyle and actor Supinder Wraich from BC-filmed, hit CBC series ALLEGIANCE , The JUNO Award Gala will be available to stream live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on CBC Gem, CBC Music’s YouTube page and CBCMusic.ca/junos.

As the home for Canadian music, CBC is dedicated to showcasing homegrown artists throughout the year and during JUNO Week. See below for next week’s full schedule of JUNO programming across CBC platforms.

MONDAY, MARCH 24

DRIVE PRESENTS: ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Recorded in front of a live audience at The Pearl in Vancouver, audiences can enjoy performances by Ayla Tesler-Mabé and Art d’Ecco and his Demon Band, hosted by CBC Music’s Rich Terfry.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 p.m. local time (6:30 NT) and on CBC Radio One on March 21 at 2 p.m. local time (2:30 NT), with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

FREQUENCIES PRESENTS: ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Recorded in front of a live audience at The Pearl in Vancouver, audiences can enjoy performances by Locarno and Empanadas Ilegales, hosted by CBC Music’s Errol Nazareth.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 p.m. local time and on CBC Radio One at 3 p.m. local time, with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

RECLAIMED PRESENTS: ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Recorded in front of a live audience at The Pearl in Vancouver, audiences can enjoy performances by Caley Watts, Dakota Bear and Garret T. Willie, hosted by CBC Music’s Jarrett Martineau.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 p.m. local time and on CBC Radio One on March 24 at 3 p.m. local time (3:30 NT), with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

THE BLOCK PRESENTS: ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Recorded in front of a live audience at The Pearl in Vancouver, audiences can enjoy performances by Bukola and Sadé Awele, hosted by CBC Music’s Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 p.m. local time, with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

Q WITH TOM POWER

Recorded in front of a sold-out audience at a special Q Live with Tom Power JUNO Week event at the Hollywood Theatre, host Tom Power interviews 2025 JUNO Hall of Fame inductee Deryck Whibley of Sum 41.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen at 10 a.m. local time (10:30 NT)

CBC B.C.’s JUNOS BLOCK PARTY SPECIAL WITH JASON D’SOUZA AND GLORIA MACARENKO

Join CBC Radio B.C. hosts Jason D’Souza and Gloria Macarenko on location to celebrate the 2025 JUNOS with a full lineup of musicians and guests – and a JUNOS tickets giveaway – live from the JUNO Block Party site in downtown Vancouver.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

CBC MUSIC LIVE: JUNOS SOUNDCHECK

Hosted by CBC Music’s Damhnait Doyle, this two-hour special is live on location at JUNO Week, celebrating this year’s nominees with a combination of curated music and insightful conversations with some of Canada’s best in music.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time (3:30 – 5:30 p.m. NT)

MARVIN’S ROOM PRESENTS: ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Recorded in front of a live audience at The Pearl in Vancouver, audiences can enjoy performances by Hayley Wallis and IAMTHELIVING, hosted by CBC Music’s Jemeni.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 p.m. local time, and on CBC Radio One at 3 p.m. local time, with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

The 2025 JUNO AWARD GALA

Presented by Music Canada

Celebrating Canada’s top musical talent live from Vancouver, and co-hosted by CBC Music Mornings host Damhnait Doyle and Supinder Wraich from CBC’s hit series ALLEGIANCE. Stream performances by 2025 JUNO nominees Avenoir, Celeigh Cardinal, NOBRO, Sebastian Gaskin, and Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class participant Haley Blais. Over 40+ JUNO Awards are handed out, including the coveted JUNO statuettes for the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award to recipient Riley O’Connor and the Humanitarian Award will be presented to recipient Sarah Harmer by renowned environmental activist David Suzuki.

Available to stream live at 6 p.m. PT (9 ET/ 7 MT, CT/ 10 AT / 10:30 NT) on CBC Gem, CBC Music’s YouTube page, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

CLASSICAL ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Recorded at Annex in Vancouver, the classical showcase features Dailin Hsieh (zheng), Paolo Bortolussi (flute), Jonathan Lo (cello) and Rachel Iwaasa (piano), hosted by CBC Music’s Paolo Pietropaolo.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 1 p.m. local time

JUNO SONGWRITERS’ CIRCLE

Presented by SOCAN and FACTOR in association with Music Publishers Canada

Recorded in front of a live audience in Vancouver during JUNO Week, nominees join CBC host Elamin Abdelmahmoud for a unique event that strips away the layers of production to present the essence of music in its purest form: the song itself. Hear candid conversations, acoustic performances, and unforgettable connections from Alexander Stewart, Dylan Sinclair, Elisapie, Leif Vollebekk, Lowell, Luna Li, Nemahsis, and Humanitarian Award recipient, Sarah Harmer.

Broadcasts on CBC Music at 5 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT (1 MT, 4 CT, 6 AT) and on CBC Radio One at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT (2 AT, 1 CT, 12 MT)

THE 2025 JUNO AWARDS BROADCAST

Hosted by B.C.’s-own Michael Bublé, Canada’s Biggest Night in Music features the presentation of various JUNO Awards and performances by Canada’s hottest artists live from Vancouver for the 54th annual celebration of Canada’s top musicians, singers, songwriters, producers, and more.

Broadcasts live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio and CBC Listen at 8 p.m. ET (5 PT/ 6 MT/ 7 CT/ 9 AT / 9:30 NT) with encore broadcasts on CBC TV in PT and MT time zones at 8 p.m. In addition to described video and closed captioning CBC Gem will also offer ASL interpretation made available courtesy of the Disability Screen Office, CBC and Insight Productions with the support from the Canada Media Fund.

MONDAY, MARCH, 31

COMMOTION WITH ELAMIN ABDELMAHMOUD

Featuring a panel live from Vancouver, host Elamin Abdelmahmoud brings together music critics from across the country to recap the wins and surprises of the 2025 JUNO awards.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen at 11 a.m. local time (11:30 NT)