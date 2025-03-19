Global Greenlights Private Eyes West Coast

Today, Global announced it has greenlit a new Canadian original scripted series Private Eyes West Coast, a spinoff of the iconic and hugely popular Global Original Private Eyes, which aired on the network for five seasons from 2016-2021. Starring Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson, reprising their roles as Matt Shade and Angie Everett, the series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan.

Summer on the west coast has never been hotter as viewers will find Matt Shade (Jason Priestley) and Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) leading surprisingly different lives in Victoria, B.C. With a group of new friends, and fresh faces to help them, TV’s favourite PIs adapt to a whole new world of cases in this vibrant west coast spinoff of Private Eyes.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Private Eyes West Coast spinoff, bringing Matt Shade back to the screen,” said Jason Priestley, series co-lead. “The Private Eyes series has been such a global success thanks to our incredible partners and talented teams at Corus, Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan, and I can’t wait for our audiences to see what surprises our new world has in store.”

“This marks the first time Corus has greenlit a spinoff of one of our homegrown scripted series,” said Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. “Private Eyes resonated so deeply with viewers at home and abroad, and alongside our valued production partners, we’re so excited to see Shade and Angie now on the beautiful coast of British Columbia.”

“We’re delighted to reunite with Corus and Piller/Segan for Private Eyes West Coast and bring back the talented acting duo of Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Television, Lionsgate Canada. “We can’t wait to reveal the surprises we have in store for audiences in this highly anticipated new series.”

Additional information including casting, start of production and storyline details for Private Eyes West Coast will be announced at a later date.

The series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan, with Lionsgate Television managing international distribution. Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan are acclaimed producers of commercially exciting premium television programming spanning the past thirty years including, in addition to Private Eyes, Wild Cards (CBC, The CW), adaptations of Stephen King’s novels Haven (Syfy) and The Dead Zone (USA Network) and ABC Family’s Greek and Wildfire. Corus Entertainment is the commissioning broadcaster with Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios, and Lynne Carter, Director, Original Programming, overseeing the production.