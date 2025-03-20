March 20-26: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MARCH 21 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER *Complete Series*
- Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERis a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires. Also starring Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, and James Marsters. All seven seasons of the series drop on Crave on Friday, March 21.
MARCH 21 – Crave Original MAFIA: MOST WANTED *Docuseries Finale*
- MAFIA: MOST WANTED concludes its gripping three-part Crave Original docuseries that reveals the inner workings of a Toronto crime family and the global empire of a terrifying criminal organization. Exclusive interviews with mob enforcers, never-before-seen archival footage, wiretaps, and gritty cinematic recreations take viewers deep into the underworld of organized crime, told by the people who betrayed them, and the cops they didn’t see coming. MAFIA: MOST WANTED docuseries finale drops on Friday, March 21.
Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of March 20-26
Movies
Mar. 21 – WILD GOAT SURF *Canadian Title*
Mar. 21 – WHITE NOISE *Canadian Title*
Mar. 21 – ROBOT DREAMS
Mar. 21 – BELFAST
Mar. 21 – THE G *Canadian Title*
STARZ
Mar. 20 – THE HULK
Mar. 21 – REAGAN
Mar. 21 – VERONICA MARS MOVIE
Mar. 21 – ACROSS THE UNIVERSE
Mar. 21 – THE MASTER OF DISGUISE
Highlighted Programming
Mar. 21 – MAFIA: MOST WANTED *Canadian Title* (Docuseries Finale) *Crave Original*
Mar. 21 – FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC: THE ORIGIN (Miniseries Premiere)
Mar. 21 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (Seasons 1-7)
Mar. 21 – MEGA ZOO (Season 1)
Mar. 25 – DARK SIDE OF THE RING *Canadian Title* (Season 6 Premiere) *Crave Original*
Mar. 25 – SIGHT UNSEEN (Season 2 Finale) *following CTV
Mar. 26 – LAST OF THE GIANTS (Season 4 Premiere) *following USA Network