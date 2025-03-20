March 20-26: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

NETWORK

The Neighborhood (CBS / Global) has been renewed for an 8th and Final Season.

S.W.A.T. (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 8 seasons.

Sherlock & Daughter (The CW) Premieres April 16, 2025.

The Traitors Canada (CTV) has been renewed for a Third season.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 6 seasons

FBI: International (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 4 seasons

Sullivan’s Crossing (CTV) Season 3 Premieres April 27, 2025.

Doc (FOX / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.

Quiz with Balls (FOX) has been renewed for a Second season.

Elsbeth, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney & Tracker (CBS) have been renewed for another season.

Ghosts (CBS / Global) has been renewed for another 2 seasons.

Happy’s Place (NBC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Conners (ABC / CTV) 7th and Final Season Premieres March 26, 2025.

SPECIALTY

When Hope Calls (Great American Family) Season 2 Premieres April 6, 2025. on Super Channel Heart & Home.

BMF (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 4 Premieres June 6, 2025.

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel / W Network) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Ark (Syfy / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Rehearsal (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 2 Premieres April 20, 2025.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) Season 2 Premieres May 4, 2025.

Dark Winds (AMC) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Last of Us (HBO / Crave) Season 2 Premieres April 13, 2025.

STREAMING

Tulsa King (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres June 18, 2025.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Landman (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Beauty in Black (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Hacks (Max / Crave) Season 4 Premieres April 10, 2025.

Cruel Intentions (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final Season Premieres July 2025.

The Recruit (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) Season 18 Premieres May 18, 2025 on Disney+ Canada.

The Chicken Sisters (Hallmark+) Premieres March 30, 2025 on W Network.

Late Bloomer (Crave) Season 2 Premieres April 11, 2025.

Where’s Wanda? (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a second season.

Leverage: Redemption (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres April 17, 2025.

The Sticky (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Paradise (Hulu/ Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu / CTV Drama Channel) 6th and Final Season Premieres April 8, 2025.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 5, 2025.

Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final Season Premieres March 27, 2025.

You (Netflix) 5th and Final Season Premieres April 24, 2025.

Andor (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2025.