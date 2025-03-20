TSN SPORTSCENTRE Spotlights Michigan Wolverines’ Canadian Phenom Syla Swords in Advance of NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®

Canada’s Sports Leader has the court covered this month, as TSN and TSN+ deliver complete live coverage of both the women’s and men’s tournaments at NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. The men’s first round begins Thursday, March 20 at 12 p.m. ET, and the women’s begins Friday, March 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

SPORTSCENTRE is Canada’s home for game insights, daily bracket updates, and tournament-wide coverage throughout NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. SPORTSCENTRE presents a TSN Original feature airing Wednesday, March 19 spotlighting Michigan Wolverines freshman Syla Swords, an emerging Canadian phenom for whom basketball is a family tradition. Swords arrives at the 2025 tournament chasing a title with help from Canadian hoops legend Natalie Achonwa. The feature titled “Basketball in the Blood: A Look into Syla Swords’ Unconventional Path” is also available to watch on TSN.ca.

The tournament action culminates with both the women’s national championship game on Sunday, April 6, and the men’s national championship on Monday, April 7 on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, both live from the Alamodome in San Antonio. TSN’s complete NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca/NCAA.

French-language coverage of NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® is available on RDS digital platforms, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.