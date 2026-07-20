CBC’s extensive coverage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games begins July 23 with the Opening Ceremony

CBC today announced new broadcast and streaming details for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from Thursday, July 23-Sunday, August 2. The excitement begins on CBC and CBC Gem on July 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m PT) with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony hosted by CBC Sports’ Andi Petrillo and Paralympic medallist in cycling, Nathan Clement.

CBC will bring audiences across Canada more than 1200 hours of coverage from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, including live daily broadcasts on CBC and CBC Gem hosted by Petrillo. In addition to Clement, Petrillo will be joined in-studio by special analysts: two-time Olympic champion and three-time World Champion, Donovan Bailey; two-time Olympian and World Champion hurdler, Perdita Felicien; Olympic medallist in swimming Brittany MacLean Campbell; and Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist Kate Van Buskirk.

Throughout the 10 days of competition, the daily show will feature live coverage of swimming and athletic finals, and provide updates on key events including artistic gymnastics, 3×3 wheelchair basketball, bowls, judo, track cycling and weightlifting. Play-by-play and analysis will be called by a veteran broadcast team with Rob Snoek and Byron MacDonald handling swimming and Mark Lee and Michael Smith on the call for athletics. Reporter Devin Heroux and Paralympic medallist Marissa Papaconstantinou will be on the ground in Glasgow, handling athlete interviews.

For those looking to stay informed and entertained, CBC Sports will keep audiences up-to-date on cbcsports.ca and YouTube with daily segments summarizing the biggest moments and trending stories, and highlighting ‘what to watch’ the next day. For breaking news and updates, CBC Sports’ social accounts will share every medal moment and behind the scenes content from Glasgow. Audiences can follow along on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

CBC/Radio-Canada is the broadcast and streaming home for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23-August 2. Canada is sending a team of more than 148 athletes competing in nine sports, with the largest number of para-athletes competing ever at 34. With 74 participating nations and territories taking part, Canada’s performance projection for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a top three ranking in total medals.

To follow Radio-Canada’s French-language coverage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games audiences can visit ICI TOU.TV .

Streaming Schedule

TV Schedule