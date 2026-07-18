BROADCAST PREMIERE – Nika & Madison – a film by Eva Thomas – CBC TV July 25, 9pm

Following its acclaimed world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a strong international festival run, and a Canadian theatrical release, Nika & Madison, the debut feature from writer and director Eva Thomas, will make its television premiere on CBC’s main network on Friday, July 25 at 9pm. The film will also be available to stream the same day on CBC Gem.

Inspired by Thomas’ celebrated short film Redlights, Nika & Madison follows two Indigenous women whose lives are thrown into chaos after a violent encounter with police. Convinced no one will believe their side of the story, the childhood friends flee from their reserve to the city, navigating a system that seems determined to close ranks against them.

Anchored by two remarkable lead performances, Ellyn Jade (Little Bird, Vikings) stars as Nika and Star Slade (Burden of Truth, Dream Scenario) as Madison. The pair bring emotional intensity to the story of two women bound by loyalty as they navigate danger and injustice through the strength of their bond.

The ensemble cast also features Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sort Of) as Detective Timmins, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, Cardinal) as Detective Warhurst, Jennifer Podemski (Little Bird, Reservation Dogs) as Alicia Hall, Gail Maurice (Rosie, Night Raiders, Bones of Crows) as Chief Sampson, and Billy Merasty (Aberdeen, Murdoch Mysteries, Acting Good).

“As an Indigenous woman filmmaker, I wanted to move beyond the expected narratives around power and corruption and instead focus on the deep trust that exists among Indigenous friends, a bond that can become both a superpower and a lifeline,” says director Eva Thomas. “At its heart, Nika & Madison is about friendship, survival, and the courage it takes to keep going when the systems around you fail.”

Since its premiere at TIFF, where it debuted as part of the Discovery Programme, Nika & Madison has continued to earn strong recognition from festivals and industry organizations. The film won Best Narrative Feature at the Santa Fe International Film Festival and received five major honours at the Red Nation International Film Festival, including Best Picture, Outstanding Achievement in Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and acting awards. It was also nominated for a Directors Guild of Canada Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film, as well as two CSA nominations – Achievement in Editing, and, Achievement in Sound Mixing.

Critics and audiences have responded to Thomas’ assured feature debut for its tense storytelling, emotional force, and powerful centering of Indigenous women. The performances by Jade and Slade have been repeatedly singled out, with both actors bringing depth and urgency to a story rooted in friendship, survival, and the brutal realities of systems that fail the people they are meant to protect.

Filmed on location across Ontario, Nika & Madison was produced by Eva Thomas with the participation of Telefilm Canada, the Indigenous Screen Office, and Ontario Creates, in association with CBC Films and APTN.

Executive producers include Jennifer Podemski, Paula Devonshire, Kaniehtiio Horn, Ellyn Jade, Star Slade, Tyler Levine, and Katelyn Cursio.