Netflix Top 10: Week of March 9 – “One Piece” Season 2 Sets Sail for No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Straw Hats everywhere blew wind into the sails of ONE PIECE Season 2, pushing it to No. 1 on the English TV list with 16.8 million views. The new season, titled ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line, sees the adventurous pirates Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) journey into an unpredictable new part of the ocean where a host of new – and deadly – adversaries await them on their quest to find treasure. Viewers jumped into Season 1 as well, putting it at No. 7 on the list with 3.6 million views. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of the series debuted at No. 1 in Japan, remaining the only English-language series to do so.

Along with the new season’s success, the manga on which the show is based has made history. With 600 million copies in print, ONE PIECE is now on par with the Superman comics as the bestselling manga of all time.

Audiences looking for some more action kept War Machine at No. 1 on the English film list with 44.4 million views. The sci-fi spectacle stars Alan Ritchson as 81, a combat engineer who enrolls in the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP) to keep a promise to his brother. He and a select few recruits make it to the final stage of the program, a tactical mission without weapons, but are thrown into a battle for survival when they come across an otherworldly enemy in the woods. At No. 2 on the list is the documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, with 6.3 million views, in which the British journalist spends time with influencers at the extreme end of the Manosphere, highlighting how their views impact male culture.

Love was in the air this week, as audiences tuned into numerous romance-centric shows. Love Is Blind: The Reunion, the special that sits down with the Ohio pod squad to unpack everything that’s happened since the Season 10 experiment ended, took the No. 3 spot on the English TV list, with 8.9 million views. Season 7 of Virgin River nabbed the No. 4 spot on the list, collecting 7 million views. The drama about a close-knit small town returns with an eventful season, complete with births, a death, celebrations, breakups, and even a kidnapping. With its eighth season officially on the way, the series is among Netflix’s longest-running scripted series. In its seventh week appearing in the Top 10, Bridgerton Season 4 danced its way to No. 5 on the list with 5.3 million views as fans continued to swoon over Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) forbidden love story.

For a fresh perspective on romance, the new dating experiment Age of Attraction launched in the No. 6 spot on the list with 3.8 million views. The eight-episode series follows romantic hopefuls, aged 22-60, as they match up and try to determine whether age matters in a real romantic connection.

Proving just how golden it can be, the animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters took home two little gold men at the Oscars this weekend, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. The film maintains its presence in the Top 10, landing at No. 4 on the English film list with 5.3 million views. Fans have even more to celebrate as directors Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans announced their plans to return for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel.

Proving that demand for prehistoric beasts will never go extinct, docuseries The Dinosaurs landed at No. 2 on the English TV list with 9.6 million views. Set to the soothing tones of Morgan Freeman’s narration, this four-part series blends nature cinematography with photorealistic visual effects to show both Earth’s evolution over many millennia and the progression of the giant animals that once ruled the planet.

That Night seized the No. 2 spot on the non-English TV list, garnering 3.8 million views. The Spanish series follows a young, naive single mother who gets embroiled in a murder during an island getaway, leaving her sisters to rush to her aid – that is, if they can figure out how to help her.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 War Machine

2 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

3 Shark Tale

4 KPop Demon Hunters

5 Double Jeopardy

6 Nuremberg

7 Nobody 2

8 The Boss Baby

9 27 Dresses

10 Jurassic World Rebirth

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 ONE PIECE: Season 2

2 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

3 Love Is Blind: The Reunion

4 Virgin River: Season 7

5 Bridgerton: Season 4

6 Age of Attraction: Season 1

7 ONE PIECE: Season 1

8 Vladimir: Limited Series

9 The Night Agent: Season 3

10 Raw: March 9, 2026

Canada Top 10 Films

1 War Machine

2 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

3 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

4 Crazy Rich Asians

5 27 Dresses

6 KPop Demon Hunters

7 The Garfield Movie

8 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

9 Joker: Folie a Deux

10 Barnyard

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Love Is Blind: The Reunion

2 Age of Attraction: Season 1

3 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

4 ONE PIECE: Season 2

5 Virgin River: Season 7

6 Bridgerton: Season 4

7 Raw: March 9, 2026

8 A Friend, a Murderer: Limited Series

9 The TikTok Killer: Limited Series

10 WWE Smackdown: March 13, 2026