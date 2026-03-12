March 12 – 18: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

March 13 – THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE *Movie Premiere*

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers – and brothers – Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario must team up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to save Luigi from the evil Bowser (Jack Black).

March 15 – OSCARS RED CARPET SHOW + THE OSCARS *LIVE EVENT*

The 98TH OSCARS® air live Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on CTV and streaming on Crave.

March 16 – HBO Original Documentary Series BORN TO BOWL *Premiere*

BORN TO BOWL takes viewers inside the colourful world of professional bowling, chronicling five stars of the sport – Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, EJ Tackett, Cameron Crowe, and Jason Belmonte – as they chase glory, respect, and much-needed prize money on the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour. Set within bowling’s blue-collar culture, the series examines a familiar American family pastime that evokes myriad pop cultural references and reveals a quirky sport with ancient roots shaped as much by personality and persistence as by skill and precision. Every season, members of the PBA Tour travel from tournament to tournament with their balls in tow, fighting for victories from Akron to Reno, often needing to share budget hotel rooms along the way. At different stages of their careers, each man balances their ambition and love of the sport with the uncertainty of a profession built on week-to-week performance and earnings that often require them to take day jobs to make a living. The five-part series debuts on Monday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

HBO and HBO Max

Movies

March 13 – READY OR NOT

March 13 – IF

March 13 – DUMB MONEY

March 13 – HIS FATHER’S SON *Canadian Title*

March 13 – MORBIUS

March 13 – HURRY UP TOMORROW

March 13 – JULIE & JULIA

March 13 – BONJOUR TRISTESSE *Canadian Title*

STARZ

March 12 – ARMAGEDDON TIME

March 13 – MURDER AT THE EMBASSY

March 13 – READY OR NOT

March 13 – LES AFFAMES *Canadian Title*

March 13 – SNOWTIME! *Canadian Title*

March 13 – TICKET TO PARADISE

March 13– PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY

March 13 – NURSE.FIGHTER.BOY

Additional Highlights

March 12 – French Crave Original LE RETOUR D’ANNA BRODEUR S2 E1-4 (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title*

March 13 – Crave Original THE BORDERLINE S1 E6 (Season Finale) *Canadian Title*

March 15 – ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS®

March 15 – ETALK AFTER THE OSCARS®

March 16 – THE OSCARS®

March 16 – THE OSCARS® RED CARPET SHOW

March 17 – RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: UK VS. THE WORLD S3 E8 (Season Finale)

Next Day on Crave

March 15 – THE MISSING MILLIONAIRESS S1 E1 *following Oxygen True Crime