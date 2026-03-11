Netflix Top 10: Week of March 2 – “War Machine” Powers Up at No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

The Army Rangers take on an otherworldly enemy in the new sci-fi military action film War Machine. Debuting at No. 1 on the Top 10 English film list across 93 countries with 39.3 million views, Alan Ritchson stars as a combat engineer known only as 81 who enrolls in the elite US Army Rangers to fulfill a promise to his brother. 81 makes it through the rigorous training program to the final trial, where he and his team are interrupted by an invasion from a giant alien machine intent on destroying them all. 81 will need his engineer training and fearless attitude if he’s going to save them – and possibly the world – from the threat.

If love is a battlefield, then the people of the ton are experts at deploying matrimonial maneuvers. Bridgerton Season 4 claimed the No. 1 spot on the English TV list with 13.1 million views in its sixth week in the Top 10. Audiences continue to tune in for Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) romance as the latest confirmed Bridgerton bachelor meets his match but must decide if love or the rules of society will dictate his future happiness. The series’ inventive pop covers remain earworms, with both Joni Fuller’s take on Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” and Peter Gregson’s version of Charli XCX’s “360” landing in the Top 5 US and Top 10 Global Shazam charts in the week ending March 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, for another past era filled with hierarchies and ruthless behavior, viewers tuned in for the new docuseries from executive producer Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment. The Dinosaurs debuted at No. 2 on the English TV list with 10.4 million views. Over four episodes narrated by Morgan Freeman, the rise, evolution, and fall of the dinosaurs across millennia are chronicled, covering the creatures of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

The collective appetite for dinosaur content is endless as the Jurassic World movies ruled the English film list with Jurassic World Rebirth at No. 2 with 6.7 million views, Jurassic World at No. 6 with 3.2 million views, Jurassic World: Dominion at No. 8 with 2.8 million views, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at No. 10 with 2.5 million views.

Also new last week is the Rachel Weisz-led dark dramedy Vladimir, which grabbed the No. 4 spot on the list with 4.2 million views. Julia May Jonas’s adaptation of her own debut novel follows a reckless professor (Weisz) who’s fearing obsolescence and dealing with her husband’s (John Slattery) past scandals. In the midst of all this, she finds herself dangerously fixated on a new young colleague (Leo Woodall). Vladimir joins a growing list of successful series based on book adaptations streaming on Netflix, including the recent His & Hers and Finding Her Edge.

Speaking of another such book adaptation, fans of The Night Agent kept the series in the Top 10 last week with Season 3 landing at No. 3 on the list with 5.2 million views. Plus, the Night Action desk plans to keep its phone lines open as Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is slated to return for an exciting new mission in Season 4.

On the non-English film list, Accused took the No. 1 spot with 7.6 million views. The psychological thriller out of India is about a respected gynecologist, Dr. Geetika Sen (Konkona Sen Sharma), whose professional and private worlds begin to unravel when allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace. In its third week in the Top 10, the Spanish film Firebreak landed in the No. 2 spot with 4.6 million views. The mystery thriller follows a widowed mother, Mara (Belén Cuesta), determined to find her 8-year-old daughter, Lide (Candela Martínez), who vanishes while on a trip to the family’s cabin in the woods just as a raging wildfire makes the search especially dangerous.

Ahead of this weekend’s Academy Awards, the two-time Oscar-nominated animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters took the No. 3 spot on the English film list, collecting 4.7 million views. On the Most Popular list of non-English films, The Great Flood rose to the No. 5 spot with 85.7 million views. This sci-fi disaster movie centers on an artificial intelligence researcher who is tasked with saving humanity after a record-breaking flood submerges the planet.

New in true crime, The TikTok Killer debuted at No. 1 on the non-English TV list, earning 4.1 million views. The two-episode Spanish documentary centers on Esther Estepa, who crossed paths with a social media star and suddenly disappeared in 2023, leaving her loved ones to retrace her final digital footprints through messages and videos. Then there’s the new series A Friend, a Murderer, which launched at No. 2 on the list, garnering 3.5 million views. The three-part Danish docuseries zooms in on the perpetrator behind three harrowing cases that gripped Denmark over the last decade – each involving attacks against teen girls – and explores the aftermath in the rural community in which they took place.

________________________________________

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 War Machine

2 Jurassic World Rebirth

3 KPop Demon Hunters

4 Trap House

5 The Boss Baby

6 Jurassic World

7 Hierarchy

8 Jurassic World: Dominion

9 The Karate Kid

10 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Bridgerton: Season 4

2 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

3 The Night Agent: Season 3

4 Vladimir: Limited Series

5 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8

6 Raw: March 2, 2026

7 Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13

8 Bridgerton: Season 1

9 The Mentalist: Season 1

10 Love Is Blind: Ohio

Canada Top 10 Films

1 War Machine

2 The Fall Guy

3 The Garfield Movie

4 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

5 Accused

6 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

7 Ordinary Angels

8 KPop Demon Hunters

9 Sonic the Hedgehog 3

10 Imaginary

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Bridgerton: Season 4

2 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

3 The TikTok Killer: Limited Series

4 Resident Alien: Season 1

5 Love Is Blind: Ohio

6 The Night Agent: Season 3

7 Raw: March 2, 2026

8 Vladimir: Limited Series

9 A Friend, a Murderer: Limited Series

10 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8