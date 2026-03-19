March 19 – 25: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MARCH 20 – Crave Original Series THE TRADES *Season 3 Premiere*

THE TRADES centres around Todd “Goldenarm” Stool (Robb Wells, TRAILER PARK BOYS), a pipefitter from a working-class background. After successfully unionizing Conch to overturn Jenn Conch’s (Jennifer Irwin, SUPERSTORE) scheme to save money in Season 2, Todd’s officially the General Foreman. This season, he walks the thin line between friend and boss. Meanwhile, Audrey (Anastasia Phillips, MOONSHINE) is secretly hooking up with Backwoods (Daniel Petronijevic, LETTERKENNY). It’s actually not so-secretly: everyone knows, except Todd! Chelsea (Jennifer Spence, YOU ME HER), beloved site manager, faces an uncomfortable truth–as long as Jenn Conch is in the picture, her biggest job is “nepo babysitter”–not exactly a career woman’s dream. Yes, Jenn Conch has returned to Imperial Valley and is all about fitting in, with non-traditional policies and unhinged antics. The crew balances the pressures of work with enough chaos, pranks and name-calling to offend for fun. Guest stars this season include Alex Lifeson, Mary Walsh, and Jon Lovitz. The first two episodes of THE TRADES drop on Friday, March 20, followed by two new episodes on subsequent Fridays.

March 22 – SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK *Series Premiere*

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK, the British adaptation of the late-night franchise that has shaped comedy and pop culture for more than five decades, makes it highly anticipated debut with special host Tina Fey, followed by Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed in the weeks ahead. This is the first-ever UK version of the legendary format, bringing the show’s signature live, fast-paced energy to British audiences, and follows the same beloved structure as the original, introducing a new generation of comedy players in a core cast, alongside a rotating slate of guest hosts, and live musical performances. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK premieres Saturday, March 21 on SKY, with episodes available for streaming next day on Crave.

March 22 – HBO Original Series THE COMEBACK *Season 3 Premiere*

A decade after Season 2, the HBO Original comedy series THE COMEBACK, from Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, returns for a third and final season. Previously announced cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. The eight episode season debuts on Sunday, March 22 with new episodes streaming weekly

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of March 19 – 25.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

March 20 – NEIGHBORS S1 E6 (Season Finale)

March 22 – THE COMEBACK S3 E1 (Season Premiere)

Movies

March 20 – I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST

March 20 – A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE

March 20 – GOLDA

March 20 – JOHN WICK

March 20 – JOHN WICK 2

March 20 – ON SERA HEUREUX *Canadian Title*

March 20 – DIABOLICAL: THE EPSTEIN FILES

STARZ

March 20 – HALLOWEEN ENDS

March 20 – SECOND ACT

March 20 – REBELLE

March 20 – SHAZAM!

Additional Highlights

March 20 – Crave Original THE TRADES S3 E1 (Season Premiere) *Canadian Title*

March 20 – Crave Original ELLES ONT TUÉ S1 E1-8 *Canadian Title*

March 22 – SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK (Series Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

March 23 – SULLIVAN’S CROSSING S4 E1 (Season Premiere) *following CTV