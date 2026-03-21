880 CHED Renews Radio Broadcast Partnership With Edmonton Oilers, Celebrating 30 Years Together

880 CHED is thrilled to announce the renewal of its exclusive radio broadcast partnership with the five-time Stanley Cup-winning Edmonton Oilers. The agreement features a three-year extension of the Oilers radio rights, which includes all home and away games and Oilers Now hosted by Bob Stauffer.

Marking 30 years together and counting, 880 CHED and the Oilers have been synonymous with detailed analysis, one-of-a-kind coverage, and exclusive play-by-play broadcasts of every Oilers game since 1995.

Coming off an exciting stretch in 2024 and 2025 that included back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, both Oilers home and away games, along with comprehensive pre-and post-game coverage, 880 CHED will once again broadcast the action as part of this renewed multi-year agreement.

“For three decades now 880 CHED has been proud to deliver the most comprehensive and trusted Edmonton Oliers coverage to fans across the country,” said Andrew Murdoch, Manager, Talk & Talent, Corus Radio. “The Oilers are part of CHED’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with them to continue broadcasting our in-depth analysis and live game coverage, that fans have come to expect and love.”

880 CHED’s Oilers coverage will include play-by-play announcers Jack Michaels and Cam Moon, with Bob Stauffer providing colour commentary. Brenden Escott and Rob Brown will lead game day programming with the Oilers Face Off Show and Oilers Overtime, while Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer continues as a weekday cornerstone of the station’s hockey lineup.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue our 30-year partnership with 880 CHED, which includes what we believe is the best radio broadcast in hockey,” said Stew MacDonald, President and Chief Revenue Officer, OEG Sports & Entertainment. “Oilers fans deserve a broadcast that matches their passion, and 880 CHED continues to deliver elite play-by-play and analysis from one of the most respected teams in hockey, including Bob Stauffer, Jack Michaels, Cam Moon, Brenden Escott and Rob Brown. So many iconic moments have been brought to life on 880 CHED, and we’re excited to build on that legacy and deliver the next generation of unforgettable Oilers memories together in communities across Oil Country.”