CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for March 22 – April 4, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the premiere of new FOX’s new event series The Faithful: Women of the Bible as well as the return of CTV original drama Sullivan’s Crossing & PBS drama Call the Midwife. In addition, CBC Marketplace, Fear Factor: House of Fear & The Masked Singer conclude their current season. Also, the T2026 iheart Radio Music Awards air March 26.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series and the return of Daredevil: Born Again, For All Mankind, Gangs of Galicia, Jury Duty, The Comeback, The Trades & Your Friends & Neighbors. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new comedy Bait; Hallmark+’s new period drama Hope Valley: 1874 (airing on W Network) and 2 new series from Netflix: Norwegian crime drama Detective Hole and horror series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. Also, Paradise, The Family Next Door, The Hunt & When Calls the Heart conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 5 new series premiere: K9 PD With Jim Belushi & Southern Law (A&E), Engineering Europe & The Infinite Explorer with Hanna Fry (National Geographic Canada) and Ready or Not: Texas (Netflix). Also, The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Flavour Network) and FBI True (Paramount+) return with an all-new season while The Great British Baking Show (Flavour Network), LOL: Last One Laughing UK (Amazon Prime Video) and Age of Attraction & Love is Blind: Sweden (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of Hate the Player: The Ben Johnson Story, a six-part mockumentary re-imagining of the “dirtiest race in history” that is equal parts absurdist comedy and cultural critique and new documentay The Predator of Seville, a 3-part docuseries that reconstructs the case of a tour guide accused of assaulting several foreign students in Spain.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MARCH 22

Sullivan’s Crossing – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV @ 8pm ET)



THE FAITHFUL: WOMEN OF THE BIBLE – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET) *6-Part Limited Series*

Women from Genesis navigate love, marriage, motherhood, and faith as their descendants establish Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Call the Midwife – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

When Calls the Heart – SEASON 13 FINALE (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 8pm ET)



HOPE VALLEY: 1874 – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Follows Rebecca Clarke, who travels from Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old daughter; she must accept help from local rancher Tom Moore when her wagon breaks down.



ENGINEERING EUROPE – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Discover the secrets behind Europe’s engineering marvels. Filmed across six nations, explore record-breaking constructions, innovative machines, ingenious designs and the hidden engineering driving iconic landmarks today.

The Trades – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9:55pm ET)

The Comeback – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 10:35pm ET) *Final Season*

MONDAY MARCH 23

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals – SEASON 9 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY MARCH 24



READY OR NOT: TEXAS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Korean*

No plans, just vibes. When two best friends and their crew set off for Texas on an entirely unscripted adventure, there’s no telling what’s coming next.

Daredevil: Born Again – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+ @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MARCH 25



BAIT – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

London-based actor Shah Latif suffers from an existential crisis and his life spirals out of control after auditioning for the role of a lifetime.

Age of Attraction – SEASON 1 FINALE (Netflix)



K9 PD WITH JIM BELUSHI – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Showcasing intense moments caught on camera of officers and their K9 partners facing high-stakes calls; told through footage from surveillance cameras, body and dash cams, drones and more.

Sullivan’s Crossing – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

Fear Factor: House of Fear – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 9:02pm ET)



SOUTHERN LAW – SEASON PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

Law enforcement officers across the South respond to calls, protect their communities and face the realities of policing in one of the country’s dynamic regions.

THURSDAY MARCH 26



DETECTIVE HOLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A brilliant but troubled detective, Harry Hole, hunts a serial killer while battling a corrupt adversary, Tom Waaler, as they navigate ethical gray areas, with Harry determined to bring the criminal to justice.

Love is Blind: Sweden – SEASON 3 FINALE (Netflix)



SOMETHING VERY BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *8-Part Limited Series*

A certain atmosphere of horror is felt the week before the celebration of an unfortunate wedding.



2026 iheartradio Music Awards – 2hr Special (FOX @ 8pm ET)

The 13th annual awards honors the year’s most popular music artists, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

FRIDAY MARCH 27

For All Mankind – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Apple TV)



HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+) *6-Part Limited Series*

An audacious six-part mockumentary re-imagining of the “dirtiest race in history” that is equal parts absurdist comedy and cultural critique.



THE PREDATOR OF SEVILLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Docuseries that reconstructs the case of a tour guide accused of assaulting several foreign students in Spain.

Marketplace – SEASON 53 FINALE (CBC @ 8pm ET)



THE INFINITE EXPLORER WITH HANNA FRY – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Hannah Fry visits Ireland, exploring her ancestry and examining the country’s economic changes and ties to land and sea.

SUNDAY MARCH 29

The Great British Baking Show – SEASON 3 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY MARCH 30

The Family Next Door – SEASON 1 FINALE (Acorn TV)

Paradise – SEASON 2 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

TUESDAY MARCH 31

FBI True – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 1

The Hunt – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)

The Masked Singer – SEASON 14 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 2

LOL: Last One Laughing UK – SEASON 3 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

FRIDAY APRIL 3

Jury Duty – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Your Friends & Neighbors – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV)

Gangs of Galicia – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)