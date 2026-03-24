CBC and CARAS celebrate the best in Canadian music with The 2026 JUNO Awards on March 29

CBC and The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) present Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, live from Hamilton, ON and available to audiences on all platforms with a special lineup of music programming leading up to The 2026 JUNO Awards. Mae Martin hosts The 55th Annual JUNO Awards, broadcasting live in all time zones across the country on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. NT/5 p.m. PT on CBC, CBC Gem , CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen . The JUNO Awards will also be available to stream internationally for audiences to enjoy the best of Canada around the globe at cbcmusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music’s YouTube page.

The all-Canadian lineup of performances includes Arkells, The Beaches, Cameron Whitcomb, Daniel Caesar, Sofia Camara, MICO and William Prince. Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell will take the stage for a special tribute to Joni Mitchell who will be in Hamilton to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by Your National Arts Centre, and Alessia Cara, Jully Black, Shawn Desman and Tanya Tagaq will perform a medley of Nelly Furtado‘s biggest hits before she is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on The 2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast. The 55th annual JUNO Award presenters include Begonia, Billy Talent, Melanie Fiona, Sarah Nurse (Vancouver Goldeneyes) and Renata Fast (Toronto Sceptres), and DJ Dre Ngozi returns as the official show DJ for the Broadcast.

Available to stream live on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s YouTube page, The JUNO Award Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 28, where more than 40 JUNO Awards will be handed out, will feature performances by 2026 JUNO nominees Fredz, Isabella Lovestory, Manitou Mkwa Singers, Ryan Ofei, and Saya Gray. The coveted JUNO statuettes for the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award Presented by Slaight Music will be awarded to industry trailblazers Alexander Mair, Sandy Pandya and Vinny Cinquemani and the Humanitarian Award will be presented to recipient Billy Talent. Co-hosted by CBC Music Mornings host Damhnait Doyle and Afterdark host Odario Williams, The JUNO Award Gala will be available to stream live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on CBC Gem , CBC Music’s YouTube page and CBCMusic.ca/junos .

As the home for Canadian music, CBC is dedicated to showcasing homegrown artists throughout the year and during JUNO Week. For audiences in Hamilton, CBC is hosting a special Q Live with Tom Power show at Theatre Aquarius, Junior JUNOS , presented by CBC Kids and Hamilton Public Library, JUNOfest presented by CBC , and music fans of all ages are invited to CBC Live: Your JUNOS Weekend Hangout. Taking place in the heart of downtown Hamilton, from Friday, March 27 to Monday, March 30, join CBC Live for live radio broadcasts and shows, appearances by CBC hosts, trivia, giveaways and can’t-miss experiences. More information on the full CBC Live schedule of events in Hamilton can be found here and more JUNO Week events here .

See below for this week’s full tune in schedule of national and local JUNO programming available across CBC platforms.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: GINGER ST. JAMES LIVE IN CONCERT

Recorded in front of a live audience in Hamilton, Ginger St. James delivers her unique blend of country-rock to the stage at Bridgeworks.

Available to stream now on CBC Gem

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: JULIANNA RIOLINO LIVE IN CONCERT

Julianna Riolino lights the stage on fire with her unique union of rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country, live at Bridgeworks in Hamilton.

Available to stream now on CBC Gem

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: THE REDHILL VALLEYS LIVE IN CONCERT

The Redhill Valleys deliver a blend of roots-rock, alt-country and ’70s-inspired melodies live at Bridgeworks.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: WHITEHORSE LIVE IN CONCERT

Folk duo Whitehorse takes its fans on a musical adventure, playing a range of songs from across the band’s eclectic catalogue.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: DANNY MILES LIVE IN CONCERT

Danny Miles brings his garage rap, indie sleaze and alternative hip-hop sound straight from his Hamilton studio to a hometown stage at Bridgeworks.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: CADENCE WEAPON LIVE IN CONCERT

Rapper, writer and poet Cadence Weapon performs unreleased tracks from his upcoming album Forager for his dedicated hometown fans at Bridgeworks.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: AOIFE LIVE IN CONCERT

Hamilton’s newest rising star, AOIFE’s unique blend of pop, folk and soul, paired with a larger-than-life stage presence, sets her in a league of her own.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: CAM KAHIN LIVE IN CONCERT

Cam Kahin brings his fuzzed-out alt-punk to Mills Hardware in Hamilton.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

HERE AND NOW WITH FARRAH MERALI

Live from Hamilton, Here and Now is broadcasting from the CBC Live venue for the Friday of JUNO Week, spotlighting JUNO Award nominees, the burgeoning Hamilton music scene and this country’s best musical talent.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen in the Greater Toronto Area at 3 p.m. ET

Q WITH TOM POWER

Recorded in front of a Hamilton audience at a special Q Live with Tom Power JUNO Week event at the Theatre Aquarius, hear key JUNO Week moments from the sold-out night.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen at 10 a.m. local time (10:30 NT)

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: LOGAN STAATS LIVE IN CONCERT

Logan Staats serenades the Hamilton crowd at Mills Hardware with his heartfelt acoustic songs.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

ROAD TO THE JUNOS PRESENTS: TERRA LIGHTFOOT LIVE IN CONCERT

Triple-threat singer, songwriter and guitar-playing powerhouse Terra Lightfoot delivers an electrifying show for a sold-out crowd in Hamilton.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 5 p.m. local time (5:30 NT) with a video version available to stream on CBC Gem.

THE BLOCK LIVE FROM ADVANCE HOUSE

CBC Music hosts Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and JJ LaBorde broadcast live from ADVANCE House, featuring interviews with JUNO nominees Nuela Charles, Ammoye, ARDN and more. Plus an intimate performance from JUNO nominee Tanika Charles.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 7 p.m. local time. (7:30 NT)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

CBC MUSIC WEEKEND MORNINGS WITH SAROJA COELHO

Recorded in Hamilton, host Saroja Coelho celebrates JUNO nominees, past winners, hometown heroes and invites special guests to share their favourite moments.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 a.m. local time (6:30 NT)

FRESH AIR WITH ISMAILA ALFA

Host Ismaila Alfa honours the JUNO nominees who hail from Ontario and highlights the Hamilton music scene with special performances.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen across Ontario at 6 a.m. ET

THE KEY OF C WITH CRAIG NORRIS

Your weekly music-fuelled journey around Ontario, In The Key of C, is celebrating the JUNOS. Join host Craig Norris for live music and conversations with JUNO-nominated artists The Young Novelists and Tanka Charles.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen across Ontario at 3 p.m. ET

THE 2026 JUNO AWARD GALA

Presented by Music Canada

Celebrating Canada’s top musical talent live from Hamilton, and co-hosted by CBC Music Mornings host Damhnait Doyle and CBC Music’s Afterdark host Odario Williams. The 2026 JUNO Award Gala features performances by JUNO nominees and the presentation of over 40 JUNO Award statuettes.

Available to stream live at 6 p.m. ET (3 PT, 4 MT, CT/ 7 AT / 7:30 NT) on CBC Gem, CBC Music’s YouTube page, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos

SATURDAY NIGHT JAZZ WITH LAILA BIALI

Saturday Night Jazz celebrates last year’s Jazz winners, this year’s Jazz nominees, with Vocal Jazz Album of the Year winner, Caity Gyorgy and musical partner Mark Limacher, popping by for a chat.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 8 p.m. local time (8:30 NT)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

CLASSICAL ROAD TO THE JUNOS

Hosted by CBC Music’s Paolo Pietropaolo, this special features coverage from the Saturday night JUNO Award Gala 2026 winners in the classical categories and a showcase of performances by Shoshana Telner, Leana Rutt and Stephen Sitarski, recorded earlier this month at the L.R. Wilson Concert Hall in Hamilton.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 11 a.m. local time (11:30 NT)

JUNO SONGWRITERS’ CIRCLE

Presented by SOCAN and FACTOR in association with Music Publishers Canada

Recorded in front of a live audience in Hamilton during JUNO Week, nominees join CBC host Elamin Abdelmahmoud for a unique event that strips away the layers of production to present the essence of music in its purest form: the song itself. Hear candid conversations, acoustic performances, and unforgettable connections from Aysanabee, Bahamas, Hayley Gene Penner, Jade LeMac, James Barker, Mariel Buckley, Savannah Ré, and Sofia Camara with Nathan Ferraro.

Broadcasts on CBC Music at 5 p.m. ET (1 MT, 4 CT, 5 PT, 6 AT, 7 PT) and on CBC Radio One at 2 p.m. ET/AT (1 CT, 12 MT, 11 PT)

THE 2026 JUNO AWARDS BROADCAST

Hosted by Mae Martin, Canada’s Biggest Night in Music features the presentation of various JUNO Awards and performances by Canada’s hottest artists live from Hamilton for the 55th annual celebration of Canada’s top musicians, singers, songwriters, producers, and more.

Broadcasts live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio and CBC Listen at 8 p.m. ET (5 PT/ 6 MT/ 7 CT/ 9 AT / 9:30 NT) with encore broadcasts on CBC TV in PT and MT time zones at 8 p.m.. In addition to described video and closed captioning CBC Gem will also offer ASL interpretation made available courtesy of the Disability Screen Office, CBC and Insight Productions with the support from the Canada Media Fund.

JUNOS DJ MIX WITH RICH TERFRY

Rich Terfry celebrates the 2026 JUNO Awards with a special DJ mix featuring iconic Canadian JUNO winners and classics, mixed with new tracks and surprises. Recorded live from CBC Live at Merit Brewing in Hamilton.

Broadcast on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 10:30 pm ET (11:30 AT, 9:30 CT, 8:30 MT, 9:30 PT)

MONDAY, MARCH, 30

COMMOTION WITH ELAMIN ABDELMAHMOUD

Featuring a live group chat panel in Hamilton, host Elamin Abdelmahmoud brings together music critics to recap the wins, surprises and big stories of the 2026 JUNO awards.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen at 11 a.m. local time (11:30 NT)